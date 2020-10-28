Why are you running for the Minnesota Legislature?
I’m running because the Iron Range needs the experience, relationships, and knowledge I have gained as your State Senator for the last few years. In tough economic times when our communities are facing a pandemic health crisis, our people need resourceful, knowledgeable, and energetic political leadership to protect their needs. That is what I’ve done—enact extended unemployment benefits when times are tough, funding day care centers for our next generation of families, to building the best schools in the state through our new Iron Range Education Fund. And I know the importance of keeping property taxes down by funding Local Government Aid for our cities while supporting a robust capital investment bill that is bringing new infrastructure to our communities ranging from water lines in Buhl to clean water to four East Range Communities to providing a tourist attraction in Hibbing by funding the Mine View to protecting our people with investments in public safety in the Quad Cities and Chisholm, to name a few. I’ve been on the front lines, I know how to get things down, and I’ve respectfully listened to the concerns of the people and delivered.
How have past experiences prepared you for the Legislature?
My college hockey coach repeatedly told me “there’s no substitute for experience.” That is true in the legislature as well. I learned playing professional hockey for 18 years and playing in the Olympics that the harder and smarter I worked, the better the results. It was a lesson I also learned studying business at Denver University. My experience as a state representative and senator for 28 years will enable me to go to work on day one representing our area to the best of my abilities. I know the key political leaders in the state and they know and trust me. My experience also enables me to prioritize what is important for the Iron Range and to fight for the best outcomes. We mine and we log in our area and our healthcare industry is big—and while we are investing in new opportunities, diversification, and education—mining, logging and healthcare drive our economy.
3. Similarly, how have you been engaged in the larger community (organizations,
initiatives, etc.)
My record of community involvement is diverse. I’ve had the honor to help coach youth hockey and to be involved in supporting and building out our community centers and hockey rinks. I have been chosen by my colleagues in the Legislature to represent Minnesota in the international legislative conference as a delegate. I’ve been a member of the subcommittee which guides higher education initiatives in our region as well as a member of the committee which has launched the Career Pathways program and Applied Learning Institute which is providing opportunities for our kids to learn skills in the trades and crafts. The Iron Range Engineering School is aptly named after my good friend Tom Rukavina and having been a part of that successful endeavor has been a pleasure. I’m particularly proud of my work in my hometown of Chisholm revitalizing the historic Bruce Headframe and making it part of the renown Mesabi Trail, not to mention the millions I have been a part of procuring for the Mesabi Trail—which runs across the region from the Mississippi to the Boundary Waters traveling through twenty eight communities!.
4 COVID-19 has created a unique situation in the U.S. and Minnesota in terms of society,
economics and education. Knowing what we know about the virus today, how would you help guide the state’s response next Legislature?
Protecting the health of the people needs to be are number one priority. Our state needs to continuing the testing and monitoring the spread of the COVID-19 virus until it is under control. We need to provide the funding so our front-line workers in nursing homes especially are trained, have the right equipment, and the best working conditions to protect our senior citizens in these homes as well as in assisted living facilities. Supporting these workers will not be enough, as other front-line workers in hospitals, clinics, EMTs, and police/fire need new tools and new training to confront this pandemic. I also will advocate for protecting our small businesses so severely impacted by shutdowns—especially our hometown cafes, bars, hair stylists, and others so they can continue to operate their businesses. And if the Federal Government doesn’t come through with another aid package, we will have to be part of the solution from the state level.
5 COVID-19 has also changed fundamental parts of our daily lives — working from home, more sanitation measures, etc. What positive changes have you seen arise that could have a place in a post-coronavirus Minnesota?
The new normal is in constant flux. What we have seen is the public’s ability conform to an emergency and adjust our everyday life. It hasn’t been fun, but it has been necessary The fact that people have now been acclimated to sanitizing and masking may result in some positive things such as fewer colds and flus this winter, but that remains to be seen. I think we are still in the experimental stage as it seems like the virus can change on daily basis and we can only hope that by maintaining social distancing, mask wearing and staying out of big gatherings will hold off the virus until an effective vaccine can be found. Remember, generations we respect, and honor fought world wars and other conflicts at the direction of our government to preserve our freedoms and liberties. Many gave their lives for us, and those that stayed at home sacrificed greatly to help the troops through extra work to rationing. Now our government has asked us to protect many of these heroes who are now senior citizens or in nursing homes by masking up, social distancing, and washing hands. It is the least we can do.
6. When the COVID-19 pandemic passes, there is bound to be social collateral damage
that impacts mental health, addiction, child separations and other issues. Resources for
those issues are already thin in Greater Minnesota. What would you encourage the
governor and Legislature to do?
We need to be prepared for the eventual backlash that this pandemic will cause. Rural MN will have huge needs and must be treated equally, and I will advocate that rural Minnesota be given our due share. We may even need to look at how we utilize taconite tax money creatively to help. The IRRRB agency has responded well to the initial throws of the virus by making money available to our businesses and must be nimble to respond to further developments. I’m confident that we will win the battle but until such time that there is a solution to the health crisis and people can get back to some sort of normalcy, we must be willing to address the problems it created. Mental health issues are growing in our region and especially with children. I have been working with the local and state mental health task forces to bring innovation and resources to address the needs they identified. The biggest need is for support for children’s mental health. I’ll continue to try to find solutions by working with the task forces and with our fifteen area schools.
7. What do you see as Minnesota’s biggest (non-COVID) problems and how would you fix
them? Please provide any details.
Let’s face it. COVID is front and center and affecting just about everything. The biggest consequence is our projected budget deficit and how to handle it. Final numbers are yet to be determined and so we don’t know how big the problem will be-- but certainly the state budget will be our focus. Unless the rainy-day fund is sufficient to finance the deficit, the 2021 legislative session will have to find efficiencies. Education, healthcare, economic development, environment, etc. are on the agenda. If we have learned one big thing about the pandemic, it’s that our broadband coverage is woefully inadequate. We need to get full access to all areas of the state as working and learning from home may have a big part to play in all of our futures. We don’t know yet how we will interact and conduct business in the legislature--I’m not enamored by the prospect of passing a budget via zoom--but it is a very real possibility.
Another major problem is how do we fix our roads and bridges. In Minnesota, the gas tax is the main source of funding yet people are driving less as a result of the pandemic, and electric vehicles are becoming more prevalent, but they don’t pay a gas tax. I don’t see an appetite for raising the gas tax in the legislature so finding an acceptable solution to funding our highways, roads, and bridges is important. We face similar problems with clean water and sanitary treatment facilities. We may have to look at allocating more of the Legacy resources into the Clean Water Legacy fund to support community wastewater and drinking water needs.
8. In Minnesota, there is a major difference in issues like broadband access, economic
diversity, education and other issues in metro and rural areas. How do you help close
that gap in the Legislature?
We need to be laser focused on these inequities and I believe more than ever, the legislature is keenly aware of the gaps. My experience and relationships are important in articulating and producing results. If shifts in funding sources or new programs are part of the solution, then we need to get these pieces of the puzzle in place. My seniority can also play a role as it allows me to be in a key player in decision making. Being in the room at the end of the day helps render results. And, jobs, jobs, jobs. When people have jobs many problems go away, so the 1.87-billion-dollar bonding bill that we just passed will create many badly needed jobs. If, we can put people back to work and strengthen our broadband backbone, we will be on the right road. We have made progress with broadband but much more needs to done, as our students and our residents deserve the same service that is available to the Metro area residents and businesses.
9. Mining is obviously a very important topic. As a member of the Iron Range Delegation,
you will have a vital voice in shaping the state’s approach. What is the right way forward
for the three branches of government and all the parties involved in ensuring a fair
process for projects like PolyMet, Twin Metals and Line 3? Does the current process
work or does it need amended and why?
Our mining industry is our economic backbone and the source of high-quality jobs. We must do everything possible to keep these jobs viable as not only are these jobs part of our fabric but one mining job supports 2 to 4 spin off jobs. These are good paying jobs with benefits and families can enjoy a very good middle-class lifestyle. I have personally been very frustrated with the time involved in the permitting process in MN. There definitely needs to be some efficiencies added to system. We have the luxury of living in an area rich in natural resources. The minerals under our feet can’t be mined somewhere else. We can’t provide the minerals necessary to supply our new age economy without mining them. We are also at the confluence of three major watersheds. We have proven over 140 years of mining that we know how to mine, and we know how to mine safely. According to the Environmental Quality Board’s environmental report card, we in Northeastern Minnesota have the only clean water in the state. So, jobs and the environment can, must and do exist concurrently. We do need to continue to prove that our new modern mining methods can be done while protecting the environment. But once the EIS is done and the permits are issued after years of due diligence and millions of dollars spent, the project then needs to be allowed to proceed and the frivolous lawsuits need to be stopped. So, Polymet has been fully vetted and it’s time to mine. Line 3 has been fully vetted and that $2 billion private investment which will provide 4200 jobs, needs to get done and Twin Metals should be allowed to present its mining plan and go through the environmental process. We have the most stringent environmental regulations in the country which is good, but the process doesn’t need to last for 15 years. We know everything there is know about mining and we know how to mine so once the EIS has been approved and the permits are issued after all the due diligence and public hearings and feedback, projects should be allowed to go forward.
10. Who are some of the lawmakers (at any level), past or present, that you admire and
model your approach after?
I have always wondered what effect John F. Kennedy might have had if he had been allowed to serve two terms as president. I do believe I have developed my own style and I think it has served me well, but some one like me could not help but be affected by the likes of Joe Begich, Irv Anderson, Doug Johnson, Jerry Janezich, Ron Dicklich, and Jim Oberstar. And, of course, Tom Rukavina influenced anyone he met regardless of whether you agreed or disagreed with him-- and he was my best friend in the legislature. We were together a lot. His compassion and passion, his love of family and the Iron Range and the people who immigrated here, his knowledge of history and ability to learn other languages were not lost on me and I might even say were imposed upon me. I’m not Tom Rukavina. There might never be another. But I’ll be the first to say he had a lasting effect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.