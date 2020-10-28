Mesabi Tribune Candidate Screening – Rita Albrecht response; candidate for SD5
1. Why are you running for the Minnesota Legislature?
We need a strong voice for northern Minnesota. Senate District 5 deserves a senator who understands the issue and works with all people to find solutions. As a lifelong resident of northern Minnesota and someone who has been actively engaged in improving my community, I know that our challenges are complex and cannot be boiled down to a few sound bites. I will be a senator who listens, digs in, and works to improve lives in SD5.
2. How have past experiences prepared you for the Legislature?
Serving as a senator is about helping people solve problems, helping communities thrive, and helping businesses be successful. That is the work that I have been doing for decades. Whether providing constituent services as an elected official and public employee or assuring excellent customer service at our restaurant, solving problems has always been a priority for me. My wide-ranging background as a small business owner, community planner, natural resource agency director, and mayor give me a broad perspective of the issues facing us in SD5. I will lean on that experience as your senator.
3. Similarly, how have you been engaged in the larger community (organizations, initiatives, etc.)?
My volunteer board service for local non-profits, like United Way, Bi-CAP, Peacemaker Resources, Shared Vision, and Northern Dental Access Center, give me a deep understanding of the needs of senior citizens, workers, and families in our communities. Shared Vision was a local initiative to raise awareness and deepen our community’s understanding of our Anishinaabe culture and history. Beyond Bemidji, I have served on several statewide boards and commissions, including the Governors Workforce Development Board, Greater MN Regional Parks and Trails Commission, League of MN Cities, and Coalition of Greater MN Cities. Service on statewide boards and commissions has given me a platform to advocate for our region and great confidence that working together is what makes our state successful.
4. COVID-19 has created a unique situation in the U.S. and Minnesota in terms of society, economics, and education. Knowing what we know about the virus today, how would you help guide the state’s response in the next Legislature?
We need to find the balance that works to keep us safe and provides opportunity for businesses, schools, and families. Keeping positive numbers low and slowing community spread should be our priority. That will improve consumer confidence needed to support businesses and keep schools open. That means following the guidelines for mask wearing, frequent handwashing, and distancing. It will also keep the virus from overwhelming our health care facilities. We must also continue to make testing available for everyone who wants it. The state will have a large role in distributing and administering a vaccine when it becomes available, which will be a major undertaking.
5. COVID-19 has also changed fundamental parts of our daily lives – working from home, more sanitation measures, etc. What positive changes have you seen arise that could have a place in a post-coronavirus Minnesota?
One observation is that we are remarkably resilient and creative. We have adjusted to new ways of doing almost everything, but we have also shined a bright light on the inequities that are present in our communities. Having dependable broadband is the key. On the positive side, we have discovered that we can be footloose and work from anywhere – if there is dependable broadband. Both public and private health care providers have transitioned to telehealth services. E-commerce has flourished and businesses have found new ways to market their products and deliver services. Our schools reimagined school and our educators reconfigured lessons on the fly and proved that they are both brilliant and dedicated. These positive adjustments will remain when we get through this. Our challenge will be to make sure the opportunities offered by high-speed Internet and comprehensive broadband coverage are extended to everyone no matter where they live or how much they make.
6. When the COVID-19 pandemic passes, there is bound to be social collateral damage that impacts mental health, addiction, child separations and other issues. Resources for those issues are already thin in greater Minnesota. What would you encourage the governor and Legislature to do?
The pandemic has worsened income, health, and education inequities that were already present in northern Minnesota. This is especially true for those who cannot access health care or lost their health care with their job. We can increase access to affordable health insurance through MinnesotaCare. Making sure everyone is covered so people get the care they need when they need it is the best way to lower costs.
7. What do you see as Minnesota’s biggest (non-COVID-19) problems and how would you fix them? Please provide any details. (your platform)
Jobs and the economy. Getting businesses back on track is a priority, especially our Main Street. Passing a jobs bill was a good first step. We also need immediate action and support that will help businesses survive the pandemic. We could repurpose some money that is targeted at job growth and job creation to instead help existing businesses stay afloat. Long-term, investments in worker training and broadband will help them be successful. Access to affordable health care. Everyone deserves to get the care they need. Too many Minnesotans are foregoing care or facing financial ruin because of the escalating costs of premiums, deductibles, and prescription drug prices. Even for those with health insurance, accessing the right care at an affordable rate is nearly unattainable for many of our families. The MinnesotaCare Buy-In would provide affordability, fairness in access, and relief from the complexity of the health insurance market. Invest in our public schools. Our kids deserve a world class education, but years of stingy investments in schools is hurting our kids. The state’s share of school funding has not kept pace with inflation or the needs for special services. Transportation costs are underfunded, so we must rob from our classrooms to fill the gap. We should invest in education from pre-school and K-12 through job training, because it pays dividends and is one of the best ways to ensure success for our next generation. Healthy climate. Our children are counting on us to support clean, renewable energy sources. While our climate strategy must ensure we continue to power our key industries, moving from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and woody biomass will secure a bright future for our grandchildren.
8. In Minnesota, there are major differences in issues like broadband access, economic diversity, education, and other issues in metro and rural areas. How do you help close that gap in the Legislature?
When we work from a place of shared values, we can find agreement. As Minnesotans, we can agree that every child deserves a world-class education; every worker should have a job that pays enough to take care of their family; and everyone should have access to the 21st Century broadband highway. Everyone at the legislature is working for the best interests of their community. I will focus on those shared values to help build consensus that will move northern Minnesota and our state forward.
9. Mining is obviously a very important topic. As a member of the Iron Range Delegation, you will have a vital voice in shaping the state’s approach. What is the right way froward for the three branches of government and all the parties involved in ensuring a fair process for projects like PolyMet, Twin Metals and Line 3? Does the current process work or does it need to be amended and why?
The three branches each have a specific role in environmental review. The legislative role is to make policy that ensures standards that protect our environment, while also providing wise use of resources. The administrative role is to apply the standards fairly. The judicial role is to interpret the law when challenged. Minnesota’s environmental protection standards are a model for the nation. Our standards ensure that projects are subject to rigorous, transparent, and neutral review based on science and applicable state law. The process offers broad opportunity for public comment. Adhering to our environmental review process ensures that businesses have certainty that the process will not be changed mid-review and that permit applications will be reviewed fairly.
10. Who are some of the lawmakers (at any level), past of present, that you admire and model your approach after?
These lawmakers have prioritized needs of their districts but have always been able to find common ground to get things done and improve the lives of Minnesotans. Women leaders I have admired include former House Rep. and current Gov’t. Affairs Dir. for the AG’s office, Carly Melin for her quick comebacks, tireless advocacy for women’s issues, and her ability to legislate while holding a baby on her hip. Lt. Governor Yvonne Prettner Solon for her understated ability to get things done. I appreciate Senator Tom Bakk’s dedication to northern Minnesota and his ability to tell heartfelt stories that bring people to tears on the senate floor. Finally, I admire my friend, Senator Roger Moe, who as the longest serving majority leader in the Senate, always found a way to work across the aisle and continues to be a force for good in the state.
