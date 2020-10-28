Mesabi Tribune - Candidate Screening
1. Why are you running for the Minnesota Legislature?
I am running to continue fighting for Northern Minnesota, our communities, and our families. We need a strong economy and a good education system to keep families like yours and mine here for generations to come.
2. How have past experiences prepared you for the Legislature?
My previous 4 years in the Senate has taught me a lot about how to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get things done for Northern Minnesota and the Iron Range. My business experience prior to holding public office taught me a great deal about what our business community needs and how government plays a role in everything.
3. Similarly, how have you been engaged in the larger community (organizations, initiatives, etc.)?
Outside of my legislative role in the community, most of my time is spent around my 4 young kids’ sports and activities as well as church.
4. COVID-19 has created a unique situation in the U.S. and Minnesota in terms of society, economics and education. Knowing what we know about the virus today, how would you help guide the state’s response next Legislature?
It is time to open up Minnesota, provide guidelines and recommendations to businesses and people, but ultimately let the people make the decisions that are best for themselves and their families. The legislature’s authority MUST be reinstated and end Governor Walz’s emergency powers.
5. COVID-19 has also changed fundamental parts of our daily lives — working from home, more sanitation measures, etc. What positive changes have you seen arise that could have a place in a post-coronavirus Minnesota?
As we have seen, education and businesses alike are adapting to a more digital world, this shows that there are plenty of opportunities for remote operation that wasn’t realistic before. This could be a big impact for drawing new businesses, private investment, and more people to our communities with new opportunities.
6. When the COVID-19 pandemic passes, there is bound to be social collateral damage that impacts mental health, addiction, child separations and other issues. Resources for those issues are already thin in Greater Minnesota. What would you encourage the governor and Legislature to do?
The Legislature can continue to work on and fund regional mental centers for Greater Minnesota as well as job placement and training programs that allow people who are struggling with their mental health to keep their jobs while getting the help they need. There is not a one size fits all answer to this but we need to continue to address these issues, listen to the medical experts, and help our fellow Minnesotans.
7. What do you see as Minnesota’s biggest (non-COVID) problems and how would you fix them? Please provide any details. (Editor’s Note: This is the chance to really discuss your platforms)
The budget deficit is Minnesota’s biggest non covid problem this coming year. We need to tighten the belt and cut government spending. Raising taxes in a down economy is not the answer. And when we have dedicated funds, like those for roads and bridges, it needs to go where it is intended and not lumped into the general fund.
8. In Minnesota, there is a major difference in issues like broadband access, economic diversity, education and other issues in metro and rural areas. How do you help close that gap in the Legislature?
Be a staunch fighter for Northern Minnesota. We need someone who isn’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and battle with metro legislators for what we need in Greater Minnesota.
9. Mining is obviously a very important topic. As a member of the Iron Range Delegation, you will have a vital voice in shaping the state’s approach. What is the right way forward for the three branches of government and all the parties involved in ensuring a fair process for projects like PolyMet, Twin Metals and Line 3? Does the current process work or does it need amended and why?
We have one of the most stringent environmental review processes and once projects have been vetted and approved, the executive branch needs to get out of the way. Having an administration that allows its own government agencies to sue each other is asinine. I will fight for good union jobs and projects like Line 3, PolyMet, and Twin Metals.
10. Who are some of the lawmakers (at any level), past or present, that you admire and model your approach after?
Paul Wellstone said “We all do better when we all do better” and I try to model my service after that. In Greater Minnesota, we have to stand together and fight for our way of life. I have had the opportunity to work closely with Senator David Tomassoni over the past 4 years and have a great respect for how he is a fearless advocate for Northern Minnesota and the Iron Range.
