HIBBING — The MInnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team has played four games on the road, and one at home this season.
Beginning today, the Cardinals will have played six games on the road when it travels to Bay College to take on the Norse beginning at 5 p.m. On Sunday, Hibbing takes on Gogebic at 1 p.m.
Bay College, which is coached by former Hibbing coach Matt Johnson, is a Division II JUCO, and the Norse are 4-0 on the season.
Cardinal coach Kenzie Krowiorz knows his team will have to pick it up a notch after that win over Itasca Tuesday.
“Bay is going to be physical and disciplined,” Krowiorz said. “Matt does a great job there. They’re such a well-structured program, so it’s going to be matching that physicality.
“We have to understand the flow of the game and still being able to play our game, even against the physicality and discipline.”
The Samsons are 3-4 on the season, and played Minnesota North-Vermilion today.
They will bring a completely different style of play into the game.
“Gogebic is a little smaller,” Krowiorz said. “They’re going to play a little bit faster. They’re going to shoot it well, so for us, it’s being able to play both styles, but staying within ourselves.
“We can’t let one game turn into a track meet or a race with a turtle.It will be fun to play multiple styles, but still play our game, competing against some higher-level teams again.”
Playing these bigger schools should bode well for Hibbing as it prepares for their division schedule.
It will force the Cardinals to play with a little more grit.
“Physicality is the biggest thing,” Krowiorz said. “I feel that’s common when you’re seeing schools that are a step higher in terms of scholarship level. They tend to always have a little more physicality to them.
“For us, we have to be able to match that. Most importantly, that’s on the defensive glass. We can’t give up boards. You can’t get out-rebounded and you can’t give teams second chances. If we can try to limit that, that will keep us in these games and allow us to compete the best.”
