HIBBING — The MInnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team has played four games on the road, and one at home this season.

Beginning today, the Cardinals will have played six games on the road when it travels to Bay College to take on the Norse beginning at 5 p.m. On Sunday, Hibbing takes on Gogebic at 1 p.m.

