1. Why are you running for the Minnesota Legislature?
When we were married, my wife and I lived in Red Wing. I was working as a teacher at the correctional facility there and Jamie worked at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. When we decided to start a family, we knew we wanted to raise our children back home in the Northland. We were fortunate to be able to find jobs and move home, but many young families don’t have that option. I am running for a seat in the legislature because I would like to work towards making the Range a place where people can move to again. This includes attracting new businesses, improving our housing inventory through new construction, improving our high speed internet, and attracting new retail and dining options. We have the resources to do this so every family can live in the Northland if they choose.
2. How have past experiences prepared you for the Legislature?
I have been a teacher for about 20 years, which includes teaching in public schools and correctional facilities. I have also worked as a real estate agent part time for the past 5 years. In addition, I have been a union member for over 20 years, starting in high school when I worked at Super One foods, and was the local union president while teaching at the correctional facility in Togo. My experience in the public and private sector gives me important insights into our complicated economy. My role as union president gave me valuable experience standing up for the rights of my members.
3. Similarly, how have you been engaged in the larger community (organizations,
initiatives, etc.)?
In addition to my work and union experience, I am on the school board at Victory Christian Academy in Hibbing and volunteer at Abundant Life Church. My wife and I chose to move back here to raise our family, and we are invested in the community we love.
4. COVID-19 has created a unique situation in the U.S. and Minnesota in terms of society,
economics and education. Knowing what we know about the virus today, how would you
help guide the state’s response next Legislature?
The governor has handled the COVID response, in my opinion, quite poorly. He locked down 5 million relatively healthy Minnesotans and allowed COVID patients to be released into nursing homes. This caused not only an economic catastrophe but a humanitarian crisis in long term care facilities. The legislature needs to be a co-equal partner in responding to the pandemic. This must include regional responses rather than the one size fits all solutions the governor mandated. There are a lot of smart people serving in the legislature who could work with the governor on a plan, if he was willing to accept the help.
5. COVID-19 has also changed fundamental parts of our daily lives — working from
home, more sanitation measures, etc. What positive changes have you seen arise that
could have a place in a post-coronavirus Minnesota?
If the pandemic has done anything positive, it has shown us that people can and want to work from home. We, in the Northland, need to capitalize on this to attract people to our area. Folks from the metro want to move out, so why not move north? If we could attract just a few hundred of these folks who work from home to move here, that would have the same impact on our local economy as opening a new factory. There are some livability challenges that need to be addressed (e.g., housing, internet, retail, dining), but we should work towards this goal.
6. When the COVID-19 pandemic passes, there is bound to be social collateral damage
that impacts mental health, addiction, child separations and other issues. Resources for
those issues are already thin in Greater Minnesota. What would you encourage the
governor and Legislature to do?
Before COVID hit, there was growing momentum to offer more mental health services to kids in schools. I would encourage the governor and legislature to continue addressing mental health issues at younger ages. If we can begin to tackle some of these challenges when kids are young, it will reduce the need for long term mental health services into adulthood. However, we must acknowledge that the governor’s lockdown has had a devastating impact on people’s mental health, and we must do everything we can to avoid future lockdowns.
7. What do you see as Minnesota’s biggest (non-COVID) problems and how would you fix
them? Please provide any details. (Editor’s Note: This is the chance to really discuss
your platforms)
Minnesota’s biggest challenge is that our state is one of the least business friendly states in the nation. We need to get government out of the way to allow new mines to open as well as to support current mines. We need to allow the Enbridge Line 3 to proceed with a huge private investment in our state. We need to reduce the regulatory and tax burden on our businesses and our citizens so that we can stop losing population and businesses to more free and open states.
8. In Minnesota, there is a major difference in issues like broadband access, economic
diversity, education and other issues in metro and rural areas. How do you help close
that gap in the Legislature?
In regards to broadband, this has become a need in our society much like electricity was in the 1930’s. If we are going to compete with metro areas, we need to use our resources (such as the IRRRB) to improve our high speed internet. In addition, metro schools receive greater funding than rural schools. We need to address this funding issue to make sure schools in Greater Minnesota are not short changed. We also need to stop spending money on light rail in the metro and focus on roads and bridges that benefit all Minnesotans. Additionally, we need to capitalize on our resource based economy with creative economic development to not only attract jobs to our area, but also attract people who already have jobs and are able to work from home.
9. Mining is obviously a very important topic. As a member of the Iron Range Delegation,
you will have a vital voice in shaping the state’s approach. What is the right way forward
for the three branches of government and all the parties involved in ensuring a fair
process for projects like PolyMet, Twin Metals and Line 3? Does the current process
work or does it need amended and why?
The right way forward is to allow the process to unfold without constant holdups from outside groups. The science has demonstrated that we can mine cleanly and these projects should be allowed to move forward. In addition, Line 3 will not only invest billions of dollars into our state, but will provide long term tax dollars to local counties, while transporting oil in a safer pipeline.
10. Who are some of the lawmakers (at any level), past or present, that you admire and
model your approach after?
I have lawmakers on both sides of the aisle that I admire. On the DFL side, I have a great deal of respect for what Rudy Perpich has meant for our region. He governed in a way that was good for all of Minnesota, but had a soft spot for the Range. In addition, while I didn’t always agree with Tommy Rukavina, I admired the way he fiercely fought for the Iron Range. On the GOP side, I am very impressed with the job that our congressman Pete Stauber has done. I would expect to work with him on issues where the federal government could be used to benefit our region.
