1. Why are you running for the Minnesota Legislature?
The Range has been my life long home and I care deeply about it! I believe strongly in public service and giving back to my community. While I’ve accomplished much in the last four years, there is more to be done!
2. How have past experiences prepared you for the Legislature?
Parenting, teaching, conducting, union membership/leadership, and belonging to a volunteer fire department require excellent communication, quick thinking, collaboration, goal-setting, flexibility, a willingness to work across differences and a willingness to adjust your strategy in order to make your goal. All of these skills are essential to service in the legislature.
3. Similarly, how have you been engaged in the larger community (organizations, initiatives, etc.)?
I volunteer as my church choir director and Coordinator for the Primary Education Department where I also volunteer as a teacher, I conduct the Hibbing City Band, I volunteer with area food-distributions, and I am part of the Colvin Volunteer Fire Department.
4. COVID-19 has created a unique situation in the U.S. and Minnesota in terms of society, economics and education. Knowing what we know about the virus today, how would you help guide the state’s response next Legislature?
COVID-19 has revealed glaring disparities and inadequacies. Our state will likely face a deficit in the upcoming biennium. Resources and policy must be focused on diminishing these disparities and stabilizing the economy.
5. COVID-19 has also changed fundamental parts of our daily lives — working from home, more sanitation measures, etc. What positive changes have you seen arise that could have a place in a post-coronavirus Minnesota?
We have learned to how to deliver services and work from home resulting in travel savings and fringe expenses. COVID-19 has forced us to improve our technology platforms, skills, and overall efficiencies. By streamlining, collaborating, and using electronic platforms, I believe Minnesota will realize efficiencies through diversifying how services are provided.
6. When the COVID-19 pandemic passes, there is bound to be social collateral damage that impacts mental health, addiction, child separations and other issues. Resources for those issues are already thin in Greater Minnesota. What would you encourage the governor and Legislature to do?
It will be imperative that resources are allocated and that policy is crafted to streamline services, reach a broad population through traditional and non-traditional methods like Telehealth, and use effective, evidence-based programs which will save the state money too. I would urge the Governor and Legislature to carefully reassess budgets and evaluate the success of programs before making cuts.
7. What do you see as Minnesota’s biggest (non-COVID) problems and how would you fix them? Please provide any details. (Editor’s Note: This is the chance to really discuss your platforms)
I believe the biggest issue facing Minnesota now is the slump in the economy. It is important to help families and businesses recover from the downturn. Because economies in greater Minnesota can be fragile, I support a regional approach to opening or closing businesses. I support expansion of loans/grants to businesses through state agencies and I support tax incentives to new businesses willing to locate on the Range.
8. In Minnesota, there is a major difference in issues like broadband access, economic diversity, education and other issues in metro and rural areas. How do you help close that gap in the Legislature?
I’ve authored and passed “Telecommuter Forward” legislation which has helped move the needle in expanding broadband and diversifying the economy. I’ve also introduced legislation that reveals and examines disproportionate job loss in our region . I strive to be specific and measured in identifying gaps and then craft policy and allocate resources to close those gaps.
9. Mining is obviously a very important topic. As a member of the Iron Range Delegation, you will have a vital voice in shaping the state’s approach. What is the right way forward for the three branches of government and all the parties involved in ensuring a fair process for projects like PolyMet, Twin Metals and Line 3? Does the current process work or does it need amended and why?
The three branches of government should function as they were originally designed to function providing a system of checks and balance with each branch possessing a thorough review process. This system breaks down when the process is abused through delays and legal maneuvering that is excessive and not time bound. Controversial projects should be expected to adhere to stringent guidelines able to put financial assurances in place.
10. Who are some of the lawmakers (at any level), past or present, that you admire and model your approach after?
There are many, but these two come to mind:
Mary Murphy is esteemed among all her colleagues for her knowledge, attention to detail, and bipartisanship, but I most admire her courage, wisdom, and kindness! She is a true pioneer for female legislators in the MN House and women leaders everywhere. Mary has been breaking glass ceilings LONG before it was fashionable for women to do so and the teacher in her shines as she mentors younger legislators!
Tom Rukaviva is another legislator that I admire and am inspired by. His love for people, especially those from the Range, was unmistakable. Tom was known to be fiercely candid and a fighter for the Range! I share in his Finnish heritage and am learning how beneficial SISU is!
