Mesabi Tribune - Candidate Screening – Spencer Igo HD 5B
1. Why are you running for the Minnesota Legislature?
I am running for the Minnesota legislature to give back to the communities that made me who I am. I consider one of my greatest blessings in life being raised here in our Northland. I want to be a leader for our Northland and fight to protect and advocate for our communities so that current generations will be able to live and thrive.
I want to be a champion for the way we do things in the Northland. Whether that be mining, logging, tourism, we do it better than anywhere else in the world. In these times where supply chains have broken down, I want to help the Northland lead the way and provide for our state and nation.
I will take my energy to serve, passion to make a difference, and resolve to see it through to be the leader that the people deserve. Remembering that being a State Representative, my job is to serve, to listen, and to leave things better than I found them. To get back to the way things are supposed to be by being a leader who listens, who is transparent, and works for YOU.
By being a leader for the people and by the people I know that I will be able to work together and find the path to prosperity that we all want and desire.
2. How have past experiences prepared you for the Legislature?
I believe my greatest experience comes with being raised right here in our Northland. My entire life being involved through our schools, churches, and communities I have seen the challenges that we are all facing here. I took that passion I have for our area and most recently have applied it to working as Congressman Stauber’s Northern Field Representative. Working right here in our Northland on the issues we all face has given me knowledge and relationships that I will utilize in the legislature.
Throughout my life I have always worked to bring groups of people together. Most recently in my current role working for Congressman Stauber, but also prior. My time in college I was regularly active in bringing together groups of people to give back to my college community. Public service is part of who I am. That I why I pursued and earned a degree in Public Administration. It is these experiences and value for service that has prepared me to represent our Northland values and be an active leader that gets things done.
3. Similarly, how have you been engaged in the larger community (organizations,
initiatives, etc.)?
Most recently I have worked on the IRA Civic Center Steering Committee in Grand Rapids. This group helped to outline the project to repair the Civic Center roof. The project was just passed as a part of the most recent bonding bill. Growing up in our Northland instilled many community values to me. A lot of that engagement happened withing my church of St. Joes. From working the food stands at the fair, marathons for St. Joes School, or helping to organize a CROP Walk for Hunger, my entire life I have known the value and importance of serving a community. These experiences are my direct inspiration to lead a life of public service.
4. COVID-19 has created a unique situation in the U.S. and Minnesota in terms of society,
economics and education. Knowing what we know about the virus today, how would you
help guide the state’s response next Legislature?
I think the best way for our state to navigate this virus is to give the response control to the local governments. Blanket policy and executive orders do not properly address issues in a state as large as ours. One of the best moves our governor made during this entire year was giving the control of schools back to the school districts. Our local communities and their leaders know the best response in a crisis and the people are more in tuned to listen and work with their local leaders.
We have a governor who is run away with emergency power. This next legislative session it is imperative that the power be given back to the people and the legislature. We must return to representative government, be transparent, and respond to our communities needs.
5. COVID-19 has also changed fundamental parts of our daily lives — working from
home, more sanitation measures, etc. What positive changes have you seen arise that
could have a place in a post-coronavirus Minnesota?
I really enjoy this question because it is looking for the good in a bad situation. Throughout my campaign, I have led with a message of positivity. That our best days are indeed ahead of us. I think the first positive change I have seen is people rediscovering the power and importance of community, family, and personal goals. We saw neighborhoods have socially distanced get togethers on street corners, families bring back game nights, books were on back order, people are exercising, supplies for home improvement out of stock, and time spent in quiet reflection. These are all wonderful things that have come out of seemingly dire times. This is what we must hold onto as we overcome this pandemic and move on with our lives, for these are the things that make ourselves whole.
Secondly, COVID-19 was the catalyst we needed in our Northland to say rural broadband matters! We cannot be in a situation again that leaves working families and students unable to be remote due to internet connections. In the next legislature, it will be important to have discussions and create plans to expand broadband and hopefully partner with our federal government to bring this critical infrastructure to our Northland.
6. When the COVID-19 pandemic passes, there is bound to be social collateral damage
that impacts mental health, addiction, child separations and other issues. Resources for
those issues are already thin in Greater Minnesota. What would you encourage the
governor and Legislature to do?
We are already seeing the fallout of these issues in our communities right now. The lockdown period led to many issues for all different types of people in our state. Once again, I want to lead with our local governments being allocated authority and/or resources to tackle the issues that they are facing. Our next legislature is going to face these challenges from all sides, especially facing a looming deficit. I think that by listening to our local leaders and creating those partnerships between non-profits, local communities, and our state government, we can find solutions that maybe don’t rely so much on the funding as they do on community organizing.
7. What do you see as Minnesota’s biggest (non-COVID) problems and how would you fix
them? Please provide any details. (Editor’s Note: This is the chance to really discuss
your platforms)
When I am out door-knocking and hearing from our community, one thing is for sure, people are concerned about our future. I can promise one thing before talking about the solutions, our best days are yet ahead of us. A positive message. A future for all of us thriving in our Northland. That is a message that unites all of us. No matter your walk of life, your politics, we all want to live the best lives that we can. “Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” that is what we as Americans want and deserve.
We need to continue to foster and encourage business development in our local communities. That means supporting legacy industries like mining, timber, and paper, and making sure our communities have access to broadband technology so we can expand core industries and job opportunities in Northern Minnesota. We must foster and culture relationships to create opportunities for new businesses. Keeping families here in the community so companies seeking to expand can take advantage of our incomparable workforce to see the value our great hard-working citizens can offer. The rewards that new businesses can provide our local communities are unparalleled.
Bringing new and innovative education to Northern Minnesota. All Minnesota youth deserve the best tools to succeed. We need to explore options for our youth to learn trades and vocations in the High School setting as an important goal for not only for our area, but for our state. Educating and supporting our youth is the best way to build and invest in a prosperous future for both our youth and their families in Minnesota.
This is how we bring our best days to reality. Unify under the issues that define us. Come together under one common goal. That goal is to live and thrive in OUR Northland. Build communities that inspire business, educate the next generation, and give back to all who are blessed to be touched by their influence. This is my passion for running. This is what we can all do together. This is why I am humbly asking for your vote to be your voice in St. Paul. To unite us all and to bring our best days, to reality.
8. In Minnesota, there is a major difference in issues like broadband access, economic
diversity, education and other issues in metro and rural areas. How do you help close
that gap in the Legislature?
Being from our Northland, the gap between greater and metro Minnesota has always been a concern. I want help close the gap by educating that both groups cannot exist without the other. For instance, all schools in the state of Minnesota thrive thanks to our mining industry. Not just our greater Minnesota schools but even metro schools. Going on with this theme, the metro brings with it an economic hub that can harbor the larger industry that expands across our state and emulates into our region.
As a legislator, I want to be a voice that brings people together through understanding and education. That involves sharing how we do things in our Northland. By breaking down the stereotypes that exist and displaying the truth. By showing that we are united by more than divides us and that we all want what is best for our families and homes, I think we can bridge this gap. It is imperative that we bridge this gap for the future of our Northland and for the future of our state.
9. Mining is obviously a very important topic. As a member of the Iron Range Delegation,
you will have a vital voice in shaping the state’s approach. What is the right way forward
for the three branches of government and all the parties involved in ensuring a fair
process for projects like PolyMet, Twin Metals and Line 3? Does the current process
work or does it need amended and why?
Mining is our past, present, and future to a prospering Northland. We are in such exciting times as we are going to see our Iron Range turn into more than just iron with the discovery of copper and nickel. As a state, we have some of the most stringent and comprehensive standards in the world for how we mine. I think we all in Minnesota stand for that benchmark as we have been mining safely and cleanly for over 100 years. Those of us that live in mining country know the importance of being good stewards to the land and taking care of it because it is our home.
The problem with the current process is the breakdown in the judiciary. This comes from not only out of state groups that want to litigate and hold up projects that have been approved by our state agencies but also from our own state suing itself. This is unacceptable on many levels. We are witnessing this happen with our own Governor! He himself ran under the promise to allow Line 3 to be constructed yet once he was elected has not once, but twice sued his own state agencies. This is absolutely and completely unacceptable. Our own state suing itself costs us the tax-payer millions of dollars that do not need to be spent. Second, these lawsuits cannot become the norm to doing business in our state. We are already seeing business come under threat through the COVID-19 Pandemic. We do not need to put more stress and blockers into starting and operating a business in Minnesota.
In conclusion, the process Minnesota has is a proven system of permitting and operating mines. I say we need to continue to trust that process with a proven track record. We cannot continue to allow these projects to be held up in courts by groups that do not understand what these mines will do for our Northland and our state. These mines will bring millions in value added infrastructure to our Northland, jobs for future generations, the materials for new technologies, new funds for our school trust, and more. As a State Representative, I will always fight for mining and the traditions it holds for our community as well as being a voice for projects that will bring jobs and infrastructure to our State.
10. Who are some of the lawmakers (at any level), past or present, that you admire and
model your approach after?
Rep. Sandy Layman is a lawmaker whose footsteps I look to follow in. Rep. Layman’s career has been one devoted to our communities and finding the pathway to getting things done. Her ability to reach across the aisle and to listen to all viewpoints is a trait that I look to emulate in my life. Running for House District 5B, I know I have huge shoes to fill and look to Rep. Layman’s legacy, friendship, and guidance to help me on my own approach.
I also look to our Congressman Pete Stauber. Being blessed with the opportunity to work for him the past two years I have been able to work under an amazing leader. I look to model my approach around the Congressman’s. His line of “Our way of life” and “Legislating in between the guard rails” are two things I will carry with me. To always stand by my values and work day-in and day-out for what is best for the people I look to serve. His resolve to stand up for what matters is admirable. The Congressman is someone who I am proud to say I worked for, represents us, and I can call for advice and guidance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.