1.) Why are you running for the Minnesota Legislature?
People feel it is time we have a Representative that has experience and a history of working for people over party. Partisan politics today are creating more problems than they are solving. With my proven history and experience working and advocating for people, I will ensure that everyone has a voice at the table.
2.) How have past experiences prepared you for the Legislature?
Growing up with five siblings, I watched my parents struggle to raise us. They did the best they could. I had to start working at 14 when my father injured his back in a workplace accident. I learned the value of hard work at a young age. I joined the Army National Guard in 2000 and would later be deployed to Iraq between 2006 and 2007. Working as a leader, and a team gave me the experience and understanding of what wearing a uniform means. Supporting my wife and three young children, I understand how the legislative actions affect us directly. These life experiences have allowed me to advocate with true understanding.
3.) Similarly, how have you been engaged in the larger community (organizations, initiatives, etc.)?
I have served on the LaPrairie City Council for 2 ½ years now. I also serve on the Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board, as well as advisory committees. Working with residents and neighbors of our district, I have advocated for the needs and concerns on local and state levels. To include attending and giving testimony to House and Senate committees. Balancing city budget, vital services and safety, and community needs and concerns have always been priorities. I am proud of the work we have done and will continue that work into the future. I am also a member of the IUOE Local 49 and served and as union steward. My jobs include building roads and infrastructure, as well as crushing, and maintenance of our mines across the range. I am also proud to participate every year with the United Ways and Habitat for Humanity Day of Action. Giving back and revitalizing our communities is a reward in of itself.
4.) COVID-19 has created a unique situation in the U.S. and Minnesota in terms of society, economics, and education. Knowing what we know about the virus today, how would you help guide the state’s response next Legislature?
We now have a better understanding of how Covid spreads and the affects it has on our individuals, and economy. Providing resources and supplies (PPE) to our frontline workers is essential. We must also take what we have learned and provide resources for educators, businesses, and workers in a timelier, and coordinated way. Legislators must be allowed a bigger voice in the decisions for the people that we represent. Especially here in rural Minnesota. Learning from the last year has given us the opportunity to act faster as legislators to get the resources where they are needed and when they need them.
5.) COVID-19 has also changed fundamental parts of our daily lives — working from home, more sanitation measures, etc. What positive changes have you seen arise that could have a place in a post-coronavirus Minnesota?
I would highlight tele-health. This has given people the opportunities for healthcare that they would otherwise not have been available. Our elder, disabled, veterans and many others can now see a doctor, without having to leave the house, which can be difficult for many reasons.
6.) When the COVID-19 pandemic passes, there is bound to be social collateral damage that impacts mental health, addiction, child separations and other issues. Resources for those issues are already thin in Greater Minnesota. What would you encourage the governor and Legislature to do?
Fund mental health and social workers. Often mental health is included in standard health care bills. This must be separated as to not be dropped when legislators can not agree on bills. We have had a dramatic increase in anxiety, dependency, and suicide during this time because of isolation, separation, and lack of funding and professionals. Wages and benefits for these professionals is often a barrier to retention and recruitment. We must make sure that we are compensating mental healthcare workers so that they can provide for their families and continue to do the work they do.
7.) What do you see as Minnesota’s biggest (non-COVID) problems and how would you fix them? Please provide any details. (Editor’s Note: This is the chance to really discuss your platforms)
Jobs, healthcare, education, and business are the big issues her in the northland. Our workers and local governments are concerned about the lack of funding for our local projects that keep them working, and our communities growing and safe. We have opportunities for new businesses such as tech and hemp farming. These projects also generate revenue into our economy and help keep businesses open. The affordability of healthcare is placing a strain on families as they must decide between paying bills or having insurance. Our schools were looking at dramatic budget cuts before the pandemic, and that has been amplified now as we are asking more of educators and placing our children’s education at risk. Creating opportunities for vocational/trades training in our high schools and beyond is another topic that we must expand on. I will build on the existing relationships, and new ones, and continue to work and advocate in all these areas and more to develop the legislation needed for us here in the northland.
8.) In Minnesota, there is a major difference in issues like broadband access, economic diversity, education, and other issues in metro and rural areas. How do you help close that gap in the Legislature?
We must highlight the opportunities that are being missed out on. Businesses need broadband to expand and be competitively successful. No one wants to start a business where they must start with struggles such as broadband. There are many opportunities for tech companies to start up and succeed if we can provide them with the tools they need. We have unfertile farmland that offers the opportunities for hemp farming. Which could provide for so many applications creating thousands of jobs. Our education systems can provide training for these new ventures, and they need the resources as well. Bringing these ideas to committees and communities will allow us the opportunities to pursue these ventures.
9. Mining is obviously a very important topic. As a member of the Iron Range Delegation, you will have a vital voice in shaping the state’s approach. What is the right way forward for the three branches of government and all the parties involved in ensuring a fair process for projects like Polymet, Twin Metals and Line 3? Does the current process work or does it need amended and why?
Mining has been a way of life here in the northland for over 150 years. We have the strongest environmental regulations in the nation, and the cleanest waters in the state. It is not the process that is failing, it is our Government. These projects are not even being allowed to go thru the process. Line 3 has already been approved several times, and our government continues to attempt to stop it thru appeal after appeal. The same is happening with Polymet and Twin Metals. These are thousands of high paying jobs, funding for our state, local government, schools, and materials we need to build the affordable clean energy infrastructure that we want. It is time that government trust the professionals that review these projects and allow them to move forward. I have been publicly and vocally supportive of all these projects, and I will continue to fight for these projects and our way of life.
10. Who are some of the lawmakers (at any level), past or present, that you admire and model your approach after?
Rep. Julie Sandstede and Rep. Dave Lislegard are two that I look up to. I have been in committee hearings with both several times. They both fight for our way of life with passion, and from life experience. They know that mining is a way of life, public safety is a priority that must come first, education will build our futures, and we must take care of each other. Regardless of party affiliations. They both know what it means to get your hands dirty, and work hard to support families. People over politics is how we build our future. And that is what we will do.
