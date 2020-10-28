1. Why are you running for the Minnesota Legislature?
I’m running for reelection to the Minnesota State House because I truly love this region and I want to continue to fight for unity, progress, and our way of life here on the Iron Range. We can all agree we are living in very challenging times. Our campaign is about bringing people together not ripping them apart. People before Politics is not a punchline, it’s who I am and what I believe in. My focus in the Legislature has been to promote a partnership between business and labor that is pragmatic, pro-growth, and pro-jobs.
2. How have past experiences prepared you for the Legislature?
I learned over many years as a former city councilor, mayor, and in the private sector that success is about relationships and partnerships based on shared values, issues, and concerns, not party or politics. I have built connections across this district over my lifetime that have allowed me to be an effective advocate for the needs and values of this region at the Capitol. I also have a deep understanding of what those needs are, and have focused my time in office so far to addressing them and advocating for them with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle.
3. Similarly, how have you been engaged in the larger community (organizations, initiatives, etc.)?
I have worked in several organizations over the years where I have advocated for the needs of our area. I have been a part of Jobs for Minnesota, a statewide building coalition of business, labor, and community, as well as with the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce and RAMS, the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools. I have used my time at all three organizations to fight for common sense policies and investments that help our local economy and empower our region at the local and state level.
4. COVID-19 has created a unique situation in the U.S. and Minnesota in terms of society, economics and education. Knowing what we know about the virus today, how would you help guide the state’s response next Legislature?
We need to find unique solutions that keep people safe and keep businesses going. We do not have an economy that can simply stop and start again without consequences. We need to help businesses and consumers continue on as best as we can, and to me that means applying logic and common sense to the issue. I believe every community must be empowered to make decisions based on what is happening on the ground in those communities and avoid a one-size-fits-all approach that will unnecessarily delay any recovery and endanger businesses and jobs from returning to full capacity. The people’s legislature must be an active and empowered voice in this recovery plan and ensure the administration’s paramount objective needs to be returning to normalcy as quickly as possible.
5. COVID-19 has also changed fundamental parts of our daily lives — working from home, more sanitation measures, etc. What positive changes have you seen arise that could have a place in a post-coronavirus Minnesota?
What covid has exposed is the inequity many communities in this region have lived for too long and has made the case even stronger for certain critical investments, ranging from rural, reliable broadband internet and access to affordable, quality healthcare. Greater Minnesota, including the Iron Range, has long been well-positioned to see significant economic growth and stability from these investments. COVID-19 has simply added urgency to this need for many communities, businesses and families in this region.
6. When the COVID-19 pandemic passes, there is bound to be social collateral damage that impacts mental health, addiction, child separations and other issues. Resources for those issues are already thin in Greater Minnesota. What would you encourage the governor and Legislature to do?
We need the resources to address those issues going to where they are most needed. Unfortunately, I believe Greater MN may need to be prioritized, and we must account for the lack of current infrastructure and services for these areas in our response. I would encourage the governor and my colleagues in the Legislature to take a proactive, data-driven approach to this challenge and get ahead of this with deliberate urgency. The negative outcomes and their effects will only grow exponentially if we do not.
7. What do you see as Minnesota’s biggest (non-COVID) problems and how would you fix them? Please provide any details. (Editor’s Note: This is the chance to really discuss your platforms)
The greatest non-COVID challenge we face as a state is developing a budget that is fiscally sound, and invests wisely for the future. I have been pleased with some of the steps we have taken in my first term in the House, such as recently passing H.F. 1, the Bonding and Supplemental Tax Bill that invests roughly $1.9 Billion across our state that will create thousands of jobs, help support and repair current infrastructure, provides needed tax-relief to our small businesses and farmers, and jumpstarts construction on important projects for our regional economies.
However, I do believe there are areas where we need to focus on and invest in more vigorously. I would like to see more resources directed to our schools, that take advantage of the latest innovations and technologies, best prepare our students for success in an ever-changing economy, and take into account what we have already learned from the successes and pitfalls related to distance-learning.
I would also like to see the mental health needs of our residents be addressed in a comprehensive way that recognizes gaps in services and infrastructure and corrects them. Whether we are talking about our growing senior population, our youth, or everyone in-between, mental health is a critical part of basic healthcare that every person needs and deserves.
We need to be pragmatic, and understand the decisions we make today affect what world we live in tomorrow.
8. In Minnesota, there is a major difference in issues like broadband access, economic diversity, education and other issues in metro and rural areas. How do you help close that gap in the Legislature?
It comes down to educating colleagues, and advocating in a clear, consistent, and fact-based way, as well as frankly partnering with those across the aisle who represent much of rural MN and understand these needs intimately. I devote the majority of my time at the Legislature making these arguments and voting based on the needs of my district, first and foremost. Regardless of whether a bill is large or small, or authored by Republicans or Democrats, my support for legislation is contingent on it helping our area and residents.
9. Mining is obviously a very important topic. As a member of the Iron Range Delegation, you will have a vital voice in shaping the state’s approach. What is the right way forward for the three branches of government and all the parties involved in ensuring a fair process for projects like PolyMet, Twin Metals and Line 3? Does the current process work or does it need amended and why?
The current process has worked in terms of ensuring these projects are pursued in an economic and environmentally responsible way. However, those who oppose these critical projects have attempted to weaponize the judicial and legislative processes in a bad faith attempt to stop projects they were not able to effectively argue against. The missing ingredient in my view is clear, and actionable support from the administration to get these projects over the finish line. I will continue to hold every public official related to these projects accountable, and fight everyday to see them through. I also believe we need to streamline the current permitting process while maintaining its integrity to meet or exceed state standards based on sound science, not histrionics or emotion.
10. Who are some of the lawmakers (at any level), past or present, that you admire and model your approach after?
There are several lawmakers whose examples inform how I work to represent my constituents. I often think about the passion that Senator Paul Wellstone brought everyday in his efforts to improve the lives of all Minnesotans, as well as the honesty and commitment to the Iron Range that Rep. Tom Rukavina brought to the Capitol in the seat I now hold. I feel the responsibility in my current role to continue their example and strive to every day.
I also deeply respect our current House Speaker Melissa Hortman, and Senate Leader Paul Gazelka. Their shared pragmatic approach, and willingness to compromise in order to put the lives of Minnesotans first is something often lacking in our politics. They have served our state well and I am proud to have learned from their model of leadership.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.