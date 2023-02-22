HIBBING—It’s pretty obvious that writing “Minescapes: Reclaiming Minnesota’s Mined Lands’’ was a labor of love for author Pete Kero of Hibbing.
Kero’s author’s note tells pretty clearly what it’s all about.
“The story of reclaiming and repurposing one of the world’s largest mine landscapes. It’s a story that remains in its early stages, is still unfolding today, and will not be complete for at least another lifetime or two,’’ according to a portion of his note for the book, which is set to be published in May by the Minnesota Historical Society Press.
One specific mine reclamation that spurred Kero to write the book was the Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm. After years working with many others on the park, the meticulous note taker found himself with mounds of files and wondering what to do with them. The park’s opening, questions from the media and a specific request to write about how the Redhead got started and the book was born.
Kero knew he had delve deeper into mining reclamation than just the Redhead Mountain Bike Park.
“To really explain it, you have to go back in time to the beginning of steam shovel mining when we were really beginning to create a landscape altering industry from mining,’’ he said in a recent phone interview.
“To really tell it, you have to tell all aspects of the story,’’ and that was the beginning of a four-year journey to get the book done.
In chapter one, Kero talks about living on Pill Hill (Highland Park Addition) in Hibbing and the rich history it had. Pill Hill started out as a mine dump with the 20-million ton stockpile hauled from North Hibbing, about three miles away.
The overburden had to be “moved to expose the rich natural ore deposit that later became the Susquehanna Mine,’’ Kero wrote.
“Using material stolen from construction sites, they built, as young daredevils of the 1930s and 1940s commonly did, a series of ski jumps, the largest of which could launch skiers 90 to 150 feet onto the landing below.’’
In 1959, the dumps were known as the Buffalo-Susquehanna Stripping Dump, but another change was coming in 1960, according to “Minescapes.’’ “The demand for new housing led to its residential development as Highland Park—but to Hibbing residents, it became known as Pill Hill in reference to the large population of doctors who settled there.’’
The history of the dumps (Pill Hill) is truly unique, Kero said. The area went from industrial to recreational and then to residential.
“It’s kind of had many lives after its industrial beginnings.’’ Not too many of the 1,400 stockpiles on the Range have gone through those kinds of transitions, he said, with most of them remaining pretty raw driving around the landscape.
Reclaiming mine-disturbed lands came to fore when State Statute 93 was passed in 1969, according to Kero, who said that was what paved the way for Mineland reclamation rules that eventually came out. A lot of environmental legislation was happening around the country from 1969-1980, he said, and “mine rules were occurring around that same time.’’
That was kind of the turn from voluntary reclamation to all of the mining companies having to comply with the new reclamation rules for their future work, Kero said via telephone.
Around that same time, Iron Range Resources’ Mineland Reclamation division was created to implement reclamation projects on state-owned properties. Many pits eventually were reclaimed into recreational areas like Lake Ore Be Gone or golf courses like Eagle Ridge in Coleraine or the Quarry at Giants Ridge, the author stated. Still other mining-disturbed lands were turned into the Off-Highway Vehicle Park in Gilbert or the area’s three mountain bike parks.
The reality of what can be done is in stark contrast to what those not familiar with the area might think.
“There are so many interesting examples of how you can revive the landscape,’’ said Kero. It can be done in surprising ways and “open people’s minds’’ to the possibilities that there can be a “full second life’’ for mined lands,’’ he added.
That second life could even be an intermediate life for a period between active cycles of mining, Kero said. “That sort of story of innovating on the mining landscape is something that I wanted to capture in the book.’’
The book goes on to talk about the early 1900s and John Campbell Greenway, who had become “a captain of blast-rock mining’’ and was a “rising star of industry’’ who worked in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. He was eventually “sent to Minnesota and the western end of the great Mesabi Range, the world’s largest known deposit of iron ore and the seat of three-fifths of domestic iron mining.’’
One of Greenway’s top accomplishments, was “stripping the western Mesabi’’ of more than 10 million tons of glacial drift using a steam shovel, according to “Minescapes.’’ “The steam shovel removed and deposited overburden at speeds not seen before,’’ Kero wrote in his book. Combining steam-powered stripping and water-based purification for the sandy ores, the two “innovations resulted in unprecedented volumes of mine waste ... that would have a permanent effect on the topography and future landscape of the Iron Range.’’
“Greenway commenced stripping operations on the western Mesabi project, then known as the Canisteo district, in 1906,’’ according to the book. “By 1910, it was clear that Greenway’s work would permanently change mining on the Iron Range. His efforts set U.S. Steel on a course to mine the Canisteo district for the next seventy years.’’
Fast forward to “the end of World War II, Minnesota was producing 68 percent of the nation’s iron ore. One mine alone—the combined Hull-Rust-Mahoning pit in Hibbing—was hailed as having earned ‘a hero’s reputation’ by giving up ‘more iron ore than the entire production of any foreign country.’ What would Germany have given for the Hull-Rust and its 100 million tons of iron ore? It was later hailed as a national landmark and compared in scale to the Empire State Building. Even today, Iron Rangers frequently celebrate their region’s contribution to winning the world wars and building the foundation of American prosperity.’’
By the early 1990s, U.S. Steel Minntac General Manager Jim Swearingen and coworker Dennis Hendricks became focused on mulling other kinds of assets U.S. Steel could develop.
The late State Rep. Tom Rukavina saw a different kind of potential for the mined lands as he told Swearingen “you could create ski hills! You could create lake properties’’ from the “mountains and pit lakes’’ mining had created, Kero wrote in his book.
The ultimately began the Laurentian Vision Partnership, which was tasked with developing ideas to reclaim and repurpose one of the world’s largest mind landscapes, Kero said.
A lot has been accomplished in the Laurentian Vision, but Swearingen told Kero for the book that “Laurentian Vision is really just getting started.’’ LV will turn 25 this coming summer.
Kero said LV “created a rangewide vision of a framework on how to think about reclamation,’’ including ecological restoration, economic diversification, tourism and improving the quality of life.
“Those ideas were really captured in the early visions of the LV Partnership, which is now the Mineland Vision Partnership,’’ Kero said.
Ironically, a public design workshop was held in Virginia in 2001 and it was made clear “that U.S. Highway 53, linking Eveleth to Virginia, would need to be moved to accommodate expansion of the Thunderbird Mine,’’ the book stated.
The highway was ultimately moved, which included the “first independently funded, full-scale construction of a Laurentian Vision concept,’’ which became known as the Thomas Rukavina Memorial Bridge, Kero wrote in the book. In addition to the bridge, many smaller Laurentian Vision Partnership projects have come to fruition. IRRR has funded 41 other enhanced mine reclamation projects to date, a total of $5.1 million through its Minescapes Grant Program.
In the final chapter call “The Future Today,’’ Kero recalled taking in the outdoors on the Range and dreamed of exposing the area’s “unusual wonders’’ to the masses.
The “Laurentian Vision Charrette,’’ which included “the pines of Boy Scout Hill that I had grown to love enshrined as a regional park,’’ and closed mine pits that were shown as waterfront developments surrounded by a forest full of trails gave him inspiration, the book states.
Around 2007, he turned his attention to “Planting Hibbing’s Mine-Affected Properties’’ to follow in the footsteps of the Boy Scouts.
Along the way, he researched the area’s mine dumps and “the name Redhead Mountain Bike Park was born: ‘red’ to salute our red hematite ore and ‘head’ to imply the beginning of an adventure and a place of recreation,’’ he wrote in the book.
The rest is history, as they say, including the Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists having their first club ride in 2013 and the Redhead hosting the State Mountain Bike Race the last two years and the Minnesota High School Cycling League finale last year. The finale brought about 4,000 people to Chisholm, a town of less than 5,000, Kero said.
Looking back, he said the Redhead turned out “better than I even could have imagined. “The Iron Range and people around the state have embraced it. It’s one of the top tourism destinations on the Iron Range. I’m just so pleased to have a part in it.’’
He was especially pleased to see so many people pulling at the reins to make it happen.
“It’s been, I would say, an unqualified success at this point.’’
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.