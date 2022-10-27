Zupancich: Standing up to radical groups and out-of-touch politicians

Editor’s note: Republican Andrea Zupancich is running against Democrat Grand Hauschild for Senate District 3. Both candidates were offered a chance to write a column for this edition of MINE.
—
I’m Andrea Zupancich, and I am running for the Minnesota Senate to represent the proud people of the Arrowhead region. I’m the Mayor of Babbitt, a mother of four, and a tireless advocate for our way of life on the Range. I have and always will fight relentlessly for our jobs and our livelihoods.
As a long-time Northern Minnesota resident, I understand the problems facing our communities. I own a small real-estate business, and my husband is the 4th generation in our family to own Zups Food Markets. We proudly built our livelihood and raised our children right here in Northeastern Minnesota.
As Mayor of Babbitt, I have a deep understanding of the challenges we face on the Iron Range and have navigated through good times and bad. The temporary closure of Northshore mining has devastated our community as many of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones have been laid off. Everyone knows someone who works on the mine or is affected by it. As Mayor, I have worked to navigate this crisis by providing the resources we can to help families in need. For me, helping our miners and their families isn’t just about doing the right thing, it’s personal.
In the Senate, I will fight to extend unemployment benefits for our workers through the closure. Not just for Babbitt and Silver Bay workers, but for any of our mine workers who may need help now or in the future. More importantly, I will fight to keep our mines from closing in the first place. Minnesota should be the strongest voice possible standing against foreign steel dumping and pushing for our products to be mined in Minnesota.
I will stand up to radical groups and out-of-touch politicians who want to shut down our mines. We cannot afford to let Twin Cities politicians control the State Senate
as they control the State House. We have the cleanest water in the state after generations of mining. Respectfully, to the Twin Cities politicians who want to tell us how to live our lives, “Mind your own bobber.” No one knows how to take care of the waters we use every day better than the miners who live here.
But, the Senate Democrat leader and most of her colleagues are supporting bills and positions that would destroy the future of our mines. Their bill would all but guarantee a non-ferrous mine would never be opened in Minnesota. I don’t care much for partisan politics but who you vote for in this race could be the difference between a pro-mining majority or an anti-majority.
If we care about our jobs we cannot vote to put anti-mining politicians in charge of the legislature. I was a Democrat not too long ago, but this type of behavior has helped drive many people, including me, away.
We don’t have to choose between our jobs and our environment. We know the green economy of the future needs Northern Minnesota minerals to build the windmills, solar panels, cars, and batteries of the future. Let’s be leaders in protecting our environment and support Minnesota mining to prevent union jobs from being shipped overseas to China with their poor environmental record. We can let miners mine and preserve our beautiful natural landscapes as we have done for over a century.
It’s not just about our environment, it’s also about National Security. These minerals are needed for computers, phones, and wires, to name a few. We cannot be dependent on foreign countries that can (and will) cut us off whenever they want. We must be energy and mineral independent. If we want to take a stand against Russia and China, then we cannot allow them to control the world’s mines.
I have decades of experience standing up for our workers as a Fight for Mining Member, Mining Minnesota Member, and the Up North Jobs Board Director. I have a long track record of working with a variety of community leaders in supporting job growth in Northeastern Minnesota. I have valuable connections with business, labor, and civic leaders I can leverage in the Senate to support homegrown jobs.
One-size-fits-all solutions meant to fix problems in Minneapolis and St. Paul don’t always work for us. Heavy-handed taxation and unnecessary regulation are driving up costs while our families are struggling with historic inflation. I support cutting taxes to put more money back into Minnesotans’ pockets with permanent ongoing tax relief. More money in people’s pockets would help ease the pain in our local economy that’s been impacted by mine closures and inflation. This includes supporting Senator Tom Bakk’s bill to eliminate the unfair tax on Social Security income which is hurting many of retired mine workers.
I am proud to have the endorsement of Senator Bakk in my run for Senate. He has stood for Northeastern Minnesota workers in his time in organized labor and in the legislature. He has been one of the strongest supporters of Northern Minnesota mining in state politics and he knows I am the best candidate to stand up for our union miners and their families. I am grateful to have his vote along with many other Democrats, Independents, and Republicans. My focus on creating good-paying jobs, safe streets, better schools, and lower costs for Northern Minnesota transcends partisan lines.
I’m asking for your vote on November 8th because the future of Northeastern Minnesota will depend on leaders standing up for our economy and our values. We cannot allow countries with terrible labor and environmental standards to steal our jobs, and we can’t put our national security at risk because government bureaucracy slowed down the permitting process. The future of our state and country once again depends on us. Our future can be so bright if we are allowed to continue responsibly taking advantage of our tremendous natural and human resources so we can reach our full potential.
Once again, I am Andrea Zupancich and I ask for your vote for State Senate in District 3.
