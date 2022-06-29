Zupancich, Hauschild, Johnson vie for Senate District 3

There are three candidates running to fill the void in State Senate District 3 after longtime Sen. Tom Bakk (I) announced he would be retiring this year. Candidates include Republicans Andrea Zupancich, the current Mayor of Babbit, Kelsey Johnson, and Democrat Grant Hauschild, who is currently a city councilor in Hermantown.
The district encompasses Lake and Cook counties, as well as part of St. Louis County.
All three candidates were given the same set of mining related questions to answer for this edition of MINE. The following are their unedited answers.
—
Andrea Zupancich
Republican
Lives in: Babbitt
Endorsed by the Republican Party
Do you support copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group (non-ferrous) minerals mining? Why or why not?
Yes! Minnesota mining is the safest mining in the world. It supports high-paying skilled jobs so families can stay and grow on the Range. We need jobs as the base to have our communities grow. Jobs help bring families, which likely bring children, which in turn help our schools, and keeps going from there. Helps are Shops, our Stores, our Tax Base, our Clinics and Schools, etc…
Do you support development of non-ferrous mining projects in the region? Why or why not?
Again, if anyone can mine non-ferrous materials safely, it’s the hard-working Minnesotans in the Iron Range.The demand for non-ferrous materials will only increase and we should not have to depend on questionable human rights or environmental “standards” by bad actors overseas. These jobs and materials should contribute to our economy first. We can and will be a leader in how to mine it safely and correctly.
Do you support more timely state permitting for mining projects? What should the timeline be?
State permitting is an important part of the process to ensure the safety and protection of our environment and resources. Permitting that delays and stalls projects through years of legal challenges also delays and stalls the economic prosperity of the region. The timeline should be set and kept to and not allowed to be interrupted by lawsuits upon lawsuit. It’s cost NE Minnesota BILLIONS of dollars and cost us growth and tax base on top of it.
What could you do to assist Hibbing Taconite in securing additional crude ore reserves?
I have and will continue to be a voice for mining in St. Paul. I’ve testified before the legislature and United States Congress. Being elected to the Minnesota Senate just means I’m even closer to the decision-makers I’ve already been working with to bring more projects to our communities. There is still plenty of Taconite that can and should be mined — here in NE Minnesota. We need to tap into the God given resources we can provide.
What’s the biggest issue you see facing northeastern Minnesota’s taconite plants and what needs to be done to secure the long-term future of the taconite industry?
We need willing partners in the state agencies that permit and regulate taconite mining. That means streamlining the permitting process, developing a skilled workforce, and working with the industry to ensure our most precious resources are protected and stick to them and not allow interruption upon interruption to hinder production — while still maintaining the safe environments.
How would you legislatively assist the taconite industry with permitting, environmental, energy cost, and production challenges?
Continue to advocate for the process to move along swiftly and effectively. Time is of the essence with industry changes and challenges occurring almost daily. The main thing is to work with Range legislators on priorities brought forward by the Companies themselves. These too change over time. The ability to be flexible to be able to work with different needs, timelines, and ever-changing technology and information is key.
—
Grant Hauschild
DFL
Lives in: Hermantown
Endorsed by the DFL
Do you support copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group (non-ferrous) minerals mining? Why or why not?
Yes, I absolutely support the development and mining of copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group minerals. If we want to continue to live in the modern-day economy we all enjoy and move towards a greener more sustainable future, we must have these minerals. It’s that simple.
Do you support development of non-ferrous mining projects in the region? Why or why not?
Yes, I support the non-ferrous mining projects in our region and the regulatory process in place to ensure they are evaluated in an objective manner. We can deliver these minerals to the nation and at the same time create good paying, middle class jobs for those of us here in northern Minnesota.
Having grown up in North Dakota and Minnesota, I’ve seen the difference between how two neighboring states approach the natural resource industry. The ‘wild west’ mentality in North Dakota when it comes to the regulatory process and labor protections in the Bakken Formation is not something I want to happen here in Minnesota.
That’s why I’m proud to live in Minnesota where we have a strong process that allows mining to be evaluated in an objective and scientific manner. It’s critical we protect our environment and water, while supporting future mining projects that are done right. Politics should not drive the decisions on whether a certain project can or can’t meet standards - the thorough, and timely review of specific plans by our professional state regulators should.
Do you support more timely state permitting for mining projects? What should the timeline be?
In addition to making sure our air, water, and environment remain clean, it’s also critical that we have clear regulatory processes, timelines, and transparency for any industry interested in investing and creating jobs in Minnesota. We must be a state that can do both - protect our environment for generations to come and encourage new economic development. It is important that all stakeholders involved have a clear idea on the timeline for decision making and that any final decision not be delayed into perpetuity.
I appreciate the permitting process transparency bill (SF 2797) that was authored by Senator Tomassoni last session. Having transparency will only help solidify trust in the process and ensure objective decisions are made by the professionals whose job it is to do so.
Lastly, it is important that all stakeholders have their day in court to hear out concerns about proposed projects. However, there should be a clear and definitive timeline for such lawsuits to play out, such as a statute of limitations, so that everyone involved has a clear idea of when lawsuits must be filed by and when a final decision is made.
What could you do to assist Hibbing Taconite in securing additional crude ore reserves?
It is important that the Iron Range delegation work together in support of our mining operations, and help secure additional ore reserves for Hibbing Taconite. We need to work as a team if we want to succeed in keeping our regional economy strong.
I firmly believe the Essar/Mesabi Metallics leases should have been transferred to and purchased by Cleveland-Cliffs and/or U.S. Steel back in 2016 and again in 2020.
Looking forward, as a State Senator I would work to ensure the permits at the former Essar/Mesabi Metallics site stay alive should the leases transfer to a new owner. In addition, I would push the Governor to expedite the lease permits through the DNR, demand a transparent timeline for that transfer, and advocate that one of the two viable mining companies, U.S. Steel or Cleveland-Cliffs, acquire the permits as soon as possible to feed additional ore to Hibbing Taconite.
People want accountability and this lack of progress has had ripple effects in the broader economy from small business owners and construction companies to the supply chain and transportation industry. We need Hibbing Taconite and other mining operations to continue to thrive because they are critical to our local economy.
What’s the biggest issue you see facing northeastern Minnesota’s taconite plants and what needs to be done to secure the long-term future of the taconite industry?
As policymakers, we need to provide more certainty in the mining regulatory process and create transparent timelines that work for regulators, community stakeholders, and businesses. Mining companies cannot make decisions on important capital investments if uncertainty in the regulatory process exists. I believe we can be a state that protects our water and air, while also being a state that is friendly to businesses and promotes job creation.
How would you legislatively assist the taconite industry with permitting, environmental, energy cost, and production challenges?
I would look to build upon the work of Senators Bakk and Tomassoni and work directly with our Steelworkers and mining companies on all issues important to mining.
This includes authoring and supporting permitting process transparency legislation, making sure business doesn’t bear an unfair burden on energy costs, championing union jobs, and working with state economic development agencies to make Minnesota a great place to invest in long-term.
—
Kelsey Johnson
Republican
Lives in: Gnesen Township
Do you support copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group (non-ferrous) minerals mining? Why or why not?
Yes, the mineral opportunities and mineral wealth in northeastern Minnesota is the only answer to America’s mineral supply chain problem, green energy and modernizing our daily lives. This reserve is one of the largest deposits in the world. If we want a green economy, where better to get the minerals from than a mining district that has existed for nearly 140 years with generations of mining professionals living here?
Do you support development of non-ferrous mining projects in the region? Why or why not?
Yes, America is the preeminent leader in environmental standards, mine safety labor laws, and labor practices. Our hard working miners have protected the pristine environment in northeastern Minnesota for 140 years and mined the valuable iron ore needed to grow modern life, defend America and sustain society. We’ve earned the right to mine in northeastern Minnesota and should be able to do so.
Do you support more timely state permitting for mining projects? What should the timeline be?
Yes, permitting is one step in a very long list of what a mining project must go through (environmental review, environmental impact statement, scoping, securing leases, NEPA, etc.). I will work with state and federal agencies to get a consistent and aggressive timeline which should be well under 10 years — the federal government and other mining states are able to permit a project in under 5 years, which seems like a reasonable timeline to me.
Delaying, stalling, or stopping a project does not advance society and ultimately shifts production to polluting, child slave labor using nations.
If you want responsibly produced minerals, then you should support mining in Minnesota.
What could you do to assist Hibbing Taconite in securing additional crude ore reserves?
I’ll do anything I can to extend the life of Hibbing Taconite (and securing the jobs for 750 hard working miners and their families), including working with state agencies to ensure permits are issued in a timely manner. In my previous role I introduced many of the top permitting authorities to the workers and managers at Hibbing Taconite. They reassured me that once mineral leases were secured they would work cooperatively to quickly permit the mine — I will hold them to this, when I’m elected.
What’s the biggest issue you see facing northeastern Minnesota’s taconite plants and what needs to be done to secure the long-term future of the taconite industry?
Whenever I travel outside of northeastern Minnesota, metro Minnesotans say “we still mine in Minnesota?” In order to secure our economic future in northeastern Minnesota we will need to help people reconnect with the idea about where things come from. This will ensure we are getting back to the basics of how things are created, produced, and shipped to our front door, grocery store, etc.
The other issue is global competition, which I will discuss below.
How would you legislatively assist the taconite industry with permitting, environmental, energy cost, and production challenges?
There are so many issues with permitting, taxation, energy costs, and production challenges. Ultimately global competition will remain the greatest threat to iron mining in northeastern Minnesota. When the permitting timelines are years to decades, energy costs are some of the highest in the nation, taxes are on an escalator and steel makers are always looking for the cheapest input costs, iron mining will always be threatened.
The legislature can do a number of things to make this situation better, setting and sticking to permit timelines (like other surrounding states) and being clear about expectations in the permits upfront, ensuring consistent taxation (balancing the needs of communities of the Iron Range and the demands of global competition), making sure that energy is cost competitive and reliable - all of this (and more) will develop a competitive iron mining industry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.