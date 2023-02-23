In December of 2021, I was introduced to an ambitious young man named Ryan Sistad, the Executive Director of Better In Our Back Yard (BIOBY).
We were at the Christmas party of a mutual friend, and it was nice to have someone new to chat with. It didn’t take long to find common ground with Ryan when the subject matter was new projects for the Iron Range and other large industries that support local families and a well-paid union workforce.
Since then, I’ve been watching his progress at BIOBY, and it’s impressive, to say the least. Truly, their successes are our successes, born of a team effort with leadership that drives the narrative (often) seven days a week. That’s the kind of guy that Ryan is, and this is his story.
Ryan is the son of a Teamster father and a mother who works with Crop Insurance at the VP level. He was born in Fosston, but mainly grew up in parts of southern Minnesota. His dad grew up on a farm in Fosston and hauled milk for about 30 years, rarely working fewer than 60 hours a week. His mother is dedicated to her work in the same strain, putting in long hours that have driven her career to a rewarding position.
“She’s extremely good at what she does, and she always gives me great advice for both work and life,” Sistad said.
Though dedicated to his job, Ryan’s dad made sure to impart another ideal in his son, saying that if Ryan could work about half the hours, but for the same salary Dad was making, it could certainly be a better life.
“I find it ironic that society today is in need of truckers much more than 18-year-old kids studying Business Management, but I understood what he was trying to tell me. He wanted me to enjoy the same luxuries he enjoys in life without having to put in long hours every day,” Sistad said.
Ryan attended the University of North Dakota after graduating from Northfield High School in 2012. He went in for Business Management. UND was a “great school, with a nice campus and lots of good people,” and he liked being close to family in the Fosston area. That said, a move to Duluth with the thought of a transfer to UMD was in his future, so Ryan looked for work while taking a semester off from college.
“During that time, I was lucky to land a gig bussing tables at Tavern on the Hill when it first opened. Unfortunately, at the time the restaurant was overstaffed and it was difficult to get hours. I started looking for a warehouse job, and I had a habit of visiting a company’s office before I would apply. I walked into the Parsons Electric office to apply for a warehouse job, received an interview, and then after the interview I was asked to come in and be an intern to learn how to project manage and estimate,” he said.
This moment would prove to change Ryan’s course up to the present day. His personal view of the job is that if you can master project management, you can manage anything; and though he won’t claim mastery of the craft, he definitely embraces all that was learned in the role.
“My former boss, Denny Johnson, served as the President of Parsons’ Duluth Office. I wouldn’t be here today without him giving me the opportunity to work at Parsons Electric. He took a chance on me when many others wouldn’t. I was still two years away from graduating school, not even old enough to legally buy a beer, and I wasn’t from the area. I was very close to moving back to Grand Forks before he offered me a job. My favorite leadership trait of Denny was that he was always open to new ideas, but was still old school at the same time. That’s very rare in the corporate world, but I was lucky with him. I tried to soak in as many of his positive leadership traits as I could.”
Ryan’s biggest revelation outside of his day-to-day work with Parsons was learning about the Iron Range and how critical the mining industry is to Duluth’s economy. He’s open about the fact that many Duluthians may not like to admit it, but the city would be in trouble without Minnesota’s mining industry. The impact mining has is “immense, and the foundation to the region’s economy,” with the same said of the Union Building Trades. Outside of large-scale building projects, “it’s hard to imagine where trade groups on the Iron Range would be without Minnesota’s Mining Industry.”
During his time at Parsons, Ryan entered what today’s youth call a side-quest, which was running for City Council. He was already passionate about the value of mining to the region, and it troubled him that some of the Council in that era would vilify industry and do anything they could to undermine the PolyMet project near Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota.
“After living in Grand Forks for two years, I saw the benefits that the Oil & Gas industry had on the area. Even though the oil boom was taking place five hours west of Grand Forks, wages in the city were naturally growing, including mine. I worked at a warehouse, and we got substantial raises annually because my employer worked to maintain competitive wages. Experiencing that was greater than any lesson I could learn in an economics class, and I thought city politicians in Duluth weren’t recognizing opportunities that came with the introduction of Copper-Nickel mining on the Iron Range. I felt that if we did have PolyMet and other proposed projects in the area operate in synergy with our operating Iron Mines, Duluth would naturally see wages and local investments rise, along with more job opportunities. I still believe that,” Sistad said.
While he didn’t win that Council seat, Ryan learned more about the delicate balance that exists between industry and the environment. He continued at Parsons until May of 2019, when he was hired as Outreach Coordinator for Better In Our Back Yard, a grassroots organization made up of industry professionals who believe it is their responsibility to educate the public on the benefits of maintaining a strong industrial sector in the region. They feel that mining and manufacturing are better when done locally, in a clean and regulated fashion, and to the benefit of our communities and families.
“I first heard about BIOBY in 2017 and was excited to apply for their first ever staff position in 2019. I haven’t been there since its inception, but many of the things you see us do are completely different from the original vision. We’ve evolved into something special. Sky’s the limit for Better In Our Back Yard.”
Working with BIOBY is clearly a great fit, and with the help of the Board, Ryan has grown the organization from 2 to roughly 60 corporate members in the last couple of years, and he has acceded to the Executive Director position for the organization.
“When BIOBY first started having events, we would be lucky to have 30 people, but now it’s quite normal to have over a hundred in attendance. We most recently hit nearly 300 attendees at our last Winter Dinner, and it’s extremely gratifying to see that growth. The biggest compliment I get out of events is when a BIOBY member mentions that they were able to land a meeting with a potential client or being able to reconnect with an old work colleague. It makes it a lot more fun when you know you’re providing value and a great experience for your members,” he said.
Old school drive and new age tech are viable traits that Sistad exhibits in all his work for BIOBY. The organization works hard to highlight local union labor in their posts across social media, which include LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
The value of the Building Trades was impressed upon Ryan at a young age too.
“In terms of the Union influence at home, my biggest educator by far on the subject was my Grandpa Sistad. He was a lifelong Ironworker and was a Superintendent of large-scale projects in North Dakota and the Northwest MN region for years. Before I turned 16, I spent most of my summers after baseball season at my grandparents’ farm in Fosston, and my grandpa would often talk about old work stories, with subjects varying from union issues and jobs that he ran. We would talk for hours. I joke that I knew what Project Labor Agreements were before I could walk because of him, but it probably wasn’t until college that I actually understood what their importance is,” Sistad said.
During Ryan’s time at BIOBY, they have supported Twin Metals Minnesota’s proposed Copper-Nickel mine, PolyMet’s NorthMet Project, Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement project, Line 5 in Wisconsin and Michigan, Talon Metals’ Nickel Project, and Perpetua Resources’ Stibnite Gold Project out of Idaho, with the biggest success to date being the Line 3 project, which was completed in the fall of 2021. Line 3 was the most studied pipeline project in Minnesota’s history.
As you can see, Better In Our Back Yard is expanding its reach under Ryan’s leadership, as the need to advocate for domestically sourced minerals is more than just a Minnesota issue. As far as the Northland goes, Sistad believes the Iron Range has the most potential out of any other region in the state, possibly even the Midwest. The realization of that that potential starts with making sure our proposed non-ferrous mining projects are a success, but “next steps would be working to bring in new industries that could potentially rival the mining industry economically.”
“Not only should we talk about mining copper and nickel, but how do we start looking into ways to attract investment for the refining and processing of those minerals? When Twin Metals and PolyMet are mining copper, there’s no reason why we can’t figure out a way to make sure it’s refined and processed in Minnesota as well.”
With news stories about Tesla, Ford, and GM building new battery plants across the U.S., Sistad feels that Minnesota could be a contender. Not only could be, but should be.
“Minnesota’s leaders talk a big game about renewables, and at the same time we should be working on creative ways to attract the manufacturing component of those very technologies to Minnesota. I love how Heliene [solar systems manufacturer] chose to invest in Mountain Iron. I think the region’s goal should be to attract new investments like that on an annual basis,” Sistad said.
The potential to be a leader in the recycling of metals like those mentioned above is also an area where Minnesota could show leadership. We could be mining-dominant, recycling-heavy, and innovators in a renewable energy future. “These are all questions worth looking into, but that would require bold leadership and big picture thinking from Minnesota’s top leaders. I hope they’re up for the task.”
It’s clear that Ryan still hasn’t found that work-life balance that his dad had hoped he would, but Ryan Sistad is leading the charge to a better tomorrow for our Range industries, and obviously loves his job. You can follow his progress on social media or the BIOBY website, betterinourbackyard.com.
---
Cal Warwas is a 26 year miner and a member of the Steelworkers Local 1938. He is the current Board Chairman for Clinton Township and enjoys writing about mining, politics and culture.
