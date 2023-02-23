In December of 2021, I was introduced to an ambitious young man named Ryan Sistad, the Executive Director of Better In Our Back Yard (BIOBY).

We were at the Christmas party of a mutual friend, and it was nice to have someone new to chat with. It didn’t take long to find common ground with Ryan when the subject matter was new projects for the Iron Range and other large industries that support local families and a well-paid union workforce.

