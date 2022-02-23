We depend on natural resources in NE Minnesota

As Chair of the St. Louis County Board Environment and Natural Resources Committee, I’d like to share my thoughts on what 2022 has in store for us.
The two largest industries in our region have always been timber and mining. My job will be to work with both industries to ensure that they continue to thrive. Here are some interesting facts you may not know:
• St. Louis County has planted an average of 1,000,000 tree seedlings annually over the last 20 years to diversify and regenerate our forests.
• Approximately 170,000 cords of wood are being sold from our forests annually.
• Over 70,000 acres of forest land have been harvested over the last 10 years, for an average of 7,000 per year.
• Revenues from timber products have averaged 4.2 million over the last ten years.
The loggers working every day also have a huge impact on our local economy. Fuel, equipment, and repairs are generating jobs throughout the region. Small communities and schools rely on these operations.
The jobs pay well and keep families in the area.
Currently, our timber industry is strong, and we look forward to continued prosperity in 2022. By replanting our forests and with continued sales we will strengthen our relationship with the Forest Products industry for years to come.
If you’re reading this on print: Thank a logger!
—
Mining is my favorite topic. I am a retired Steelworker and former Grievance Chair of Agglomerating Local 2705, Hibbing Taconite. I am proud to have worked in a mine and to have been a Union rep.
The USW plays a critical role in safety and creating legislation that will extend mine life for decades to come. I firmly believe in taking a hard look at current mining laws. Some of the laws are antiquated and need to be addressed to make the changes necessary for a modern mining industry. This will have to be done at the State and Federal level, but I can assure you that conversations are taking place at both levels to see how we can work together for the betterment of all mining.
I often hear the phrase ‘science will dictate the future’ of some of the proposed operations trying to mine our precious metals. If that is really the case, then let it happen. We have regulatory agencies that are tasked with ruling what’s safe and what is not. Let them do the work that they are there to do.
They are the experts.
When Twin Metals loses leases before science proves it is safe, then it becomes abundantly clear that special interest groups — not science — determines permitting.
We need these metals for our National Defense, to reduce carbon footprint, and for a robust economy. To say these companies are only going to pollute is a slap in the face to our regulatory agencies that are experts and know the science.
No one wants to pollute the area that we CHOOSE to live in. We raise our families here. It’s insulting to hear those from other areas tell us we don’t know how or cannot mine safely. We have done it for roughly 140 years.
I believe our miners are the most environmentally safe and conscientious miners in the world, after all, we live here.
Give our men and women the COPPERTUNITY and they will prove it!
Another issue related to mining and natural resources is the Permanent School Fund.
Revenue for the PSF comes from mining, forestry management activities, and real estate transactions on school trust lands. Mining is the largest producer for the fund.
Unfortunately, most people in The Land Of 10,000 Lakes are unaware of the fact that each student in the state of Minnesota for school year ‘21 - ’22 receives $41.89 from natural resources.
That number continues to grow with a healthy mining industry. The fund subsidizes each school district in Minnesota.
Yes, you read that right, EVERY student and school district in Minnesota benefits from mining and forestry. Let me be clear, this isn’t a one-time payment. This happens every year and will continue to happen year in and year out. That’s every student from International Falls to Sleepy Eye and everywhere in between.
Think about this, in 2017 MIB received $17,821.26 in PSF dollars. Rosemount-Eagan-Apple Valley received $974,862.29. Granted, the number of students is much larger in the Metro, but the natural resources came from Northern Minnesota. It’s time we took a good look at this.
For those that don’t care for mining — we are happy to take the dollars back and spend it on our students. Just call your local legislators and ask them to return to sender.
It is an honor to chair the Environment and Natural Resources Committee. I look forward to a prosperous 2022 and beyond. Please feel free to call my office at 262-0201, M – F, 8:00-4:30 with any questions. We need to stay united on mining. It’s who we are; it’s in our blood. We are Iron Rangers, we will weather the storm and come out on top.
Failure is not an option.
—
Mike Jugovich is the 7th District Commissioner for St. Louis County.
