‘We care about what is important to them’

Established in 1992, the Western Mesabi Mining Planning Board (WMMB) has been consistently working for the past 30 years to address a variety of needs and issues regarding mining in the region.
The last overview of the board published by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review was done in 2015 so, it’s time for an update.
The board functions as a joint powers board including Arbo Township, Greenway Township, Lone Pine Township, Trout Lake Township, Itasca County, and the cities of Bovey, Calumet, Cohasset, Coleraine, Grand Rapids, Keewatin, LaPrairie, Marble and Nashwauk.
These 14 local government units can designate up to two people, with at least one being a local elected official, to represent their area on the board.
“The joint powers board format under state law provides a means for local government units to come together, to identify and resolve common issues, to share information on common issues, to discuss local or regional needs and opportunities, and, more generally, to work together as more than just a single community to address and solve issues that the joint powers members have in common,” explained Doug Learmon, coordinator for the WMMPB.
According to the joint powers agreement, the WMMPB’s purpose is, “to formulate a management plan and develop strategies for environmental protection and orderly development of public and private lands; to protect said lands from uncontrolled and unplanned development, pollution or degradation through the preparation and adoption of comprehensive local plans and ordinances; to provide for the recreational use of said lands; to identify areas of high future mining potential and to preserve these lands for future mining opportunities.”
Board officers for 2022 are Chair Leo Trunt, Vice Chair Greg Tuttle, and Secretary-Treasurer Cal Saari. Trunt, who is also on the Itasca County Board of Commissioners, has been the chair of the WMMPB for the past 11 years and feels strongly that the board is important to the future of mining in the region.
“The people of this area need a voice that can demonstrate how important mining is to this area as well as the State of Minnesota,” said Trunt. “In fact, it is a matter of great importance to our country as we compete on a global scale with other countries.”
The WMMPB meets monthly for regular meetings scheduled on the second Thursday of each month, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Marble Community Center. Learmon shared the regular meetings often feature legislative updates from local representatives who are interested in hearing about local issues; state agency presentations about their activities and interests in the Western Mesabi corridor; local mining companies updates and announcements; and technical presentations that give important background information to board members about mining and minerals.
“Each Board meeting also includes time on the agenda for public comment and for each member to provide updates about their community activities, if it wishes to do so,” said Learmon.
—
Current projects
Learmon and Trunt explained a few of the major projects the WMMPD is currently involved with. To start, the board is working to help find a solution to control the flow of water in and out of two open pit mine complexes—the Canisteo group and the Hill Annex-Arcturus group.
“Since production halted at the two pit groups in the 1980’s and pumping ceased, natural water inflows have resulted in rising water in both mine complexes and there are increasing public safety and environmental concerns,” Learmon stated. “The state owns and controls nearly all of the lands and minerals in and around those pit areas, the state also controls waters in the state. The state has studied but does not yet have in place the arrangements, physical and financial, needed to control the pit water and its outflow.”
Another project involves obtaining funding to complete the Highway 169 cross range expressway. Trunt said this project has been underway since the 1960s.
“The eight miles from Taconite to Pengilly is the only remaining section of the Grand Rapids to Virginia Cross Range expressway, the major regional transportation highway, that has not been brought to four lanes,” Learnom explained. “Multiple efforts are underway to accomplish this.”
Thirdly, the board is working to create a sustainable and stable future for the Hill Annex Mine State Park. This unique park is approximately one square mile and includes a former natural iron ore plant and mine.
“We are working to keep the Hill Annex Mine state park a viable facility to show tourists and other residents the history of the iron range,” Trunt said.
This is just a quick glimpse into the current issues being addressed by the WMMPB. Additional focuses of the board include: “research into the fiscal disparities law and development of ways to improve the sourcing and distribution of local tax funds; taking supportive positions on critical and strategic minerals that occur in our region of Minnesota and having them available to achieve economic, environmental, and energy improvements; and interest in allowing a higher degree of local government involvement in mineral-related decisions that are important to our area,” according to Learmon.
—
Education
Another focus of the WMMPB is to improve knowledge of the mining and minerals industry through field trips. The board periodically hosts full day bus tours of mining-related activities in the area for locally elected officials and their employees, as well as the general public.
“These fields visits have included tours of active taconite mines and processing plants at Keewatin and Mountain Iron, of scram operations at Keewatin and Coleraine, of mine reclamation at Hoyt Lakes, of recreational use of post-mining lands at Buhl, Gilbert, and Ironton, of mine-related historical and support activities at Calumet, Hibbing, Ely, and other places, and mining-related transportation and usage of iron in manufacturing such as in Superior and Duluth,” said Learmon.
These trips are usually done in two to three year intervals. However, the COVID-19 pandemic was considered last year and led to a field trip not being held in 2021.
—
Past projects
With 30 years of work behind it, the board has done much over the past three decades. Learmon shared some of the past projects the WMMPB has been a part, including the following:
• Arranging technical assistance to its members, including arrangements with the Department of Natural Resources, to ensure that each local government unit has a large-scale map of its jurisdictional area showing mines, geology, and mine-related features that can be used in their planning.
• Involvement in the Mineland Vision Partnership that serves for information dissemination, discussion, and regional planning, especially as regards mining and related activities.
• Performing a significant role in Itasca County comprehensive planning and zoning, including having a major role in defining and developing an Iron Mining Overlay Zone that is part of the county zoning system, and providing similar assistance to its local government members when needed and requested.
The board also provides a space for new mining projects to be introduced or explained to local governments and the public.
“The Board has performed a role in assisting in discussions of mining-related issues, in serving as a fiscal agent in mine reclamation grants, and in providing comments on environmental impact statements in the Western Mesabi Corridor,” Learmon added.
The board has clearly kept busy over the past 30 years and the way this joint powers board is set up is key to its success.
“Perhaps the most important thing about our board is that we have shown what local units of government can do if they band together and work for solutions together instead of trying to go it alone,” Trunt stated.
Learmon added that the Western Mesabi area is a part of a world-scale iron ore production and resource area. Many major mineral-related technical achievements have taken place here. These mineral resources and mining activities have been around for more than one hundred years, providing jobs and impacting local economies.
“Iron ore production, including in the western Mesabi area, has long provided and continues to provide financial benefits to students in every school district in the state of Minnesota and the production taxes on iron ore production, including in the western Mesabi area, are in part used to provide various benefits to taxpayers and residents in the area,” said Learmon.
With such a far reach, the WMMPB has a lot on its plate. But making a positive impact on the communities it works with is what drives this joint powers board.
“We are making an impact on the communities on the Western Mesabi range because we are working for them,” Trunt stated. “We are a listening board for them and take up their issues and advocate for them. We have even gotten legislation to help on issues that are important to them. In short, we care about what is important to them.”
