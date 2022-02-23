Virginia Horn Gold Rush?

VIRGINIA — Kate Lehmann began working with her late father Ernest about 20 years ago and the pair collaborated in the gold exploration business for more than a decade before his passing.
Ernest K. Lehmann and geologist William F. Rowell previously teamed up to discover a multi-million ounce gold deposit in Argentina and Vermillion Gold President and CFO Kate Lehmann hopes to do the same in northern Minnesota.
Lehmann said she is confident there is gold in the area called the Virginia Horn between Virginia and Gilbert.
“You know it’s there, but the question is can you find it,’’ Lehmann said in a telephone interview.
Vermillion Gold (a gold exploration company) is currently in the process of core sample drilling between Virginia and Gilbert and is also doing till sampling in a remote location north and west of Hibbing. At present, “we are into the last couple of holes of diamond core drilling in the Virginia Horn.’’
“Once we get results back from the lab analysis (in both of those areas), we’ll be making some determinations about how to go forward. It’s kind of a big month for that.’’ Lehmann said the labs are backed up right now and the results will most likely come back some time in April.
—
Vermillion Gold is a Minnesota-based mineral exploration company focused on discovery of gold deposits in northern Minnesota’s highly prospective but underexplored Vermilion Greenstone Belt, according to vermilliongold.com.
The company has assembled 5,227 acres of mineral leases covering three target areas with known gold mineralization discovered during the 1980s when rapidly appreciating commodity prices led to a brief world-wide mineral exploration frenzy.
In recent years, 20 million ounces of gold have been discovered in greenstone belts close to the Minnesota-Ontario border. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines now refer to this area as the “Border Gold Region” and have stated that significant new gold discoveries are likely.
“The Vermilion Greenstone Belt is part of the Wawa-Abitibi Subprovince extension into northern Minnesota. Although the greenstone belt has excellent potential for gold deposits, relatively extensive overburden cover and an historical emphasis on iron ore mines have inhibited gold exploration.’’ The Wawa-Abitibi Subprovince also extends to a large area north and west of Lake Superior.
“In Ontario and Quebec greenstone belts within the Wawa-Abitibi Subprovince host some of the world’s largest and highest grade gold deposits,’’ vermiliongold.com states.
As far as the Greenstone Belts themselves, they were deposited billions of years ago and are a significant host for gold deposits that often extend to depths well beyond current mining abilities, the website states.
—
Lehmann absolutely enjoyed working with her dad at Vermillion Gold, which dates back to 2006.
“It was pretty fascinating. It was a whole different way to have a relationship,’’ she said of her father, who was “a very skilled geologist as well as a business person.’’
As far as her own talents, she said, “I’m really the business end of things. That’s my skill.’’
When the company formed in 2006, Rowell, Vermillion Gold’s chief geologist, was really interested in trying to follow the geological patterns that exist north of the U.S. border with Canada (the Vermilion Greenstone Belt) and extend down into northern Minnesota, Lehmann said.
“He felt the geology was such that there would likely be similar kinds of orogenic gold deposits in northern Minnesota,’’ she stated. “So they started this venture.’’ Some of the areas had been drilled by other companies, including work that went back into the 1980s.
Over the years, it was “sort of on and off again depending on the market and what kind of money could be raised to fund exploration activities,’’ Lehmann said.
Ernest Lehmann died in 2013 and her daughter took on the role of president. Rowell remains as the chief exploration geologist.
“We basically started to look for some additional interest and tried to revitalize things,’’ said Lehmann.
About two years ago, Vermillion Gold started negotiating a joint venture with a mid-tier Canadian firm of Centerra Gold, which has operating mines in Canada, an exploratory project in Finland and a couple of early stage projects in the United States, besides Vermillion Gold, according to Lehmann. “They were interested in seeing if what we were theorizing about was true.’’
Since the joint venture was executed, there has been quite a lot of work done, she added. That includes an “airborne magnetic survey’’ over the Virginia Horn and an “induced polarization ground magnetic survey’’ at both target areas.
—
With core sample drilling nearing completion and the magnetic surveys complete, there are several potential outcomes.
“What we hope for is that there is some indication that would lead us to want to do further drilling,’’ Lehmann stated. The results could also come back showing nothing or not being very definitive.
At that point, “the people with the checkbook have to decide what they want to do. It’s so much results based,’’ she added. “Hopefully there is something that provides incentive to keep going.’’
The price of gold is always a factor, as well.
Lehmann said the price remains in the $1,800 per ounce area, which is where it’s been for a while.
“The price is pretty decent at the moment. It’s really about economics and if you can pay for your project. That’s why the price is important. ... Whether it’s worth investing in the exploration and the mine development and all that kind of thing.’’
One potential benefit to the project is working in the Quad Cities area.
In Virginia, “the drill crew can go home at night or at least stay in a decent hotel. It’s a lot more economical to be able to explore there. That is definitely an advantage of being there and having all those services.’’ The area known for iron ore mining also has “lots of good skilled labor that is available,’’ she added.
The Greenstone Belts in the area also have negatives.
“The geologists feel it’s underexplored in northern Minnesota because there is a thicker layer of glacial till over it,’’ Lehmann said. “You have to go a lot deeper to hit the bedrock, to hit the stone. It’s a little more work to explore.’’ While “exploration technology has improved a lot’’ in the past decade, glacial till covering is really a disincentive because it costs more to get to the gold.’’
If mining does move ahead in the future, what it would look like is still up in the air.
“It’s a little hard to talk about because every deposit is unique,’’ Lehmann commented. “You have to make a decision as to how to approach it. If you have a vein or a discreet deposit. It really depends on the type and location of the deposit. It’s one thing about mines, you can’t move the deposit so you have to be able to develop the actual mine and processing accordingly.’’
The possibility of having an underground mine will ultimately depend on the location and type of deposit,’’ she added.
