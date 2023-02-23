We sometimes get so used to seeing a logo for a team or a company that we forget that the logo didn’t always look like it does currently. NBC’s colorful peacock logo, which has changed through the years, comes to mind. Sometimes a company will hire a public relations firm to “freshen up” an existing logo, such as Apple has done several times. Of course, a logo might be so classic that no one would think it is a good idea to mess with perfection. I’m thinking of the Coke logo.
United States Steel is no different. Over the years, for various reasons, USS re-worked its logo.
First, it might be important to know a little bit about United States Steel Corporation which is an American integrated steel producer headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In 1901, USS was founded by such men as Andrew Carnegie, Charles Schwab, J.P. Morgan, and Elbert Henry Gary. The Oliver Iron Mining Company was a division of USS and for many years the Oliver division was dominant among mining companies on the Iron Range. In 1920, it operated 128 mines while its largest competitor operated 65.
The Oliver Iron Mining Company magazine, “Ore, Iron and Men” in May 1958, contains a fascinating article about the evolution of the U.S. Steel trademark. It was first adopted in 1930.
---
Recently, in early 1958, U.S. Steel Corporation has launched a “New Look” in its merchandising and advertising program following a two-and-one-half year survey to determine new ways to increase sales in the total steel market and for U.S. Steel products in particular.
Unique in steel industry merchandising, the program’s “New Look” centers around five basic objectives aimed at holding and extending the preference of the general public for products of steel over such competitive materials as aluminum, plastics, glass and wood.
Explaining U.S. Steel’s direct approach to the general public to create a preference for products made of steel, Richard F. Sentner, executive vice-president of sales, says:
“Today’s steel is not yesterday’s steel. Great scientific and artistic advances have been made and are being made in steel to the extent that there are some 10,000 types, grades and finishes of steel in existence today. I suppose we’ve taken the tremendous advances for granted and assumed the public had an appreciation of them as well.
“This new merchandising program will herald all steel—not just U.S. Steel. To the extent that this program increases the total steel market, U.S. Steel will benefit through its share of increased sales.”
The core of the “New Look” includes:
A new advertising theme emphasizing to the public that “Today’s USS lightens your work… brightens your leisure…widens your world.”
A new label program which will be offered to the manufacturers of consumer products to identify clearly all items made of steel, regardless of whether it is USS steel.
A restyled USS trademark, modern-looking and easier to remember.
A uniform and streamlined identification program to enable the public to interrelate more clearly U.S. Steel with all of its divisions and subsidiaries.
A “Steel Plus” advertising program beamed at direct users of steel, featuring U.S. Steel’s special marketing, assistance to customers as well as its metallurgical, research and facilities services.
The development and launching of the “New Look” is in the hands of U.S. Steel’s marketing team. The new “Lighten-Brighten-Widen” theme is designed by U.S. Steel’s advertising agency, Batten, Barton, Durstine & Osborn, to capitalize on the findings of a nationwide survey conducted by Alfred Politz Research, Inc.
The findings of the Politz survey indicated that in very important respects the public’s regard for United States Steel is high indeed, particularly concerning reliability of products, quality of products, research program, and the belief that the company is progressive and has grown large because it has done a good job.
The public perceives materials and companies in terms of end products. People, therefore, generally associate steel and U.S. Steel with buildings, heavy machinery, bridges, etc., things that are reliable, strong and heavy.
Likewise, the study revealed that, except for automobiles, in the public’s mind steel in consumer products should now be emphasized for its modernity, style and light weight, since those are qualities not as commonly connected to steel. The fact is that the average American is surrounded by an ever-growing number of new steel products which have those qualities.
Therefore, U.S. Steel advertising in 1958 is designed to emphasize the style and lightness, the modern qualities of steel, along with the public’s existing concept of steel and steel products. The “Lighten-Brighten-Widen” theme will be featured monthly in color spread advertisements which began already in the Saturday Evening Post and Time magazines last month. A series of television commercials on “The U.S. Steel Hour” also will build this theme with the general public.
(The very popular “U.S. Steel Hour” was broadcast on television from 1953 to 1955 on ABC and from 1955 to 1963 on CBS. It brought hour-long dramas to television and those shows were awarded with numerous Emmys. The dramas explored historical events and also contemporary issues. Many fine writers and actors were involved in these presentations, helping to develop emerging media of television.)
A recent consumer merchandising program from U.S. Steel, “Operation Snowflake,” was very successful. This promotion was designed to promote major appliances as Christmas gifts. The 1957 “Snowflake” promotion spearheaded the sale of nearly 9 million lines of advertising in the newspaper field, which included 1,524 dailies and 1,891 weeklies.
A symbol for the new consumer merchandising campaign has been developed in the form of a distinctive merchandising mark by Lippincott & Margulies. (They were a brand marketing design company. Among their early work was the red and white Campbell soup label, the FTD Mercury logo, the Betty Crocker spoon, and the Coca-Cola design.)
The new design for U.S. Steel consists of a circle embracing the word “Steel” in black lettering. The circle also includes three concave diamond shapes called hypocycloids. One is colored yellow, one orange, and one horizon blue. These colors were chosen to emphasize “Lighten-Brighten-Widen,” representing that steel LIGHTENS your work, BRIGHTENS your leisure, and WIDENS your world.
Just as the familiar USS logotype is identified with the United States Steel Corporation, the new symbol will be the hallmark for any product made of steel.
In conjunction with the “New Look,” the USS trademark has also been restyled so it is more representative of a modern, forward-looking U.S. Steel Corporation and is also more legible and easier to remember. The revision is based on the results of a visual identification study conducted by Lippincott & Magulies.
The trademark has not been changed extensively because the Politz survey showed that there is a high degree of identification between the letters USS and United States Steel.
As a further result of the Lippincott & Margulies study, a new uniform identification system has been developed which will more clearly inter-relate the Corporation and its affiliates. By means of this, divisions and subsidiaries of U.S. Steel will be more readily identified visually as part of the Corporation and will share to a greater degree in the favorable impression the general public has of U.S. Steel.
The changeover to the new trademark and identification will take place gradually, but as quickly as is practicable.
---
In the 1960s, U.S. Steel turned over their Steelmark program and its distinctive logo to the American Iron and Steel Institute or AISI. The familiar circle with the three concave diamonds now came to fully represent the American steel industry as a whole.
During the 1970s, the logo’s meaning was extended to include the three materials used to produce steel: yellow for coal, orange for ore, and blue for steel scrap being recycled.
In 1962, Cleveland’s Republic Steel suggested to the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Football team that they use the Steelmark logo on their helmets. The team’s management immediately embraced this idea and asked to use the logo. They were granted permission. The team’s helmets had been a gold color, but the team was considering a switch to a black helmet. So, the logo was only applied to the right-hand side of the new helmet until it was decided if they liked the logo on the black helmet.
The team had an outstanding season, including going to the playoffs for the first time, and so, superstitiously, it was decided to stay with the black helmets and the new logo only on the right-hand side. It remains that way still today.
