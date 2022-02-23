U.S. STEEL SERVICE CHAMPION: DICKSON

MOUNTAIN IRON — Jeremy Dickson has no problem going above and beyond.
Dickson, along with his Ghostbusters North cohorts, does everything he can to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Upper Midwest after personal experiences with the charity.
Dickson’s dedication to Ronald McDonald House earned Dickson of Zim the Service Champion award from U.S. Steel and $5,000 for the charity. The award handed out last month was one of two handed out to Minntac employees and just two of 12 given nationwide at U.S. Steel facilities. Tina Rotness of Chisholm was the other local winner for her efforts at the Precious Paws Humane Society in Chisholm.
—
Dickson was a bit surprised to be honored for dressing up as Ghostbusters characters with his friends and attending parades and events. The checks they receive are made out to Ronald McDonald House Upper Midwest and are donated to the charity.
“The thing that surprises me the most,’’ Dickson said. “I’m old and saw “Ghostbusters’’ in the theater. The movie is pushing 40 years old and all these little kids know the movies. They know the characters, they know the songs.
“I guess that’s just good parenting by their parents,’’ he joked.
Ghostbusters North was formed in 2015 by Adam Nori and Matt Rasmussen (originally from Virginia and now from Duluth). Dickson joined them in 2017.
Getting the award was about more than doing the events in costume. Both Nori and Dickson had a personal relationship with Ronald McDonald House, so donating to them was a perfect fit.
Dickson, 45, said he had a cousin diagnosed with leukemia at age 4 and he had to stay in the hospital for almost a year. That led to his aunt staying at Ronald McDonald House for almost a year, as well.
“Ronald McDonald House is a way for families to be near their children while they are going through difficult times,’’ Dickson said for the Service Champion presentation. “Family bonding helps in healing families shouldn’ have to worry about the financial burden of lodging to be near their children during these times.’’
Nori, meanwhile, became a dad in 2016 and his daughter was born with some congenital heart defects.
“She had some early surgeries and that’s when I got introduced to the Ronald McDonald House.’’
Ronald McDonald House goes far beyond people thinking of them in regard to sick children, Nori said. The charity helps healthy brothers and sisters that miss school and parents that miss work. “That kind of became our mission to assist them in our fun and creative endeavor.’’
Nori of Keewatin said, “They ended up doing so much for us. It’s one of those things that I feel like I always have to pay back. No matter how much I pay back, it will never be enough.’’
—
Dickson, who rings the bell for Salvation Army each year and is a 15-year veteran of the McDavitt Volunteer Fire Department, does “charity work for a lot of organizations.’’
All of them, including Ghostbusters North, are rewarding. The group averages raising about $100 per event, which also include birthday parties and halloween events. A new one this spring will be the Special Olympics, he added.
Because area residents liked them so much and wanted to give them money for it, Dickson said the group figured, “we can do it for charity.’’ Ghostbusters North doesn’t have a set fee and accepts whatever people can afford, he added.
“We have raised several thousand dollars per year doing our events.’’
Thinking back to when Nori stayed at Ronald McDonald House for his daughter’s surgery, Dickson said, “We want to make sure that other families have the opportunity to be near their children when they’re sick. That’s why that’s our charity of choice.’’
The Ronald McDonald House even needs K-cups from time to time, which is a project Ghostbusters North has also taken on.
“We have done drives where we get people to just buy that and donate and then we drive down to Ronald McDonald house and give it to them,’’ said Dickson, who is a materials management expediter for the crusher at Minntac.
One other big event he does each year is the Haunted Shack in Carlton. He brings the Ghostbusters North car and is also an actor there. Afterwards, the funds raised are donated to the food shelf and Special Olympics.
—
U.S. Steel was doing Service Champions initiative to try to promote charity work and volunteerism in the community. The contest ran from Jan. 1, 2021, through Oct. 31, 2021. Another person was also awarded $15,000 as the Volunteer of the Year.
The day of the award ceremony was special for Dickson and Rotness.
U.S. Steel President and CEO Dave Burritt and Martin Luther King III each gave a small speech and the two Service Champions also spoke about their charities and where the funds would go.
—
“It’s pretty awesome that Jeremy’s been able to do this with his employer’’ and get some extra funds for Ronald McDonald House Upper Midwest, which has two locations in Minneapolis and one in Duluth, Nori said.
He also considers himself lucky to have three really good friends come along with him on this journey to help give back. Clark Anderson of Duluth is the fourth member of Ghostbusters North.
For anyone looking to donate to their charity, they can go to the Ghostbusters North Facebook page or their website at ghostbustersnorth.com.
