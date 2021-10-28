U.S. Steel named to 2021 Most Loved Workplaces list

PITTSBURGH (BUSINESS WIRE) — United States Steel Corporation was featured Friday in Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking 43rd among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release (with multimedia) at: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005465/en/
“At U. S. Steel, fostering a high-performance, caring culture is key to our success. Our industry-leading safety performance, diverse and collaborative workplaces, and inclusive benefit offerings are examples of how we create an environment where employees can thrive,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “Our employees are why we are so confident we can transform our 120-year-old company into a sustainable model for the steel industry of the future.”
Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.
“In the wake of the pandemic, business hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees – but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.
“The best way to determine the strength of a company’s culture is by measuring the degree of love employees feel for their workplace,” said Louis Carter, CEO and Founder of Best Practice Institute and Most Loved Workplace.
The full Newsweek list of 2021’s Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine’s October 29 print edition and is currently available online.
U. S. Steel has been recognized by leading organizations for efforts to build an inclusive, diverse workplace. In addition to being one of Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces for 2021, U. S. Steel earned a perfect 100% score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index earning the designation as one of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality.” The company has also been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Diversity Inclusion” in 2021 by the Disability Equality Index. In 2021, U. S. Steel committed to The Valuable 500 to ensure that disability inclusion is integrated into our business and workplace.
Visit www.ussteel.com to learn more about careers at U. S. Steel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.