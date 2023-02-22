CHISHOLM—The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) is getting ready for its Annual Campaign celebration.
At the celebration UWNEMN recognizes its partner agencies, top workplace campaigns, and volunteers.
“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it many times again: we couldn’t do what we do without you,” UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shea said in a press release, crediting all that have played a role in the agency’s efforts this past year.
This year’s celebration is at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Mountain Iron Community Center, 8586 South Enterprise Dr. in Mountain Iron.
Keynote speaker is John Gordon, Senior Vice President, Raw Materials and Sustainable Resources at U.S. Steel.
The event includes a catered dinner from Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm. Registration is $30 and includes dinner and gratuity.
Here are some of the things made possible through the UWNEMN Give Where You Live 2022 Campaign
• 34,970 Buddy Backpacks have been packed to date for local children.
• 1,675 uninsured and underinsured local patients received dental care through Smiles Unlimited.
• 798 children and 842 adults in crisis received Comforts of Home.
• 6,000 people visited the Wall That Heals
• 24,241 Imagination Library books were mailed to local children.
• 12,023 Meet Up and Chow Down lunches were served.
• Lunch Buddies in five schools across the Iron Range.
• 42 local nonprofits received financial support.
Registration for the Annual Campaign celebration is online at www.unitedwaynemn.org/celebration, or by calling 218-254-3329.
Gordon joined U. S. Steel in December 2022 to serve as Senior Vice President, Raw Materials and Sustainable Resources, according to a bio provided by UWNEMN.
In this role, Gordon oversees the Company’s raw material supply chains to leverage its iron ore assets as a unique competitive advantage capable of generating real value. This includes increasing our ability to become vertically integrated with its Mini Mill segment, optimizing our metallics mix and expanding commercial opportunities within the metallics space.
Before joining U. S. Steel, he spent four years at Johnson Matthey, a global leader in sustainable technologies, culminating in his position as Managing Director of the Platinum Group Metals Services division as well as President, Johnson Matthey (USA), it states. Prior to that Gordon was Global Head of Mining for Clariant Mining Solutions, a leading provider of flotation chemicals and emulsifiers for explosives to the mining industry.
Previously, Gordon worked at Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc., where he held various corporate and operational roles focused on major capital projects, cost and process optimization, and overseeing supply chain, plant maintenance and engineering at a major South American copper mine. His career began at Baker Hughes Co., where he worked in progressing operations and commercial positions.
Gordon holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Duke University and completed his Master of Business Administration at London Business School.
