U.S. Steel continues push toward sustainability

With goals like protecting the environment and providing a more inclusive workplace in mind — and finding innovative ways to do it — U.S. Steel officials are focused on the future and how to get there and highlighted the company’s recent progress in that direction via its 2021 Sustainability Report released in July.
According to a story on Businesswire this past summer, the report showcased “their dedication to inclusive workplaces, supporting their communities, driving customer innovation, and caring for our planet.”
“I am excited about the significant progress we continue to make on our sustainability goals and what it means for our people, customers, communities and products,” David B. Burritt, U. S. Steel President & Chief Executive Officer, said in the story. “We can’t stand still when it comes to sustainability and are delivering profitable steel solutions by investing in sustainable and advanced steelmaking technologies that meet our business and customers’ goals while also reducing our greenhouse gas emissions intensity. When they win, we win.”
According to the story, U. S. Steel’s 2021 Sustainability Report highlights included:
• Completed acquisition of only LEED-certified steelmaking facility in the United States, Big River Steel.
• Made progress towards achieving a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 20% by 2030, with a 16% reduction from 2018 baseline to 2021.
• Earned recognition from Ethisphere as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies.
• Recycled 73% more scrap steel than 2020.
• Achieved a perfect score by the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for the third consecutive year.
• Salaried employees benefited from 100% pay, performance, and advancement equity, meaning gender or ethnicity were not influencers of compensation.
According to information found in the sustainability report, U.S. Steel officials believe their “Best for All strategy builds on the success of our transformative Best of Both effort by extending our impact to a broader range of customers, constituents, and communities — including the planet itself.”
Through those initiatives, according to information the U.S. Steel website, Best for All seeks to accelerate progress across the three Best of Both strategy critical success factors including:
• Winning in strategic markets. Focused on building our capabilities in the markets where U. S. Steel is strongest to help our customers compete and win.
• Moving down the cost curve. Managing our costs to be nimble and efficient, able to respond rapidly to help customers address challenges and opportunities.
• Move up the talent curve. Investing in top talent, bringing our best and brightest people to every customer need.
According to company officials, U. S. Steel’s corporate framework:
• Celebrates Innovation. “U.S. Steel innovation enables the development of profitable, sustainable solutions for customers and drives positive outcomes for all stakeholders. This pillar includes material efficiency, energy management, and process and product innovation.”
• Empowers People: “U.S. Steel maximizes the potential of the people we impact, both internal and external to the organization, through employee benefits and development, and community outreach. This pillar includes community engagement, corporate governance, diversity, equity and inclusion, health and safety, relationships with unions, and talent management.
Focus on environmental stewardship: “U.S. Steel strives to minimize our environmental footprint through implementation of our greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity reduction goal, air quality goal and adherence to environmental standards. It requires us to engage with our stakeholders throughout the year and report on our performance to relevant groups across our organization.”
—
Report Highlights
According to information in the sustainability report, in 2021, “U.S. Steel took the steps needed to demonstrate the power of our Best of Both strategy. Completing the acquisition of mini mill leader Big River Steel and ramp up of full operations of our Fairfield, Alabama electric arc furnace (EAF), gave U. S. Steel the cutting edge, industry-best mini mill capabilities to match our century of integrated steelmaking leadership.
“We proved the value of this powerful combination with verdeXTM steel, made with up to 90% recycled steel content1 and a reduced carbon footprint—as much as 70–80% smaller than traditional integrated steelmaking methods.
“We are now executing our Best for All strategy to create profitable and sustainable steel solutions while embracing industry-leading low-carbon process technologies.”
Other highlights from the report include:
• During the stakeholder engagement process, U.S. Steel identified two recurring and emerging themes which encompass many of the 16 ESG material topics: Just transition – ensuring that the transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for the steel industry is just and equitable for stakeholders that are directly affected. Decarbonization – reducing greenhouse gas emissions through product and process innovation, responsible supply chain initiatives, energy conservation efforts and other activities.
• Nine were considered of highest importance (here in alphabetical order): Air quality Customer engagement Diversity, equity and inclusion Energy conservation GHG emissions Innovation Safety and health Talent management Water quality and conservation
—
Process innovation
2021 Highlights include:
• Commenced construction of two new advanced finishing lines at Big River Steel which will produce 1) Non-Grain-Oriented (NGO) electrical steel and 2) galvalume/galvanized coated steel products that can be used for durable metal roofing and other construction needs.
• In 2021, announced a process to find a new site for a second mini-mill steel production facility to be built near Big River Steel, for which we will seek LEED and ResponsibleSteel certification. With full operation anticipated in 2024, it will operate the first endless casting and rolling facility in North America.
• Partnered with Purdue University (Northwest and West Lafayette), Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Linde, Cleveland-Cliffs and the Department of Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office to create a first-of-its-kind virtual simulation of the blast furnace process. This will help operators make physics-based, real-time decisions to improve efficiency and asset longevity.
• Upgraded six electric shovels and purchased two new shovels so that we could retire four diesel-operated shovels. This action saved (or will save) approximately 106,000 gallons of diesel per month in the shovel process, or 14,500 tons of CO2 at our Minnesota Ore operations.
• Pursued a sustainable project for conversion of two diesel-electric switcher locomotives at our ET and Clairton facilities to battery-electric switchers, to be completed by 2023. The total emissions reduction (including CO2, NOx, and SOx) of each converted switcher is projected to be the equivalent of taking 63 transit buses off the road.
• Added natural gas injection capabilities to a USSK blast furnace. This will reduce GHG emissions, improve the flexibility of the blast furnace technology, and increase the heating value of the blast furnace gas that is used to generate steam and electricity for the plant. This project is estimated to save nearly 70,000 metric tons of CO2, the equivalent of taking 15,000 passenger vehicles off the road each year.11
• Increased steel production with less hot metal production by increasing the recycled scrap usage in basic oxygen process (BOP) furnaces at Granite City Works. Developed a real-time, on-line steel sheet flatness tool that provides better visibility and control, enabling the mill to roll wider widths at thinner gages.
—
Protecting the environment
According to information in the report, “steel production is a carbon-intensive process, so U. S. Steel is always looking for ways to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.”
• Approximately 70–80% of the CO2 emissions from integrated steelmaking are associated with the use of coke and coal to melt iron in the blast furnace.
• Steel can also be produced with a significantly smaller carbon footprint by melting recycled steel scrap using electricity in an electric arc furnace (EAF).
• U. S. Steel is a historic innovator and leader in the energy efficient production of steel using blast furnaces. We also recognize the synergies between the integrated route and EAF techniques that reduce our carbon footprint and optimize operations.
• Reducing GHG Emissions at U. S. Steel Košice The USSK Specialist CO 2 Reduction Team has been working to reduce CO 2 output while maintaining their current level of production. In 2021, U. S. Steel Košice measured a lower emissions intensity of 2.03 tons CO 2/ton raw steel when compared with 2020’s value of 2.07 tons CO 2/ton raw steel, although absolute emissions increased along with increased production. The team keeps searching for new ideas and projects that save both money and aid the environment.
• In 2021, USSK led a number of projects aimed at reducing electricity usage and CO 2 intensity, including: Increasing the efficiency of the equipment and reducing the specific consumption of coal in the steam boilers of the heating plant Regulation of the BOF off-gas energy content by melting cycle prediction Increased cooling efficiency in oxygen production Reduction of metallurgical coke humidity Blast furnace hot blast air heating optimization LED project to replace incandescent light bulbs with light emitting diodes (LEDs) led to electricity and CO 2 reductions six years in a row and savings of 25,300 MWh per year. In 2021, we replaced 404 lamps on the CGL3 line and in the HRM engine room.
• U.S. Steel reduced our Global Scope 1 + Scope 2 Greenhouse Gas Intensity to 1.93 tons CO 2e/ton raw steel in 2021, from 2.31 tons CO 2e/ton raw steel in 2020.
• Set and announced a 2050 goal of Net-Zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions Announced our sustainable steel product line, verdeX offering a 70%-80% reduction in CO 2 emissions Increased the proportion of melt from EAF-based steelmaking, leading to reduced emissions versus the integrated route, by completing the acquisition of Big River Steel and having a full year operating the Fairfield Tubular EAF Announced a second flat-roll mini mill in 2021, with the site announced in January 2022 Partnered with Equinor to examine the use of hydrogen and carbon capture, storage, and use technology in the steel industry
—
People
According to the report, “U. S. Steel is committed to attracting, developing, and retaining a diverse team of creative, highly-skilled, and excellence-driven people who believe in accountability, fairness, and respect. Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) is built into our business strategy, and we foster an inclusive work environment where we want every employee to feel a sense of belonging and believe that we value their contribution.”
Examples of that include:
• LEAD (Leveraging and Enhancing All Diversity): Promoting an inclusive environment that embraces the vision, furthers the value, and aligns with the DE&I strategy of U. S. Steel by leveraging the mix of diverse thought, personal background, and professional education to enhance employee engagement and positively impact business goals.
• WIN (Women’s Inclusion Network): Cultivating an inclusive environment that enables women to maximize their professional success at U. S. Steel through networking, education, recruitment, leadership opportunities and community involvement.
• SERVE (Strengthening and Enhancing Relationships of Veteran Employees): Honoring and supporting all employees, current and prospective, who are veterans of our nation’s military or remain active in the National Guard or Reserves.
• NextGen Steel: Building a stronger future for U. S. Steel by empowering the next generation of U. S. Steel leaders through business and community involvement, on-boarding support, and talent upskilling opportunities.
• SteelABILITY: Fostering an environment that supports employees with disabilities and their caregivers in bringing 100% of themselves to work by advocating for and empowering the individual, increasing awareness and understanding of disability-related issues and promoting inclusion, trust, and respect throughout the organization and in our communities.
• SteelPRIDE: Bringing together and ensuring dignity, respect, and inclusivity for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community, along with their allies in a positive and respectful environment where they can express their identity, share knowledge, and cultivate an environment of trust and open, honest communication.
• SteelPARENTS: Supporting working parents and caregivers at U. S. Steel by providing resources, access, and opportunities to strengthen social networks within the community.
