Twin Metals positive, believes it will ‘prevail in the long run’

Despite setbacks of late, Twin Metals Minnesota remains confident it can build an environmentally safe, “model’’ mine in northeastern Minnesota.
Julia Padilla, Twin Metals Chief Regulatory Officer, said the company is ready to move forward despite having its federal leases canceled by the Interior Department in January and facing federal legislation that would ban mining on about 234,328 acres of public land outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
The actions were designed to “keep our project delayed and not moving forward,’’ she said. “Our next steps will be to file a complaint and start the litigation process to get our property rights back.’’ She anticipates the complaint to be filed in the next couple of months.
The proposed copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum mine, which has been 11 years in the making, is projected to create 750 direct jobs and over 1,500 spinoff jobs, said Padilla.
The process has been delayed with the new administration coming in and “now we’re starting over again.’’
Do the delays put the future of the project in jeopardy?
“I think we’ll prevail in the long run. I think we’ll get to a productive mine. It’s just a question of timing and how much more delay we’re all going to have to suffer. How many of these jobs are going to have to continue to wait.’’
The growing green economy and the global economy are two factors supporting the need for the metals that would come from the mine.
Outside of the litigation that’s ahead, “we are also working with a number of elected officials that are seeing the deep concern for our inefficiencies and lack of supply chains and critical minerals who are interested in finding solutions including tapping what is really a tremendous resource in northeastern Minnesota,’’ Padilla said.
“It’s not even just the green economy, although that tips us over into kind of a dramatic new need for mining when we’re talking about renewable energy and energy efficiency goals. That’s clearly one big piece of this.’’
In addition, “the global economy has transitioned too. We have an explosion in the global middle class. We have industrialization happening in countries that haven’t seen that before,’’ she said. “We’ve got a billion people that don’t have access to power. That all requires copper, that all requires nickel. I just feel like we are so short sighted and leveraging election cycle politics versus really thoughtful policy when it comes to mining in this country. It’s going to come back to bite us I have a feeling and pretty soon.’’
Responding to those opposing the mine and saying it would harm the Boundary Waters, Padilla said there is no reason to be concerned. The mine would be located about nine miles southeast of Ely and 11 miles northeast of Babbitt.
“We have a model mine that meets modern standards and can protect the environment. I’m excited to put that plan forward to the public and actually have it go through environmental review and actually have the science come out so we can prove this. The only way to end the controversy about whether we can do this safely is to let our projects go through environmental review. The opponents don’t want us to do that because they know we can do this right.’’
Several factors will make the mine environmentally safe, according to Padilla.
Minimal Surface Footprint
• 80-85% smaller than open pit.
• 80% of the mining will occur below 1,500 feet and no mining above 400 feet.
Precision Targeting of Minerals
• 10 years of mapping the location of the miners.
• 3-dimensional models allow access and extract only the ore with valuable minerals.
Electrical Fleet
• Reduces onsite greenhouse gas emissions by 65%.
• Reduces power requirements, maintenance, heat, vibration and noise.
• Improves workers safety and air quality.
Water Management
• There will be no release into the environment of any water used in ore processing or of water that comes in contact with the process.
Tailing Management
• Dry Stack Tailing Technology endorsed by more than 140 NGO’s.
• 50% of the tailings stored underground.
• Risk of dam failure is eliminated.
No Acid Rock Drainage
• Extensive testing has shown dry tailings stacked on surface will be a non-acid generated sandy material.
• TMM mining method produces no waste rock.
• “We do not have the potential for acid rock drainage at this mine. So we’re really excited about all of these protections and just this geology and our processing that allow us to put all of this forward.’’
Carbon Sequestration
• Testing and researching carbon sequestration from tailings.
• Potential 830,000 tonnes of CO2 could be sequestered per year.
The federal legislation authored by Minnesota Democratic Fourth District U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum would permanently withdraw from entry, appropriation and disposal in an area where Twin Metals Minnesota proposes to build a copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group minerals mine.
Titled the Boundary Waters Wilderness Protection and Pollution Prevention Act, the bill would withdraw federal land and waters in a specific area within the Rainy River Watershed of the Superior National Forest.
Fifty-two co-sponsors – all Democrats – are supporting the bill.
Regarding working on the mine for 11 years and facing many obstacles, Padilla admits getting frustrated at times but says Twin Metals is up to the challenge.
“I would say that we have to stay the course but we are well over $550 million into this endeavor of what will be an over $2 billion private investment and it does really frustrate me that we are not connecting our policy goals on the green economy with the reality that we need to mine extensively to meet those goals.
“It is really a challenge. We are so far behind considering how long it takes a mine to get up and running and how long it will take us to get to a place where we are starting to meet our own needs in this country. Yes I do get a little fired up but mostly because I just don’t understand the disconnect.’’
After looking at the McCollum bill, Padilla said she doesn’t see it “making any progress in this congress. It’s an ongoing attempt to stop the scientific process from moving forward. It’s an ongoing effort to close this area, extend the boundary passed by Congress and close this area to future development.
“The establishment of the Boundary Waters and the buffer zones provide a specific area outside of those buffer zones and the Boundary Waters where mining is considered a desired condition. Congresswoman McCollum’s bill not only shuts off the ability for us to meet our needs with these resources but cuts off the needs of the scientific process and the regulatory process.’’
Regarding the lease cancellations, Padilla said, “I think it’s just another delay. I know that we have valid property rights. I am confident we will prove that in court.’’ She called the cancellations “just another political give for folks that are not in our backyard advocates. That is unfortunate.’’
Twin Metals doesn’t plan on going anywhere either.
“Twin Metals is committed to this region for the long term,’’ Padilla said. “We’ve been invested in our local communities over the past decade providing charitable contributions and support to our region,’’ as well as actively engaging in conversation. “We’re here and we’re sticking around and we’re going to fight for what we know are our valid property rights to move this project forward.’’
The Twin Metals Minnesota mine has been talked about being a model mine from experts around the world, she said. They say things like, “If we can’t get a fair shake, I don’t know a mine that could.’’
