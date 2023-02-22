Hundreds of million tons of what’s been considered waste in natural iron ore stockpiles across the Iron Range could gain new value in a process being developed by the Natural Resources Research Institute (NRRI).

Stockpiles of waste from decades of natural iron ore mining would be analyzed as a potential source of iron to produce blast furnace grade iron ore pellets or DR-grade pellets, Rod Johnson, NRRI endowed taconite chair said.

