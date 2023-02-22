Hundreds of million tons of what’s been considered waste in natural iron ore stockpiles across the Iron Range could gain new value in a process being developed by the Natural Resources Research Institute (NRRI).
Stockpiles of waste from decades of natural iron ore mining would be analyzed as a potential source of iron to produce blast furnace grade iron ore pellets or DR-grade pellets, Rod Johnson, NRRI endowed taconite chair said.
“We’re starting a program that’s looking at these waste piles,” Johnson said. ”They’re interesting things. They’re mixes of different types of ore formations. Characterizing what’s in a waste pile is a challenge. But what we think we can do is at the waste pile site be able to classify this rock into different ore types.”
Under the program, material in waste natural ore stockpiles would be crushed at stockpile sites using a portable crusher.
The material would be fed onto a conveyor belt where it would then be differentiated according to quality by high-tech detectors on the belt.
The ore would then be sorted into different piles, depending on quality.
It’s an innovative technique that would be used to analyze the content of old stockpiles across the Iron Range, in Michigan and potentially other parts of the world.
“If you think about those stockpiles, we already put the energy and the money into digging the ore,” Rolf Weberg, NRRI executive director said. “And there’s some valuable resources there. Harvesting the stockpiles puts money into the coffers of the state and the university (of Minnesota).”
The content analysis could be done quickly and safely, Johnson said.
“Normally, you drill to understand ore quality,” Johnson said. “But you can’t drill these waste piles. Drilling doesn’t work good on these piles. These waste piles are too dangerous to work on.”
The process would provide researchers with a representative sample of a stockpile, Johnson said.
“What we think we can do at the waste pile site is to be able to classify this rock into different types,” Johnson said. “One of the things we do with our research is to make mining sustainable, so we could turn this waste into ore.”
Lacking a large portable gyratory crusher of its own, NRRI would likely retain a contractor to perform the crushing work, Johnson said.
Samples of the waste would be researched at the NRRI’s Coleraine Lab, he said.
“Some of the ore might be good for making blast furnace pellets or DR-grade pellets,” Johnson said. “We don’t know at this time, but the research would show that.”
To identify waste rock stockpiles across the region, NRRI is working on a GIS map of the stockpiles, he said.
Waste piles on land owned by the state of Minnesota would be the first piles to be researched, Johnson said.
Tailings basins that contain waste from modern taconite mining wouldn’t be a good source for the process, Johnson said.
That’s because the high-tech concentrating processes used in taconite plants remove most of the iron from the taconite, he said.
“The newer tailings basins don’t have much magnetite because the plants are so efficient,” he said.
However, taconite plants could employ the process for older stockpiles, Johnson said.
Utilizing the stockpiles would create a new product for the iron market and also help the environment. Weberg said.
“Those stockpiles also change the water flow,” Weberg said. “If we can change the impact, it’s a win-win for the state and the regional economy.”
Johnson hopes to have the process up and running this summer.
“This is really an interesting time to be doing research because businesses are changing,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of interest in reducing Co2 emissions.”
Funding for the project along with other NRRI research projects is currently being sought through legislation at the Minnesota capitol, Weberg said.
Securing state funding puts NRRI in a strong position to obtain federal funding, he said.
Weberg said although the stockpiles were years ago considered waste, miners and mining companies years ago recognized there could someday be a use for the waste.
“When you look at the past and the folks who were part of the mining establishment 50 to 75 years ago, it’s an interesting legacy that they left,” Weberg said. “They didn’t have the technology to deal with it, but they knew in the future there would be. It’s kind of neat that we can do that now.”
Established in 1983, NRRI is an applied science and engineering research organization that’s part of the University of Minnesota system.
NRRI employs over 140 scientists, engineers, technicians, staff and students at industrial research facilities in Duluth and Coleraine.
Through collaborative partnerships, NRRI delivers innovative tools and solutions needed to utilize, sustain and develop Minnesota’s natural resources in an environmentally sound manner to promote private sector employment, according to the NRRI website.
The project to analyze old natural iron ore stockpiles is a way to take the waste material and use it for advantage, Weberg said
An “Iron of the Future” NRRI program is an example of the NRRI looking ahead to keep mining on the cutting edge, Weberg said.
NRRI research on mining issues such as new iron products and solutions to sulfate are important to not only NRRI and the mining industry, but also to the state and nation, he said..
“We view it (Iron of the Future) as one of those big initiatives,” Weberg said. “And if we don’t invest in it, it will stop.”
