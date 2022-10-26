Truly a moving landscape

The Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine is just one of the recreational sites on the Mineland Vision Partnership’s online map.

IRON RANGE — Location tags on a brand-new interactive map point to the places where Iron Rangers and visitors, alike, go to play.

Clear cool lakes teeming with rainbow trout to be fished, 18-hole golf courses with brilliant vistas, miles of mountain biking and hiking trails, pathways for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, picnic areas with fishing piers and fire pits, disc golf featuring scenic water views; not to mention, sunken treasures like a Jeep, school bus, Huey helicopter and old mining equipment for scuba divers to discover.

