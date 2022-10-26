IRON RANGE — Location tags on a brand-new interactive map point to the places where Iron Rangers and visitors, alike, go to play.
Clear cool lakes teeming with rainbow trout to be fished, 18-hole golf courses with brilliant vistas, miles of mountain biking and hiking trails, pathways for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, picnic areas with fishing piers and fire pits, disc golf featuring scenic water views; not to mention, sunken treasures like a Jeep, school bus, Huey helicopter and old mining equipment for scuba divers to discover.
It may seem to be simply an outline of some of the Range’s signature recreational sites.
But the venues dotting the Mineland Vision Partnership’s (MVP) online map have something else in common. They are all situated on land that was once mined.
Jim Plummer, mining and reclamation coordinator with Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, puts it this way. Rather than saying the attractions are located on “former” iron ore mining lands, he calls the sites “transitional mine areas.”
After all, there are still valuable mineral deposits at those localities.
It’s truly “a ‘moving’ landscape,” he said.
More than a century of iron ore and taconite mining transformed the landscape — literally moving the ground. Now, mining reclamation projects are again reshaping those settings — with an emphasis on creating places for people to recreate.
The mining industry is not finite, and it “will determine when mining returns to those areas,” Plummer said. “There is no ‘post mining.’ It’s transitional,” he said, referencing the rerouting several years ago of Highway 53 near Virginia to accommodate United Taconite’s expanded mining operations.
MVP — previously called Laurentian Vision Partnership (LVP) — has worked for decades to restore and develop mining-impacted areas.
LVP’s longtime slogan was: “Transforming pits and piles into lakes and landscapes.”
The aim of the regional collaboration of mining, business, government and community representatives that make up the current MVP is much the same, Plummer said. The group’s core focus is “to protect future mine lands and utilize former mine lands in a manner harmonious with that transitional prospect,” he said.
MVP explores cutting-edge reclamation practices that perpetuate the natural environment of the area. MVP also helps identify resources and provides education for land-use projects identified by the group, he said.
In 2020, the entity changed its name to better clarify its role to outside audiences and devised a strategic plan through 2025.
“One of the big things people don’t understand is they think in Northeastern Minnesota we have all this land and all this room to do what we want,” Plummer noted.
In reality, Iron Range communities are set along the Mesabi Range’s iron formation. “It’s a really unique area and a geographic phenomenon,” he said.
MVP’s website (mvpmn.org) includes Geographic Information Systems (GIS) maps showing the “long strip of land” that contains “the greatest iron ore deposit in the U.S.” It stretches roughly 100 miles from Grand Rapids to Babbitt, with “26 communities on that iron formation,” Plummer said.
“Back in the day they built towns on the iron formation.” That has required cities to adjust, such as in the 1920s, when the town of Hibbing moved two miles to the south after iron ore was discovered under its original location.
“You can’t mine in Duluth. You can’t mine in Iowa. We have to be protective of our future mining deposits. They are precious and only located in certain areas,” Plummer stated.
“On the other hand, cities and businesses want to and need to grow. There is competition for land on the Iron Range.”
While preserving resources is imperative, so is diversified growth.
That’s where MVP comes into play.
The group works to “utilize these former mine lands — right now — for the benefit of the people who live here and visit here, to enhance their quality of life” by designing projects, namely recreational opportunities, that do not require “a lot of expensive infrastructure,” Plummer explained.
The projects are funded in part by IRRR’s Mineland Reclamation Grant Program.
Plummer calls it: “Urban planning.”
The Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which opened last year, is a good example of one of the most recent Mineland Reclamation ventures, he said.
The 25-mile trail traverses amidst 1,225 acres of mining-impacted land featuring rich red earth surfaces, steep and rugged rock ledges, lush green forestry, and open mine pits of blue water.
MVP’s website explains how the terrain once yielded iron ore that was transferred to America’s steel mills. Mining ceased there several decades ago, but Plummer noted that there is potential for a portion of the pit to one day be mined again.
For now, the property has become a popular draw for mountain bikers, hikers, electric bicyclists, kayakers, canoeists and other outdoor recreation enthusiasts.
The majority of the Redhead land is owned by IRRR, with portions owned by St. Louis County. The park is leased to the City of Chisholm, which is responsible, along with off-road cycling groups, for trail maintenance.
Earlier this month, MVP launched its newest website tool — the Mineland Reclamation Project map — which highlights stories of completed projects, such as the Redhead Mountain Bike Park.
Others include:
• The Quarry Golf Course at Giants Ridge in Biwabik; and Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine.
The Quarry opened in 2003 on the site of Lake Mine and a former sand quarry and iron ore mine. Lake Mine operated from 1944-1964; 18 million tons of ore were extracted and shipped.
Eagle Ridge Golf Course, a municipal-owned 18-hole public facility that opened in 1996, was built on old mining stockpiles overlooking Trout Lake. The mining-impacted land was used generations ago as a storage site for overburden and non-essential stockpile materials placed there from trains serving the nearby taconite mine.
The impact of the golf course on Coleraine and surrounding areas has been tremendous, according to MVP. New homes have added to the local tax base, and the golf course has elevated the economy and quality of life in the region.
The Quarry has been ranked every year in the top 20 public golf courses in America. Its topography sets it apart from any other public course in the Midwest. Golfers traverse vast Iron Range vistas, and dramatically raised tees and hazards are forged from the reclaimed and repurposed mine land.
• Kinney Pit Recreation Area.
The recreation area — which includes a 24-foot dock at the public boat landing, a 40-foot fishing pier, picnic tables and a shelter, grills and fire pits — is the former site of Kinney Mine, which was established in 1902 as a shaft mine and later became an open pit mine. The Kinney Pit is 51 acres, 160 feet deep and stocked with bluegill, brook trout, northern pike, rainbow trout, white sucker and yellow perch.
• Sherwood Forest Campground at Lake Ore-Be-Gone in Gilbert.
The 140-acre Lake Ore-Be-Gone is an artificial lake that was formed decades ago by the flooding of three open-pit iron ore mines formerly owned by LTV Mining/Erie Mining Co. IRRR assisted with the original reclamation work of the mine pit and campground area. The agency helped develop beaches, a swimming area, public boat landing, fishing pier and docks, along with sunken attractions for scuba divers.
The lake has earned national notoriety among divers because of its crystal blue clear waters where they can see a school bus, cars, a U.S. Army plane, railcars, boats, a Jeep, a Huey helicopter and old mining equipment at the bottom of the lake.
• Judson Mine Recreation Area in Buhl.
The recreation area includes an 18-hole disc golf course set on the former site of Judson Mine, an underground iron mine established in 1913 and later renamed Judson-Balkan Mine when two active mines merged. It later became an open pit mine.
• Hull Rust Mahoning Mine View in Hibbing.
The open pit site has long been referred to as the “Grand Canyon of the North.” The landscape was created over the past 120 years and covers 5,000 acres. It is 8 miles wide east-to-west and 3.5 miles north-to-south. Since mining began in Hibbing in 1892, more than 1.4 billion tons of earth has been moved from the Hull Rust site, about the equivalent of
digging a narrow tunnel from Minnesota through the center of the Earth, and out the side. More than 30 separate open pit and underground mines have operated there throughout the years.
The mine view, offering the public 360-degree viewing access to Hibbing Taconite’s open pit iron ore mine operations and the historic city of Hibbing, was recently relocated when Hibbing Taconite extended its mining operations.
It is another example of the “moving” landscape, Plummer said.
• Fish stocking.
IRRR, in partnership with the DNR, began stocking the Range’s open pit lakes in 1984 as part of its mineland reclamation work.
This year, IRRR stocked four area lakes — Kinney Pit; Mott Pit in Mountain Iron; St. James Pit in Aurora; and Tioga Pit in Cohasset — with about 6,000 rainbow trout totaling 2,800 pounds. The fish are about one-third to three-quarters of a pound each.
• Restored native vegetation near Virginia.
The city of Virginia and United Taconite restored the native vegetation between the city and the active mining operation near Highway 53. Two large barrier berms were planted with a mix of conifer trees including white spruce, white pine, red pine and jack pine.
Successful and robust vegetation growth on reclamation sites can be challenging because the surface may not be conducive to plant growth, according to MVP. Adequate water and nutrient-rich soil are needed for long-term growth.
A University of Minnesota soil testing lab analyzed the surface growing medium for nutrient contents, in which the reclamation design team made recommendations for amendments to enhance plant establishment and growth. A pre-made biochar product and compost were added to the soil for nutrient additions and surface moisture retention.
—-
Transforming the landscape via reclamation efforts that meet the needs of evolving regional communities continues to be the concentration of MVP. Looking ahead to the next five, 20, 50 and 150 years is also part of its mission.
The group (LVC) was formed in the 1990s by representatives of United States Steel, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, and the University of Minnesota’s Department of Landscape Architecture.
For many decades, individual mines had been regrading and replanting mined land. However, there had been no large-scale collaborative effort focused on reshaping mining-impacted areas for aesthetics and economic benefit until the partnership was formed.
Its current partners include U.S. Steel, Cleveland-Cliffs, Minnesota Power, and government agencies such as IRRR and the DNR, Plummer said. Members include business owners, engineers, landscape architects, and planners, but “any interested party” is welcome to join.
The group holds quarterly workshop meetings with presenters, where topics, such as groundbreaking reclamation practices, land-use planning and mining’s future green economy, are discussed. Attendance is typically 75 to 80 people, Plummer said.
“Local residents and tourists drive by and often recreate at the beautiful minescapes and may not realize the work that has led up to recalling the mining-impacted land for the betterment of the region,” added Linda Johnson, IRRR mining and property director.
“Northeast Minnesota has been uniquely and profoundly shaped by the mining industry. Many groups and individuals have worked since as far back as the 1970s to restore the land so it may be enjoyed in new ways once mining ceases in a particular area.”
The IRRR’s Mineland Reclamation Grant Program, which has an annual budget of more than $350,000, originated as a mineland reclamation division of the department that worked to restore natural vegetation. “Back in the ’70s and ’80s, we grew our own trees. There were growth chambers at Ironworld (now Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm),” Plummer explained.
MVP’s updated website includes downloadable maps of the region’s active and inactive mines and mining operations. Some are three-dimensional.
There are also strategic plans available that help provide the public with a greater understanding of how and when mining stockpiles are planned for redevelopment, Plummer said.
“It’s a good resource for folks to see what is happening across the region as it relates to mineland reclamation,” Johnson said.
Former — no, make that “transitional” — mine sites are now economy-boosting tourist attractions and life-quality-enhancing playground for locals.
Sure, they are subject to change. But that’s nothing new for the Iron Range, Plummer said.
After all, “we move towns and highways here.”
