The TKDA Engineering, Architecture and Planning Firm has been around for 113 years now and is proud of the work it has done for its clients, including those in the mining industry.
“We’ve been serving the mining industry from 1917 or so with the Allouez Ore Docks’’ on Lake Superior, said Craig S. Anderson, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer.
What is the secret to their long-term relationships?
“I think we do good work, obviously. Some engineering and architectural firms jump kind of project to project and we are more focused on sticking with our clients. We have long-term relationships with our clients, such as 3M. I think that’s been part of the secret to our success,’’ said CEO Tom Stoneburner, who is a Hibbing native. We still work for some of our company’s earliest clients dating back to the early 1900s. We bring that long-term partnership mindset to all of our clients.”
Overall, TKDA serves “transportation markets, facility and site engineering markets and that would include mining and industrial, government, campus engineering ... and then water and wastewater,’’ Anderson stated.
“Probably some of our first forays into mining were also up on the North Shore,’’ Stoneburner said. “We did work for 3M like 100 years ago. 3M at the time was based in Two Harbors and we’re still doing work for 3M currently.’’
Chief Operating Officer Jeff Lipovetz, who is also a Hibbing native, said the firm was involved in the taconite build out and has worked at all of the existing Cleveland-Cliffs properties. TKDA continues to do that in a variety of capacities, from air quality work to processing work, from civil design to structural builds. The work includes a broad cross section of work in the existing mining operations, he added.
Duluth is now TKDA’s largest satellite office with 30-plus staff, while the company’s home base is in St. Paul. TKDA also has offices in Chicago, San Bernardino, Calif., and Seattle, Wash. Overall, TKDA employs 350.
Anderson said mining has always been a part of TKDA’s portfolio and became a focal point named market for TKDA about nine years ago. “We see it as a primary place for business and we see growth opportunities for TKDA in that space,’’ he added.
“TKDA is a longtime supporter of the iron mining industry. We’re proud to maintain active participation in the Iron Mining Association,” commented Lipovetz.
Iron Range and Northeastern Minnesota operations will continue to see investment and growth, beginning with expansion of its Duluth office in 2023 to support the company’s growing staff and capabilities. “We have long-standing and deep roots in Northeastern Minnesota dating back to the early 1900s”, says Lipovetz. “We will continue expanding our capabilities and staff here because we see strong opportunity.”
Additional Northeastern Minnesota clients include St. Louis County and Minnesota Department of Transportation, along with the City of Ely. Institutional clients include University of Minnesota-Duluth and St. Scholastica. Notable recent and ongoing area work includes numerous projects for the City of Ely and Ely Municipal Airport, the Twin Ports Interchange project, and county-wide public works facilities for St. Louis County.
In addition to mining, TKDA’s work in transportation includes rail, aviation, and surface transportation solutions. Water and wastewater system design and planning is delivered to public and private clients. Segments served through TKDA’s facility and site solutions include mining, corporate/industrial, transportation facilities, government and public works facilities, and campus infrastructure.
