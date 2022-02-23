VIRGINIA — When a pro-mining cowboy overheard an anti-mining city boy “talking some smack” about mining, he challenged the city boy to a high-noon duel in town square.
What resulted was the cowboy talking some sense into the city boy about the importance of mining in the lives of people everywhere.
Oh, and the gunfighters also engaged in a quick draw — using not guns but, well, bananas.
The Western short, “The Good, The Bad, In The Mining: A Western Film,” was shot on the Iron Range in December — written, edited and acted by Rock Ridge sophomores Austin Schackman and Mason Kroll.
Kroll, who portrayed the “anti-mining city boy,” and Schackman, who played the “pro-mining cowboy,” along with a few friends in guest roles, made up Team Steele Chicken, one of the entrants in the annual national Move Mining Next Gen online video competition.
The contest is designed to give youth ages 5 to 18 a chance to explore how mining and minerals impact their everyday lives by creating a video on the topic.
Competitors vie for cash prizes and individuals or teams of up to five members are encouraged to be creative in the three-minute videos. To win, students must answer the question: Why is mining important in our lives?
The rules read in part: “Show us the fun you and your team are having sharing your message with the world. Use animation, props, and awesome filming locations.”
This is the third year Schackman and Kroll have entered the contest, and the duo has again placed high in at least one category. They garnered 382 votes on the contest’s website (www.MoveMiningNextGen.org) in the People’s Choice category, placing them second to a video with more “likes.”
Full results of the contest, judged from Jan. 18-31, are expected to be posted soon.
Kroll and Schackman achieved Best Overall the past two years, earning them a $1,000 payout, and the first year won in the Best in Grades 6-8 category. Other categories are Best in Grades K-5, and Best in Grades 9-12, in which they are competing this time.
The pair initially entered the contest in eighth grade, when science teacher Amanda Wolfe encouraged her students to participate. Wolfe’s students have taken part for the past five years. This year, five Rock Ridge eighth grade teams also sent in videos.
Schackman and Kroll continued entering the competition not because they had to, but because they wanted to, they said.
Their winning video last year was shot at the top of the Laurentian Divide Recreation Area’s Lookout Mountain near Virginia.
In it, Kroll portrayed a hiker who gazed out to the horizon, stating that the mine in the distance was “messing up the environment.” With the use of special effects, the “God of Mining,” played by Schackman, then appeared in the sky to inform the hiker of the importance of mining in the world.
“How would you like it if the economy broke down? Everything relies on mining,” the God of Mining says in the video, donning a helmet and holding a pickaxe. He goes on to explain that industries such as manufacturing need minerals to make goods, which also are comprised of mined materials. The tools that make paper are almost all made of metal, he says. There would be no vehicles or fuels like gasoline and oil without mining, he adds.
Even the bread on the turkey sandwich the hiker is toting was created thanks to harvesting and baking machines composed of mined metals, the miner in the sky tells him.
The mining god, through use of more special effects, sends the skeptical hiker to a world without mining, where Kroll’s character finds that he has to eat pudding with his hands.
While each video has a different theme, “they all have the same message” — that mining is necessary to live in today’s world, Schackman explained. “Without mining we would be living out in the woods, in wooden buildings. It would be harder to make things. The main message is how mining is important in our lives. We need it in just about everything.”
The challenge, said the students, is to incorporate enough facts into the videos — illustrating “the importance minerals have in our everyday lives,” Kroll said — while still making them fun and interesting to watch.
Move Mining was created “to help change the world’s perception of the mining industry,” according to the Move Mining Next Gen website, which asks students to look around their homes and notice what things are made of mined materials. “From houses and cars to toothpaste and medicine, mined materials are literally in everything we do.”
Students are prompted to visit https://min4kids.org/minerals-your-house/ to see some of the items that use mined materials. The site has pictures of those items, including matches, a pencil, mirror, computer, fireplace, lipstick, battery, toilet, blender, and salt and pepper shakers, that students can click on to reveal what minerals each contain.
“In having students learn and research the use of minerals in their everyday lives, you are embracing practical research skills to help students make decisions, analyze and communicate their findings,” Move Mining Next Gen explains to teachers and parents. “Mixing science, reading, research, writing, speaking, listening, presentation and promotional skills reaches the interest and skill sets of your group of students right now. In the end, your students have a practical application of their learning.”
The contest is “a good way to connect rocks and minerals to what students experience on the Range,” Wolfe said. “Mining can be a controversial topic, but no matter a family’s view, you can’t argue that we don’t benefit from mining.”
Students who come from both pro- and anti-mining families have mostly been willing to get that message across, she said.
In Schackman’s and Kroll’s most recent video, the pro-mining cowboy asks the anti-mining city boy: “Why would you talk bad about something that supports over 600,000 people a year, produces resources that both you and I enjoy, and has helped many countries become industrialized?”
The city boy responds by inquiring why mining is necessary “if we have renewable energy and recycling.”
The cowboy tells him that in order to have renewable energy, “we need mining to achieve it,” adding that recycling, alone, can not sustain everyday life.
Kroll and Schackman said they have also enjoyed learning about videography while creating the videos and encourage others to give the contest a shot.
They do, however, suggest wearing gloves if filming in the winter on the Range.
In the end, in case you were wondering, the cowboy in the video wins the duel when the city boy slips on the cowboy’s banana peel.
Schackman narrates the Western’s closing:
“And, so, the city boy learned his lessons the hard way. For one, mining is essential in everyone’s lives whether you like it or not. And, two, never challenge a cowboy who has a banana peel and some facts.”
The Rock Ridge students’ videos can be viewed under “the contest” tab at https://moveminingnextgen.org/2022-contestants/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.