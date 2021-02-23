Minnesota jobs face serious challenges right now. I wonder if we are up for it. I don’t say that lightly. I am the elected leader of the state’s largest construction union, and that means I am involved in our regulatory and political system, because everything our members do is touched by government. Our very right to exist as a union is controlled by the government, as well as most aspects of our work.
I have watched as the discussions surrounding the issues of job creation have deteriorated over the last 10 years. Facts no longer seem to matter. Emotions, and political ideology rule the day. The extreme left and right have taken control of every debate, to the detriment of the 90 percent of us that can easily find common ground to move forward.
There is no better example of this than what is happening to Northern Minnesota. Natural resource-based projects in the mining, pipeline, timber and other industries used to revolve around common sense. It used to be a given that everyone, including people in the Twin Cities, wanted these projects in our state, as they are a major source of employment, and their development is what built this region and this nation. The arguments used to be about how to make the projects better, how best to put in tough regulations to ensure that the local communities benefited, and that the environment was protected.
Now all we see are radical ideologues using state government, regulatory, and permitting systems to try to stop any and every project. Line 3 replacement went through an exhaustive process and received all lawful permits required. The company building it worked with local tribes, local communities, and local unions to put forward a good project; one that got better with constructive criticism, and one that will protect the environment by replacing an aging pipeline with a brand new one while keeping oil off of CO2 emitting rail and trucks.
Yet some are refusing to accept this legal and factual outcome. Organizations, Hollywood celebrities, and shamefully, some state legislators and at least one congresswoman, are calling on President Biden to cancel the project on his own. Even though cancelling Line 3 will send 5,000 union workers home immediately, increase CO2 emissions by putting oil on trains and trucks, leave a 60 year old pipeline in the ground and in service and do nothing to stop oil coming out of the ground in Canada.
When it comes to copper nickel mining, the extremists don’t even want a debate or review of information. They have employed St. Paul Congresswoman Betty McCollum to push through a bill that would ban all mining in the boundary waters watershed before any specific projects can even be studied. They are also trying to push President Biden to do the same via executive action.
This stop everything at any cost approach isn’t just for copper nickel mining or pipelines. Environmental extremists are using the courts and the legislative process to try to impose rules regarding sulfate levels in water that have no basis in science at all but would essentially make taconite mining obsolete in Minnesota if they get their way. They are also suing to overturn current permits held by taconite companies.
The environmental left while trying to close and ban industries that produce the resources we all need to live our lives are at the same time trying to have government mandate the use of renewable energy. We all know renewable energy will be a big part of the future of energy production and should be. But the environmental left is pushing renewable giveaways to big corporations that do not require them to build their projects with local union labor, do not require them to use American Steel, and do not require them to build their parts here in the United States. The environmental left also opposes precious metal mining, the very materials that are needed to produce the clean energy economy of the future.
How does any of that make any sense you might ask?
We need oil for the foreseeable future. It is most safely moved in pipelines. We need copper and other precious metals to build the replacement energy infrastructure for oil, and if we don’t mine them here, we will be beholden to hostile nations where they mine these minerals with no environmental protections and with child labor. If we make the rules for taconite mining so arbitrarily stringent that no one will produce steel here anymore either, we will also be reliant upon these same nations for the bedrock material we use to build our society.
No reasonable person can disagree with the above paragraph. We can disagree on how we get there. We can talk about tweaking existing projects or rules to make them better. We can all agree on opposing projects that don’t meet our tough environmental or labor standards and tell the companies their proposals aren’t good enough for Minnesota make it better. But it is completely unreasonable to take the approach that we can’t mine precious metals or we can’t build any pipelines no matter what. It is completely unreasonable to put unrealistic environmental standards in place that have no basis in science which will kill a critical industry like taconite mining. These extreme views are now the position of the environmental left, and it is dangerous for our state to entertain them.
We as a state better wake up. The 90 percent of us that can disagree about issues yet find agreement in the need to develop resources and produce good paying jobs better get engaged and start pushing back. We better start voting for candidates, either democrat or republican, that reject extremism, that support job creation, and that are focused on common sense solutions to real world problems.
If we don’t, we will all regret the future we leave our children.
Jason George is the Business Manager/Financial Secretary for the International Union of Operating Engineers - Local 49.
