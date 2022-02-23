That Big Word — Beneficiation

Somewhere along the line, most Iron Rangers hear the word “beneficiation”. Being a former English teacher, if people ask me, “What does that word mean?” I am likely to answer, “Well, what word does it look like?” or “Well, what word do you see in it?”
People usually get irritated with former English teachers!
“Beneficiation,” of course, does seem to have something in common with the word “benefit,” which implies something which gives help or an advantage. Something which brings superiority or greater success.
Knowing that, here is an article which does a good job of explaining what beneficiation has to do with the Iron Range. This article comes from a booklet “Minnesota Iron Mining” published in 1958 by the Iron Mining Industry of Minnesota, an organization which used to be based in Virginia, Minnesota. They helped people to learn about mining.
Beneficiation, or improvement, of low grade iron ore, or ore that cannot be shipped direct from the mine to the steel plant without prior treatment to yield ore concentrates, is not, as many people think, a new development on the Mesabi Range.
The first commercial concentration plant on the Mesabi Range was built in the early 1900s by the Oliver Iron Mining Company, now known as the Oliver Iron Mining Division of the United States Steel Corporation. It was called the Trout Lake Concentrator. The Trout Lake Concentrator served as a beneficiation plant for the Oliver low-grade iron ore mines of the Western Mesabi. These mines were typically open-pit, rather than the underground mines that produced much of the high grade ore which could be directly shipped from this region.
(The Trout Lake Concentrator was built beginning in 1907 on the eastern shore of Trout Lake, southeast of Coleraine and Bovey. It was a massive place, updated and expanded a couple of times, before being totally dismantled and removed in the late 1970s.)
In the period of 1907 – 1910, 668,000 tons of washed ore concentrates were shipped from Oliver’s Trout Lake Concentrator. So from its beginning, the Trout Lake Concentrator produced large amounts of ore which the blast furnaces of the East needed. It was only the first of the concentrators built on the Range.
There has been an increase each year in tonnage until, in the 1957 season, 30,700,000 tons of ore concentrate were forwarded from Minnesota to the steel plants. Bear in mind that this tonnage of merchantable concentrates was produced from ore that would not have been mined at all, had it not been for the expansion of existing and development of new treatment processes.
The importance of such iron ore concentrate produced by the beneficiation process can be demonstrated by two simple figures. A total of 395 million tons of iron ore concentrates produced from low grade ores had been shipped up to the close of the 1954 season. Had it not been for the shipment of these concentrates, an equal amount of high grade, direct-shipping ores would have been consumed. According to the latest statistics available, there are slightly more than 460 million tons of open pit, direct shipping ore left.
So, in other words, production of iron ore concentrates has conserved about 85% of our remaining open pit direct-shipping ores. This reserve of open pit ores is the largest major reserve of iron ore available in the United States which is capable of quick expansion, tonnagewise, in the event of a national emergency. Production of beneficiated ore, like mining of underground mines, cannot be quickly expanded because the plants are engineered to produce a given tonnage and cannot be expanded without extensive changes that would take months to accomplish. Consequently, the importance of iron ore concentrates cannot be over-estimated in the nation’s and the state’s economy.
At this present time, 1958, nearly one-half of the total ore shipped from Minnesota has been concentrated before shipment.
The term “direct-shipping ore” should be defined. This is ore in which essentially all of the silica has been leached out by the action of ground water in the past billion or so years. It is not necessary that humans do any further work on the product to make an acceptable blast furnace ore.
Then there is the typical “wash ore.” In washing ore, it might be said that humans are completing nature’s job of concentration. If we could wait a few hundred million years to mine material such as this, it is probable that water would dissolve the unwanted silica and washing plants would be unnecessary to treat this type of crude ore. The essential difference between direct ore and a wash ore is that there is unwanted silica in the wash ore that is not found in the direct ore. This silica is very fine, while the ore chunks are relatively coarse. Hence the production of wash ore concentrates resolves itself essentially into a sizing proposition. The concentrates are much coarser than the crude.
The majority of concentration is carried out by washing, which is a relatively simple process in which the siliceous (sandy) waste can be removed by using large quantities of water to “wash” the interfering silica from the iron ore. However, there are other types of ore where “washing” is not sufficient and therefore supplementary treatment of the washed product is necessary. It is obvious that as the type of ore becomes more refractory and difficult to separate from non-ore materials, plants must become more complex and capital expenditures, labor, and materials costs rise markedly.
These days, somewhat over 1/3 of the concentrates produced in Minnesota require more complex treatment than simple washing. There is an unmistakable upward trend in the past few years of producing more of these “other than washed” concentrates.
The washing process is accomplished by screens, log washers, classifiers and other machines. The typical crude wash ore might run 42% iron while concentrates produced from it run 58% iron and the tailings – the waste material after the washing process is completed – runs about 25% iron. In ore of this nature, about as much crude ore is sent to the tailings pond as is shipped as a finished concentrate. This, of course, means that it is necessary to drill, blast, mine, and convey to the washing plant about twice as much ore as would be necessary if direct ore were being mined.
Crude ore that requires more than washing to produce a merchantable concentrate is commonly called a retreat type of ore. In other words, the washed product must be “retreated” in order to produce a usable ore. Retreat ore is characterized by having a proportion of fine silica in the crude, much like the wash ore crudes, but in addition the crude ore contains chunks of silica about the same size as the iron ore pieces in the crude. Hence, it becomes necessary to use a radically different approach to concentrate ores of this type. There are several different methods now in use, but the greatest application to Mesabi Range ores is called “heavy media separation.” This method makes use of the fact that the silica particles are lighter than the iron ore particles.
From 1938 until today, so over the last 20 years, the production of concentrate has increased. The trend is unmistakable and there is reason to expect that there are probably some companies operating on the Range that obtain approximately 90% of their salable ores from production of concentrates.
Of course, we are all aware that a new era is coming with the plans that various mining companies such as Erie and Reserve Mining and U.S. Steel’s Oliver division are making to produce concentrates from taconite. However, the present production of concentrates from low-grade ores has not had the publicity that taconite beneficiation has had, and it may come as a surprise to many to realize that concentrates produced from low grade ores account for over 45% of Minnesota’s annual production of iron ore.
So the term “beneficiation,” and its importance to the Iron Range, should now be better understood.
