Supporting our mining workforce

The men and women who work in the mining industry serve as the backbone of our Iron Range economy.
In July of 1884, one-hundred and thirty-eight years ago, the first railcar filled with iron ore left the Soudan Underground Mine. Ever since, Iron Rangers have been mining the ore; working in the building trades to construct and maintain mines; and serving in industries that support mining such as transportation, manufacturing, retail, and more.
As your Congressman, and as the top Republican on the Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee, I work every day to champion our mining workforce.
To protect these jobs, we first and foremost need trade policy that works for northern Minnesota. And there is no stronger advocate for steel tariffs in Congress than me. Under President Trump, we led the charge in strengthening Section 232 tariffs, which hold China accountable and ensure that Minnesota miners are competing on a level and fair playing field.
More recently, I have been similarly leading the charge to preserve these trade policies as President Biden considers rolling back these important protections. At a time when workers from across Minnesota are struggling to make ends meet due to skyrocketing gas and food prices, we cannot let President Biden roll back trade policy that has helped employ so many of our Iron Range friends and neighbors.
For mining jobs to remain, we need to hold the Administration accountable for policy decisions made in the bureaucracy that undermine projects. Last fall, Joe Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) changed the sulfate levels for wild rice. This was a quiet, but targeted, attack on iron mining in Minnesota.
The levels offered by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency comply with state law, but the federal EPA levels announced would make it nearly impossible to permit any mine expansion or new projects. I sent a letter to Biden’s handpicked EPA Administrator, Michael Regan, asking to explain and reverse this punitive regulation, but like so many important issues facing this Administration and our country, it was ignored.
We also can expand the demand for mining jobs domestically by reinvigorating our local manufacturing base. I introduced the Manufacturing America’s Mineral Security Act both this Congress and last, which will incentivize domestic manufacturers to purchase locally beneficiated or processed iron and critical minerals, effectively reshoring multiple stages in our mineral supply chains.
Much of our workforce on the Iron Range are union men and women. Since my first days in office, I have consistently voted and acted to support our union workforce. I have voted against so-called “right to work” legislation several times both this Congress and last. I am an original cosponsor and strong advocate of the National Apprenticeship Act, which boosts our registered apprenticeship programs for our 21st century needs. Just a couple of weeks ago, I also submitted a letter to the Department of Labor supporting an update to Davis-Bacon regulations, which ensures workers are paid a fair wage.
Our mining workforce in northern Minnesota is also blessed with the opportunity to develop nonferrous minerals like copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum-group elements, and more. However, this is all but impossible due to crippling permitting timelines and an opposition to mining in northern Minnesota by both the Biden Administration and House Democrats.
Just last month, Democrats in Congress held a hearing on legislation introduced by a St. Paul Democrat and supported by Duluth and D.C. elites that would permanently ban mining in an industrial region of the Superior National Forest, where mining is explicitly listed as a desired condition.
My Republican colleagues and I led the charge in pushing back against the lies, half-truths, and opinions framed as fact.
The University of Minnesota-Duluth estimates that mining has a $2 billion annual impact on our state of Minnesota. If we are to continue growing our communities by bringing wealth and prosperity to the Iron Range and the rest of our state, we need to support our mining workforce. And as your Representative, I will never stop fighting for our way of life.
Pete Stauber represents Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District and serves as the ranking member of the Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee.
