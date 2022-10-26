Students dig deep in field geology course

University of Minnesota students pose by the basal pillow structure they discovered during the Advanced Field Geology course this summer.

 EMMA KOSTECKI

College students represent the future. And the ancient geology of northern Minnesota represents the future access to a green economy.

“With the national interest in critical minerals, many companies are hiring geologists to map viable resources,” said NRRI Economic Geologist George Hudak. “As we transition to a more electrified energy grid and electric vehicles, demand for these minerals is expected to increase.”

