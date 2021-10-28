Stauber: What my position on the Natural Resources Committee means for Minnesota’s mining future

Mining in northern Minnesota is a cornerstone of our way of life. For 130 years, the Iron Range has mined the iron ore that won two world wars and built America.
Now, Minnesota’s miners are ready to expand on that proud mining tradition with the development of the vast deposits of copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group elements located in the Duluth Complex.
Despite our robust mining sector in northern Minnesota, no Representative from the Eighth Congressional District has ever sat on the House Natural Resources Committee.
Until now.
Since arriving in Congress, I made getting an assignment on the Natural Resources Committee a priority. Now I not only sit on the Committee, but I’m also serving as the top Republican on the Natural Resources subcommittee for mining: Energy and Mineral Resources.
In this role, I am better positioned to fight for our mining communities than any member who has ever represented Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District.
With a Democrat majority in Congress and an Administration that is hostile to domestic mining, this means pushing back against policies that are intended to kill mining jobs in their entirety and jeopardize the $2 billion mining economy in the Arrowhead.
The role of Ranking Member provides me opportunities to hold this Administration accountable and highlight their hypocrisy on the issue of mining.
Before the election took place, candidate Joe Biden pledged to use American miners for the minerals needed for wind, solar, and electric vehicles. After the election, we learned that the President planned to instead rely on foreign countries for these resources.
During her testimony at a Natural Resources Committee hearing, Interior Secretary Haaland could not provide an explanation as to why her boss was clearly disingenuous about supporting Minnesota’s miners when I pressed on this issue.
The White House also released a 100-day review outlining the importance of strengthening domestic supply chains. Unfortunately, this attempt to convince the American people that Joe Biden wants to increase domestic supply rings hollow.
Specifically, the review mentions the PolyMet project on page 99, yet his Administration simultaneously remanded a permit while the project is in its 19th year of review. I sent a letter shortly after requesting the Administration stop politicizing our supply chains.
Equally concerning, the President recently introduced a new initiative that seeks to lock up 30 percent of all lands by 2030, taking millions of acres completely offline from domestic mining. I led a letter with the Republicans in the Minnesota delegation to the President, expressing serious concerns over this initiative and demanding answers on how it would specifically impact our state.
While my letters and questions to this Administration have been primarily met with silence, I will continue to put Minnesota first and ask these important questions.
Make no mistake — if this nation is to expand its use of energy sources like wind and solar, this nation must also acknowledge that the only way to meet this demand is to develop these resources domestically under the strongest environmental and labor standards in the world.
It is also far past the time to end our reliance on child and slave labor in Chinese-owned mines in the Congo. American workers will not tolerate being sidelined for cheap and unethical foreign labor.
Meanwhile, Natural Resources Democrats are in lock step with the Biden Administration’s harmful anti-mining agenda. My colleague Betty McCollum from St. Paul, who also sits on the Committee, once again introduced harmful legislation that would place a moratorium on mining in northeast Minnesota before specific projects can go through a fair and science-based permitting process.
Further, Committee Democrats seek to exacerbate an already broken permitting process that is consistently abused in the most perverse manner through obstruction, frivolous lawsuits, and litigation. It is unconscionable that PolyMet alone is on its 19th year of review, especially given the fact that once Michigan’s Eagle Mine closes in just a few short years, America will be 100 percent import reliant on nickel until PolyMet breaks ground.
I, along with my Republican colleagues are leading the charge and showing the American people what a pro-mining Republican majority will look like.
I have already rolled out several bills that support our mining way of life. The Saving America’s Mines Act would prohibit the President from unilaterally withdrawing federal lands from mining; the Accessing America’s Critical Minerals Act streamlines the burdensome regulatory process for permitting critical mineral projects on federal lands; and the Manufacturing America’s Mineral Security Act creates an incentive for American manufacturers to purchase domestically processed materials.
Next Congress, when Republicans likely win the majority in the House and I am named the Chairman of Energy and Mineral Resources subcommittee, you can look forward to the passage of these bills to boost our mining communities and more.
Instead of waiting two decades to build mines, I will champion commonsense permitting reforms that protect the environment while allowing access to the minerals we desperately need.
Instead of relying on supply chains tainted with child slave labor, I will empower Minnesota’s Iron Rangers to develop the iron ore, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum-group elements, and more for the next 130 years.
When I am Chairman of this key subcommittee, Minnesota’s mining future will be bright.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.