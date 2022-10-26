Stauber: Fighting for Our Mining Way of Life

Editor’s note: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber (R) is running against Jen Schultz (DFL) for the U.S. 8th District seat. Both candidates were offered the opportunity to write a column for this edition of MINE.
—
Northern Minnesota and the Iron Range are more than just places on a map - they are a lifestyle, a community, a way of life.
Working hard during the week, coming home to a family dinner, and recreating on the weekends has been what the Range is all about for generations. Unfortunately, we have seen these simple pleasures and way of life under attack for far too long.
I fear that without decisive action and a bold fighter who is willing to stand up for the Range, our way of life and our community as we know it will be lost forever.
That is why, since my first day in Congress, I have fought tooth and nail for our mining way of life. Mining in northern Minnesota is our key to a brighter future, as we have mineral wealth unmatched anywhere else in our great nation. But what I have encountered in Congress is outright opposition from the entire Democrat party, including the so-called “DFL,” who cater only to the keep-it-in-the-ground activists that seek to end our domestic mining as we know it.
Mining is our past, present, and future. We know better than anyone because we live here.
We know how to mine responsibly with high-quality jobs and family-sustaining wages.
We now have an opportunity like never before to mine minerals needed for cell phones, battery storage, energy technology, and more. The Duluth Complex and the Tamarack Deposit hold 95% of America’s nickel, 88% of our cobalt, 75% of our platinum, and more than one-third of our copper. Just the first two nonferrous mineral mining projects in the Duluth Complex will bring close to $1 billion in economic activity to the Range every year.
We should have been mining these minerals yesterday, just like we have successfully done with taconite for over a century. Instead, we face lawsuits, the Biden Administration’s mineral withdrawals, and constant legislation that would ban mining indefinitely. All of which is driven by Democrats in control of the House, Senate and White House, along with the well-funded and elitist anti-mining activists.
Especially concerning are the constant attacks on our way of life from the highest levels of government. Joe Biden, joined by Secretaries Deb Haaland and Tom Vilsack, has actually banned the mining of taconite, copper, nickel, and cobalt in a vast portion of northern Minnesota. And Rep. McCollum, a Democrat from St. Paul, continually introduces legislation that would end mining as we know it and is some of the most anti-labor union legislation I’ve ever seen.
As a police officer who has never backed down from doing what’s right for my community, I am standing up for what matters in Washington. Recently, these mining bans came up before the House Natural Resources Committee - a committee I am a leader on. I didn’t hold back. I proudly and consistently stand my ground in Congress against these attacks on our way of life.
I introduced legislation to protect taconite mining from being banned - Democrats blocked it!
I introduced legislation to protect Project Labor Agreements and union jobs - Democrats blocked it!
Unfortunately, this is the new Democrat party. Gone are the days of “Farmer and Labor” meaning anything. The Democrat majorities and Democrat presidents have pushed domestic mining bans hard, while preferring places like China, Russia, and the Congo for minerals. And, sadly, my opponent embodies this movement away from Labor in the Democrat party. My opponent authored the most anti-mining piece of legislation in Minnesota’s history, is proudly endorsed by Friends of the Boundary Waters, provides full-throated support for anti-mining Joe Biden, and has gladly accepted campaign cash from prominent anti-mining activists.
However, with your help, I will continue to fight back.
I am now championing new legislation that will reform our permitting process and enable the Iron Range to once again provide our country with the metals we need for the future. The PERMIT-MN Act will revamp our abused permitting process, limit frivolous lawsuits, and require coordination and streamlining to get projects online faster and provide jobs to our community. This will also allow us to compete with the rest of the world.
Next Congress, should I be blessed to earn your vote once again, I will be the Chairman of the Energy and Minerals Subcommittee. This means an even louder voice to stop mining bans from Washington, D.C. and St. Paul anti-mining Democrats. Instead, we’re going to pass permitting reform, bring union workers to the table, and continue fighting for our mining way of life. The future of the Iron Range is bright if we allow the release of its mineral wealth.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.