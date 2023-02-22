The Silver Peak Mine in Nevada (about halfway between Las Vegas and Carson City) is the only U.S. source of lithium.
The mine plans to double its production by 2025 to meet the demand for lithium, specifically for electric vehicles that are beginning to get a foothold in the U.S.
---
Below are several questions and answers about the Silver Peak Mine, owned by the Albemarle Corporation, which is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. The questions were answere by Albemarle representatives.
---
Please give me some background on when and why lithium mining began at Silver Peak?
Prospectors discovered silver in the area at the turn of the 20th century. Foote Mineral Company began producing lithium carbonate from brine at Silver Peak in the 1960s, and Albemarle acquired the facility in 2015.
How much lithium is mined at Silver Peak?
First, a background on lithium. The sources of lithium can vary significantly in terms of lithium concentrations. Lithium extracted from brine is typically in the form of lithium chloride. Lithium mined from hard rock generally consists of lithium oxide. Both forms can be converted to lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, derivatives used to manufacture lithium-ion batteries.
Silver Peak’s source of lithium is brine extracted from the Clayton Valley playa. The facility produces about 5,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) annually. An expansion project is underway to double production by 2025.
How many employees work in the mine?
The company employs roughly 80 people, mainly from the local area near Tonopah, Nev. These highly-skilled employees are some of the highest-paid in Nevada, earning at the top quartile when considering all occupations in the state.
Why do you believe Silver Peak is the only U.S. source of lithium? Do you see more competitors in the U.S. on the horizon?
Currently, Silver Peak is the only lithium-producing resource in the U.S. and vertically integrated to go from minerals to market. Other companies are exploring projects as the demand for lithium increases.
There are other potential U.S. hardrock lithium locations that may add to the supply chain within the decade. Albemarle’s Kings Mountain brownfield location in N. C. is one currently in pre-feasibility studies.
Editor’s Note: Exploration for lithium in Minnesota has been underway since 2017.
Do you believe that will continue as demand for lithium for electric vehicles continues to rise?
Yes, we believe the demand for lithium will continue to increase over the coming years.
I have read you are adding pumps and evaporation ponds to keep up with demand. What exactly do your plans include. How much of a financial investment are you putting into these additions?
The expansion project includes new wells and evaporation ponds to increase lithium recoverability, sustainability, and consistency. We estimate a capital expenditure of $30-50 million to complete the expansion.
In Minnesota, the permitting process can be quite lengthy for starting up mines. Do you believe the Nevada permitting process is more business friendly? Do you or have you had any opposition to your mining operation over the years from environmentalists or others?
Lithium extraction from brine is unique and requires a valid mining claim (Bureau of Land Management) and water rights (Nevada State Engineer, Division of Water Resources). Albemarle has both and is the senior water permit holder in Clayton Valley. Throughout our 50-year history, we’ve been a proud and active member of the Silver Peak community and have developed strong working relationships with the local, district, state and federal agencies that have jurisdiction over these resources.
Albemarle is a committed corporate citizen. We have strong relationships with our nearby communities of Silver Peak and Tonopah. Many of our staff members are originally from the area or live in these locations with their families.
How much lithium do you plan to mine once the new pumps and ponds are completed? When will they be completed? How much will your employment levels increase?
The facility produces about 5,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) annually. An expansion project is underway to double production by 2025. We will evaluate the need for additional employees.
In a nutshell, what is the process for mining lithium?
Our extraction process in Silver Peak begins with the extraction of brine from the Clayton Valley in our well fields.
Wells continuously pump brine (from ~300 feet to 2,000 feet below the surface depending on targeted aquifer) to man-made surface ponds. At this point the water has about .01% lithium concentration and is four times saltier than sea water making it unusable for consumption by humans, animals or agribusiness.
We currently have 22 active evaporation ponds with plans to bring an additional evaporation pond into service during the expansion. The five additional ponds will consist of both refurbishing currently inactive ponds and new construction.
From there, solar energy is used for brine concentration over about a 12-month period in our weak brine ponds. (Brine flows through the ponds as water evaporates and concentrates over time. The salt precipitates throughout the process.)
We then remove magnesium from the brine concentration by adding lime.
Over the next 6—12 months, solar energy evaporation achieves the final concentration of brine in our strong brine ponds.
The final pond will have a lithium concentration 50X higher than the original well (~.5% concentration).
The last step is the production of the lithium carbonate (finished) product through a chemical process to remove impurities, then dry and mill it so it becomes a fine white powder.
Unlike other processing techniques, we do not use chemicals in our evaporation process at Silver Peak.
Anything else you would like to add?
The lithium produced at Silver Peak enables the electric vehicle (EV) movement and contributes to the decarbonization of the transportation sector. The site’s current run rate of lithium carbonate production, converted to lithium hydroxide at Albemarle’s Kings Mountain facility, provides the lithium carbonate equivalents (LCEs) to power ~80,000 EVs annually. Our planned capacity expansion will at least double that.
Albemarle estimates that for every 1 kilogram of CO2 emitted during the production cycle of lithium, at least 50 kilograms of CO2 are avoided in the use-phase of lithium in the battery of an EV every year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.