Schultz: A Real Champion for Northern Minnesota

Editor’s note: Jen Schultz (DFL) is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber (R) for the U.S. 8th District seat. Both candidates were offered the opportunity to write a column for this edition of MINE.
I fully support miners and our mining industry — 100%. I’m a union member, active on the Executive Committee of my union, former Duluth Central Labor Body delegate, former member on NE-Area Labor Council, and I am proud to have a 100% AFL-CIO voting record. I am endorsed by many labor unions such as USW, Iron Range & Duluth Building Trades, IBEW, Carpenters, Plumbers & Steamfitters, UAW, MN AFL-CIO, UFCW, Education Minnesota and National Nurses United. I am also endorsed by many environmental groups.
In speaking to all groups, I have learned that NO ONE wishes to pollute our water. Polluting our water would be devastating to local communities and our state. Clean water is a resource that will only become more valuable over time.
I have also learned that people want jobs that pay a decent salary with good benefits throughout the district. They want their children to be educated here, to find jobs here and to raise their families here. They want more economic opportunity in the communities that they live in, and don’t want to relocate to find it.
Mining has been a divisive issue for a long time. I will work to build a bridge between environmental groups and the mining industry. The chasm will keep growing if we don’t start healing this divide and charting a path forward together. I have visited PolyMet, Talon, and Twin Metals. I have also met with environmental groups, tribal members, and groups with concerns about mining. I have listened and will continue working toward a collaborative approach.
First, we need to bring steel production to the Range—that includes the ability to recycle steel. Now that we are seeing investments in direct reduced iron and mini mills, the next step is producing steel on the Range. We have an advantage with our multimodal port to ship steel. We can leverage President Biden’s Defense Production Act and Inflation Reduction Act to build steel manufacturing on the Range. With high transportation costs of importing pig iron and steel from other countries, like Ukraine and Russia, it is economically feasible to increase domestic steel production.
Second, we need to invest in technology to guarantee that all mining can be done safely without polluting our water. To do this we should be investing in the Natural Resources Research Institute (NRRI), American Peat Technology (APT) and entrepreneurs to scale current discoveries and develop new science that can address sulfate and other potential pollutants. NRRI has a product to address sulfate but needs funding. Think about how
technology has changed over our lives. I believe in science and know that with investments we can scale and develop technological solutions to the problem of potential pollutants. I will work on securing federal funding to solve this so we can safely mine minerals in Minnesota.
Third, we need to update our permitting process. We need to acknowledge that mining minerals and acting on permits to mine depend on the price of minerals. The price fluctuates and
there is uncertainty and
SEE
risk in mining operations. We should be using the bank in the U.S. Treasury to help finance research and mining operations. We should be exploring other financing mechanisms so revenue from mining is not extracted from our state. Why do we need to rely on multinational corporations to explore mining of our natural resources? Could we create partnerships between private industry and state and tribal public entities to operate new mines? This could help address environmental concerns since residents, tribes and the state would be part owners with a greater interest in protecting our property and our water. It may also lead to fewer shutdowns and idling along with greater job security. It would give us the opportunity to reinvest the mining revenue back into our communities rather than line the pockets of corporate shareholders.
Fourth, we should be exploring friendly neighbor agreements between the mining industry, tribal nations, government, and residents. These agreements have been successful in other states, such as Montana. We can build these agreements and tailor them to our needs. We need to honor treaties with Native Americans and respect their sovereignty. Tribal members need to be involved in these discussions otherwise proposed mining will continue to be held up in the courts.
Finally, we all need to be at the table for this discussion. This issue has divided us for too long. It’s time to approach both mining and relevant environmental protections with an open mind. We need to focus on the facts and the science from third parties with the expertise to educate and with no vested interest in any outcome. I’m confident that we can do this in a productive way. Our goal will be to listen, to understand, to ask questions, to appreciate the complexities and to get to a solution on how, when and where to mine.
Mining contributes less than 2% to our state GDP but it has a much greater impact on the people of northeastern Minnesota. For the vitality of our communities, we need to diversify our industries and employment opportunities. I will work to do this by collaborating with our regional economic development experts to leverage federal funds for unique investments. I recently learned about the possibility of manufacturing utility batteries using our iron ore. This is just one option to diversify jobs in northern Minnesota.
I am all in on this work. I have a track record of getting things done, being an independent thinker, asking good questions, finding answers, and helping people. There is nothing more I would rather do than be a champion for northern Minnesota and the people who live here. Pete Stauber says he supports mining, but what has he actually done to support mining and miners? NorthShore is idling and HibTac could be next. We need champions that can work on solutions, not empty statements.
The best way to do this work is to do it TOGETHER. Contact me at info@JenSchultzForCongress.com. I’m looking forward to receiving your insight and expertise.
