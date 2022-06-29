Sandvik Puts focus on local service

VIRGINIA — Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is putting an emphasis on expanding its coverage locally and constructing a new, 89,000-pound crusher at its Virginia site clearly brought attention to that.
Sandvik has ramped up the number of employees in Virginia and opened the new branch at 5486 Mountain Iron Drive in January.
“Being close to our customers is very important for Sandvik. While we have been present in the Virginia, Minnesota area, for many years, we made the move to a bigger facility to better serve our increasing presence in the area,” said Bob Hamalainen, Virginia branch manager. The new branch is centrally located at the intersection of Highways 53 and 169. The new facility covers over 7,000 square feet of office and meeting space, and also includes warehouse, workshop, shipping and outside storage areas.
The new branch will be the main hub from where Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions will be serving customers in the United States Iron Range areas of Minnesota and Michigan.
Eric Erkkila, account manager, said Sandvik’s Iron Range customers have been asking for more local coverage.
“That’s the whole thing. They want a comfort level, they want people here, they want contacts,’’ he told the Mesabi Tribune.
Sandvik has predominantly been selling drill bits to the mines in the area and is now looking to expand their fleet of drills in Virginia. The warehouse is full of drill bit parts, including those for drills United Taconite uses.
“We have some customers that are looking to purchase a few more drills here on the Iron Range,’’ said Jeff Lamourea, account manager. “We need to ramp up and show that we have the inventory and the service that supports the structure,’’ which includes “service trucks and a facility to handle the increased inventory required to support the machines.’’
“We’re even going to start rebuilding some of the components for some of the drills here in house,’’ he added, instead of sending it off to other branches in the U.S.
Erkkila said it’s important to have the different drill and crusher parts on hand if something goes down and the situation becomes “mission critical.’’
“We want to have an adequate supply of backup parts for the drills and crushers.’’
—
The huge crusher that sits just north of the warehouse is designed to replace crushers in the area mines that are 50 years old or older.
“This crusher was brought in purely on speculation,’’ Erkkila said, and again addresses Sandvik’s desire to be local.
Erkkila started with Sandvik a year ago and stressed having a piece of equipment like that one on site if the company is trying to sell them.
He told his bosses in September, “If you want to sell a crusher, you better put one here because they’re going to want to touch it, look at it, think about it, see it. It’s like buying a car, you’re not going to go buy a car online unless you’re completely confident the person you’re buying it from is reputable. You want to be able to touch it and feel it.’’
They listened and the 15-foot-tall crusher was ordered in November, manufactured in Sweden (where Sandvik is headquartered), was in Virginia by April and put together by mid-May.
“If that crusher sells we’re gonna be stocking parts to rebuild that crusher either here or in Chicago or both,’’ Erkkila said. “Within 24 hours that part will be here or be at the mine. That’s just the way we operate.’’
The account manager stated the “fleet of crushers that this would replace were all put into service when I graduated from high school in 1976.’’ Some were built and installed at U.S. Steel Minntac as far back as 1966, he added.
Those crushers are all still operating and parts can still be obtained.
“You can get parts for them but the issue is ‘do you want to continue with old technology or do you want to step up and improve your process’ ’’ and cut dust and maintenance costs.
The new crusher will reduce the cost for screens, crusher and belt costs as well as cutting energy costs, which has drawn the attention of customers, according to Erkkila.
“We’ve got people looking at it very seriously right now. We’ve had quite a few people come and look at it and that’s why the scaffolding is still up there’’ around it.
According to Erkkila, there are no other crushers as big in this area. There are a few around the country in California, Texas and Arizona at different operations.
“It’s a very durable crusher with very few moving parts. Extremely reliable. It’s the new stage of crushing. It’s twice the horsepower of what’s installed for this application in the mine. This would be a third stage or fourth stage crusher depending on how many stages of crushing a mine has.’’
If the crusher is purchased, “it would be a game changer’’ for both the mine and Sandvik, Erkkila added.
The new crusher is actually smaller than those in use locally today, but “it’s a lot lighter than the old crushers. Compared to their competitor’s crusher that is currently installed, Erkkila said there are a lot of external parts on it that require a lot of maintenance and experience a lot of wear.
“We have developed a system that controls all of those same functions internally with one hydraulic cylinder.’’
Material and engineering advancements are another advantage of Sandvik’s new crusher.
“That’s where you come up with the 700 horsepower motor that drives this thing. It’s fast,’’ Erkkila said. The lighter parts are also easier to handle, which cuts down on assembly and repair time. “Sandvik has done an outstanding job as far as I’m concerned engineering these things.’’
Sandvik has “seen the handwriting on the wall for replacement to that current fleet of crushers that are in there’’ and is now positioned with a local staff to address the issue.
“Like everything else, machinery wears out and it’s to a point now that newer ones are 40-plus years old. The old ones are going on 50. What do you do? Continue to limp along hoping you’re going to have parts for the next 40 years or do you upgrade and bite the bullet and slowly take the steps forward.’’
—
