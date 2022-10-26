Sandstede: Time for government mining regulations to evolve

Editor’s note: Democrat Julie Sandstede is running against Republican Spencer Igo for District 7A State Representative. Both candidates were offered a chance to write a column for this edition of MINE.
—
First of all, congratulations to the area locals and the companies that have reached contract agreements or T.A.s! These recent labor contracts need to be recognized for the historic advances made in paid family leave, domestic violence leave, and healthcare. It is the mining industry labor/management model that has paved the way for other unions. I support mining and miners and will always stand with workers, while continuing to stand up to bad actors in the industry when necessary.
There’s no question in my mind about the prosperity and opportunity in our communities due to mining. As a graduate of Hibbing High School, I literally grew up surrounded by it! The mining industry helped pay for our beautiful school known as the “castle in the woods.” Mining has been, and remains, the backbone of our economy on the Iron Range. Our iron became the steel used to build the ships, bridges, and warcraft that contributed to the Allied Victory in two world wars. That pride runs deep in the veins of Iron Rangers. It’s part of our DNA. But despite what we may sometimes hear from people outside of this area, mining isn’t a relic of the past. We can’t build a bright future by disparaging our past and dismissing our present. Mining plays an essential role in Northern Minnesota’s past, present, and future.
Having come from a large family, I have a deep sense of obligation to care for what we have been given and develop our resources. As a legislator, that sense of obligation has not diminished. Communities are built on local resources. Southern and western Minnesota are built on rich, fertile soil developed for agriculture. Duluth has developed its waters as a seaport, connecting our industries to the world. And our communities grew on the wealth of the minerals in our land.
Minnesota is home to some of the world’s largest common and precious metal deposits: Iron, Copper, Nickel, Palladium, Cobalt, Manganese, and Platinum. (I muse we’re even mentioned in the Bible: Deuteronomy 8:7-9!) These should be resourced and developed responsibly. While the contributions of the mining industries may no longer focus on winning world wars, demand is on the rise for modern appliances and vehicles built with lightweight “green” steel
that run
on batteries made from nickel and cobalt, powered by lines built with copper. Our region is perfectly positioned to supply these.
Cliffs has grown from producing pellets to becoming the largest flat-rolled steel company in North America, producing lightweight, “green” steel used in appliances and vehicles. U.S. Steel is constructing a new system to produce higher grade DR pellets used in electric arc steelmaking. The Talon complex in Tamarack is rich with nickel used to power electric vehicles. Talon Metals has contracted with Tesla to provide nickel for batteries. Polymet/Tek (New Range Copper) is poised to deliver the copper needed for everything from power lines to wind turbines to cell phones.
Developing these resources equates to good paying jobs with benefits that support our communities and families and resonate with the pride in our DNA dating back nearly a century. We can continue to look at the contributions to our nation and the world and take pride knowing the resources used came from our own backyard.
Without a doubt, the mining industry has evolved. Now it’s time for government regulation to do the same. As an educator, I set SMART goals (Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, Time-based). Regulatory and permitting processes should follow a similar framework. These changes would result in efficiencies for not only the mining industry, but local governments working on a variety of issues including water infrastructure and wastewater treatment. Whether ferrous or non-ferrous mining, companies just want a fair and predictable process. Mining is a complex industry requiring a lot of capital and planning. NGOs, frivolous lawsuits, and delays in permitting not only stop innovation, but can delay positive improvements to existing projects. Simple changes like fully staffing agencies would help significantly. Competitive government contracts that attract and retain the highest qualified individuals would ease some of the lag. I know the process of permitting can take several years, that’s why I introduced legislation to preserve the existing permits at the Nashwauk site (Mesabi Metallics).
Corners should never be cut. We’ve learned from our past. But we need not operate from fear either. When done responsibly, we can mine and have a clean environment. Everyone’s watershed has value. We should be confident, responsible stewards of the earth and all that is in it.
If we look carefully, we can see Mother Nature has given us everything we need to succeed. Not only do we have the common and precious metals, but an abundance of Olivine in the Duluth and Talon Complex. This will be a game-changer in carbon sequestration.
Our stewardship doesn’t end when pits are no longer active. That is why I have tirelessly continued to fight for and secure investments to address the flood risk at the Canisteo pit and why I wrote a bill to create a legacy mine account to ensure potential flood hazard issues are addressed moving forward.
But closed pits don’t merely present risks; they provide opportunity. Tioga is an amazing place that people love to visit to dive, fish, swim, and paddle. Both Tioga and Redhead provide popular mountain biking trails that also serve as hiking or snowshoeing trails in the winter. These are incredible assets to our vibrant culture of outdoor recreation.
With elections right around the corner I encourage you not to be fooled by divisive rhetoric. I’ve proudly represented my district in the House for the past six years and have a proven track record for putting the people of my district and the issues that impact their lives, including mining, first. And I will always do so. I’m so proud of what we’ve built here and excited to see what we can continue to build together.
I hope to earn your vote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.