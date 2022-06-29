Sandstede, Igo faceoff for House District 07A seat

Two current state representatives will face each other in November to fill the newly redistricted House District 07A seat. Rep. Julie Sandstede, a Democrat currently serving the soon to be former District 06A and Republican Spencer Igo, currently the District 05B representative, are looking to represent House District 07A which includes western portions of St. Louis County such as Hibbing and Kelly Lake, goes west to Keewatin, Nashwauk, Bovey, Marble, Coleraine, southwest to Palisade, southeast to Floodwood and south to McGregor.
It includes Hibbing Taconite Co., Keetac, the Mesabi Metallics project near Nashwauk and the Talon Metals nickel-copper-cobalt project proposed near Tamarack.
It also includes areas surrounding Grand Rapids, but not the city of Grand Rapids.
Both candidates were given the same set of mining related questions to answer for this edition of MINE. The following are their unedited answers.
Spencer Igo
Republican
Lives in: Grand Rapids
Endorsed by the Republican Party
Do you support copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group (non-ferrous) minerals mining? Why or why not?
I 100% support copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group critical mineral mining. The world of tomorrow along with the future of our children is dependent upon mining the critical minerals needed. We cannot continue to progress as a society, economy, and as a world until we start taking seriously the mining that goes into all of it. We cannot deny the process that gives us the life and comforts that we have. That is why not only do I support it, but I am a proud advocate for what it provides. During my time as a State Representative, I have been given the opportunity to educate and help those around me understand how important non-ferrous mining is and why it must be supported at a federal, state, and local level. If we want a brighter future for all of us, it will be done with the critical minerals that are mined in non-ferrous projects. That is why I support it and I hope that we will all one day support the mining that supports all of us.
Do you support development of non-ferrous mining projects in the region? Why or why not?
Yes, I do. Minnesota has been blessed with a bounty of minerals that is incomparable to other places around the globe. Along with that, we have the world’s greatest labor and environmental standards. These rich deposits, coupled with the best workforce in the world, I see no better place for the development of non-ferrous projects.
By mining critical minerals here, we can set the standard that we will no longer support hostile nations like Russia and China that impose slave labor and have no environmental regulations. For years, we have been the gold standard for ferrous mining in around the world, and now it is time to set the bar for non-ferrous mining. 140 years ago, when we first started mining, we did so to build communities, a nation, to win world wars, and to build the great cities across our country. Now we can mine the critical minerals needed to build everything from electric vehicles to the cellphones in our pockets to the components needed to send us to Mars. The Range and Northern Minnesota are the keys to unlocking the next technological age for all of us and creating the world of tomorrow.
Do you support more timely state permitting for mining projects? What should the timeline be?
Absolutely! We live in a time where information is at our fingertips and we as citizens demand and should be given transparency as to how our state agencies are working for us. Timelines should be in tune to what is realistic for a company and the community in which they wish to operate. Other states grant permits in under 12 months. For the scope of these projects, we can work together to create permitting plans that either result in permits or give the changes needed to get the permit within 12-24 months.
What could you do to assist Hibbing Taconite in securing additional crude ore reserves?
As a State Representative, I have come to learn that the constituents we serve give you two things when you are elected. The first is a podium, that podium allows you to have a place to speak about ideas and share the stories that affect you and your community. The second, and the most important, is a pedestal. That pedestal is for putting the concerns and achievements of the community you represent on display to make a difference. Now the reason I say this is that we all know that Hibbing Taconite is facing a huge challenge. As State Representative, I will work to bring parties together, to have difficult conversations, and to find solutions that benefit us all and bring our best days to reality.
What’s the biggest issue you see facing northeastern Minnesota’s taconite plants and what needs to be done to secure the long-term future of the taconite industry?
One of the largest issues I see facing the taconite industry is education and awareness in what we do. All you have to do is drive 2 hours south of the Range and we already see people who don’t understand all the amazing things the taconite industry does. I know down in St. Paul
I have been a loud voice against radical energy policy that could cripple our supply of base load power. Without that, our taconite mines grind to a halt. Couple this with people in our own state that don’t understand mining and want to shut it down. That’s why it is on each and every one of us to be the educators and advocates for an industry that provides for every person in the United States. An industry that funds our communities and schools. Together we must be a unified voice telling the story of how continuing mining we will #MineOurFuture and bring our best days to reality.
How would you legislatively assist the taconite industry with permitting, environmental, energy cost, and production challenges?
Currently, I serve on the House Environment and Energy Committees where much of my legislation has been directed at ways we can educate and make a better system for our mines to operate. One of the bills I have authored is to make Minnesota a Mining Friendly State. This may seem like simple policy but by making it the policy of the state to work to develop and mine our mineral deposits, we take another step at making sure state agencies funded by taxpayers work toward the right goals which is to develop those resources. Additionally, energy policy is critical to the future of our taconite industry. I have drafted legislation and been a loud voice in discussing the essential need to have an all of the above energy approach. Just as we continue to develop wind and solar (which also need all of our critical minerals here on the Range!). We need the reliance of base load power such as coal, nuclear, and natural gas. We cannot create an economy that is dependent on the sun shining or the wind blowing. We can create an energy grid that has a steady, reliable base load coupled with technology that keeps our grid diverse.
Julie Sandstede
DFL
Lives in: Hibbing
Endorsed by the DFL
Do you support copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group (non-ferrous) minerals mining? Why or why not?
Yes, I do. A 21st century is dependent on these elements from healthcare to technology. I believe we should source what we have responsibilities, rather than depending on foreign countries and labor.
Do you support development of non-ferrous mining projects in the region? Why or why not?
Yes, I do. I also believe each project needs to be looked at as an individual project and there can be no “shortcuts”.
Do you support more timely state permitting for mining projects? What should the timeline be?
I do support defined timelines for permitting that should meet or exceed the federal levels. The permitting process should be defined and not “open-ended”.
What could you do to assist Hibbing Taconite in securing additional crude ore reserves?
I have serious concerns about the mine life of Hibbing Taconite. I believe the ore body at the current Metallics site is the best solution. The possibility of an exchange for the Carmi-Campbell appears to be at an impasse, and shipping ore from UTAC is costly, and will shorten the mine life there. It is only a “band aid” solution at best.
What’s the biggest issue you see facing northeastern Minnesota’s taconite plants and what needs to be done to secure the long-term future of the taconite industry?
The biggest issues facing the industry is that demand for traditional pellets is down and energy costs are high. Companies have modernized and are tending to use HBI, DRI grade pellets, or even scrap iron to supply steel companies. Blast furnaces are on their way out, EAF’s are in. Companies are taking strong steps in reducing their carbon footprint and making “Green Steel”.
How would you legislatively assist the taconite industry with permitting, environmental, energy cost, and production challenges?
I chief authored and passed legislation that preserved the permits at Mesabi Metallics in an effort to not have to start from scratch when the state was looking at withdrawing the leases. The entire range delegation has worked together on all issues including environmental issues like the sulfate standard.
