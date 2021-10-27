SAFETY A PRIORITY FOR INSPECTORS

GILBERT — On a cold, blustery day earlier this month, Derek Harbin hiked through the grass and uneven ground at Lake Ore-Be-Gone in Gilbert.
The St. Louis County mine inspector was examining the fence designed to keep area residents and tourists out of dangerous areas — specifically the steep walls that quickly drop down to the water’s surface.
The fence had obviously seen its share of wear and tear over the years, but Harbin was looking for areas that were clearly bad and allowed easy access to the off-limits areas.
“People can step right over this,’’ Harbin said about an area of the fence that was nearly all the way down. That was an area for a pretty serious injury due to the steep grade just on the other side of the fence, he added.
Harbin came to the site equipped with an app on his cellphone that showed the entire edge of the pit and where previous reports of fence damage were located.
The phone also allowed him to take photos of the fence that was nearly down so he could notify the city of Gilbert and show them exactly what he saw during his inspection.
“They really serve a purpose,’’ he said of the fences. “The looks are not important, as long as they’re doing their job.’’
The mine inspectors operate under Minnesota Statute 180 and have four primary functions to their job.
First is inspecting the active taconite mines on the Iron Range every 90 days.
Second is investigating accidents in the mines.
Third is publishing an annual report on mining each year.
Fourth is inspecting inactive open pit mines and mine shafts.
The pits and shafts are prioritized using a systematic rubric “that’s based on exposure, where is the pit located, where is the shaft located and what are the hazards associated with the pit, like ground conditions, sloughing, height of the walls, activity. So that we kind of have a priority list on what we want to look at when we want to look at it.’’
Harbin said he and the other mine inspectors see a wide variety of activity that goes on inside the fences.
“We find four-wheeler trails,’’ along with wildlife including moose, deer, bears and birds. Also dotting the landscape are deer stands and old mining equipment including cables and footings for old mining equipment.
“It’s kind of a snapshot in time,’’ according to Harbin. Walking through the woods on an inspection, he will often come across big cable choker straps on the ground and wrapped around trees. “It reminds you of the amount of mining that once went on in this area.’’
Despite the diligent efforts of the mine inspectors accidents can still occur.
Just last April a 5-year-old boy died after a nearly 70-foot fall into a Virginia mine pit, according to a previous Mesabi Tribune story.
“It’s still considered an ongoing investigation,’’ according to Harbin, who said he didn’t want to comment too much on it at this time.
When something like that occurs, “we investigate, we look into it. The authorities at that time kind of take over the bulk of it, especially with it being a juvenile. It’s still going on so I just want to leave it at that.’’
“If we can prevent one of those incidents, one of those serious accidents with what we’re doing, then it’s worth it,’’ he said later. “I guess that’s what keeps us motivated and sure hope that we’re making a difference on that front.’’
---
During the regular active mine inspections, “we’re putting eyes on it, just trying to be as proactive as possible pointing out and identifying any kind of safety hazards that could potentially hurt someone.’’ Any potential issues are addressed with mining companies, the union safety people and management. “We work collaboratively, trying to make those places as safe as we can.’’
The county inspectors get assistance from federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSH) inspectors, who are required to inspect each underground mine four times a year and each surface mine twice a year for health and safety compliance.
Harbin added items the county is writing to the MSHA code of regulations. However, “we don’t technically have a rule book where we have to attach citations to a reg, so we have more flexibility. We don’t monetarily fine them. We try to be that stop gap or a tool to address safety issues.’’
Typically there are housekeeping issues that come up, from electrical to equipment guarding issues, Harbin said. Other things sometimes come up with older facilities deteriorating, as well. “We identify what we can that could potentially lead to injury,’’ including dust exposure. “Anything along those lines is stuff that we keep our eyes peeled for.’’
----
While the mine inspectors’ No. 1 priority is inspecting the active mines, the team of three inspectors is regularly in the field walking the pits and writing paper work at other times.
“Our job is to notify the land owners that we’ve come across a hazard that may cause injury. “We put them on notice regarding what we’re seeing. We have a really great team of inspectors here’’ that work really hard and care about it, Harbin said.
Regarding inactive mines, there are 285 in the area that the office of the mine inspector has been inspecting since 1905 — without pause.
“We try to hit every one of those pits annually and we’re issuing notices constantly to land owners about fencing repairs and trying get these things looking good and keeping them in good shape.’’ For the most part landowners do a good job keeping people out, Harbin added.
While area residents live close to the pits every day, the mine inspectors feel it’s always a good idea to warn them of the dangers that can be so close.
“People get lost in the beauty of these pits with the unique rock walls, the diversity of the foliage and the Caribbean blue water. They’re really beautiful, but there are hazards that are seen and there are some that are unseen.’’
The edges of the pits may be undercut with loose material, Harbin said, which potentially puts those admiring the scenery in a really dangerous situation.
“Once you step into that area or you damage a fence then you are really opening that door to opening yourself up to many different things. The fence is defeatable. It can be removed, but it serves a purpose for inadvertent access for someone that doesn’t don’t know what they’re walking into.’’
He went on to say damaging, cutting or removing a fence “can really be a recipe for something serious to happen. A fence is a visual aid to keep you at a safe distance, offsetting you from the hazards it’s containing inside. I can’t stress enough to stay outside those fences.
“Even though we tend to get lackadaisical around them, they serve an important purpose.’’
---
Harbin feels good about what the county’s team of inspectors do on a daily basis.
“These guys are really dedicated and care. We do anything we can to prevent an injury. They really have the best interests of St. Louis County and the citizens at heart. We’re just trying our hardest here to prevent something bad from happening.’’
