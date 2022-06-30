Runway is main street to mining region

HIBBING — Range Regional Airport has a long-standing relationship with the mining industry and the business community of the Iron Range.
Its ties to mining are evident in an advertising campaign where Range Regional Airport asks the question, where would the aviation industry be without mining?
Range Regional Airport Executive Director Barrett Ziemer said the campaign has been around for quite some time now, and basically explains the history of aviation, while also referencing the connection between the airport and mining.
‘“We just thought it would be a nice commercial,” Ziemer said.“Most airplanes are aluminum — they only built them out of wood for a short period of time.The materials are mined to make aircraft, and without it we’d still be flying around in a blimp or some other type of materials.”
“On another level,” he continued, “The mining industry does support this airport and vice-versa – we serve mining.”
A statewide economic study commissioned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Office of Aeronautics revealed that Range Regional Airport helped infuse $36.1 million into the local economy into 2019, and the airport delivered more than 10,000 visitors to the area, and more than 200 jobs, generating $25.4 million in annual spending and $1.4 million in state and local tax revenue.
“Our airline empanelment numbers have been growing 2 to 3 percent annually with the exception of the pandemic,” Ziemer said.
Ziemer attributed the growth to having a strong airline partner in Delta Connections with consistent service and few delays, and a new modern airport terminal completed in 2015.
Delta Connect offers daily jet services from Range Regional Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport using a CRJ-200, 50 seat Canadair Regional Jet.
When the new terminal was built, it provided the space needed to accommodate additional passengers. Zeimer pointed out that the old terminal was built prior to 911, and didn’t have adequate space for transportation security administration (TSA) agents to check bags or persons as is the case today.
The central location of Range Regional Airport makes it easy for people conducting business on the Range to have a speedy departure and arrival.
“It’s kind of our main street — that’s what our runway is, it allows companies access to and from where they’re doing business,” Ziemer said.
Range Regional Airport’s staff is available seven days a week, 20 hours a day to provide full-service fixed base operations (FBO), and is the only full-service airport north of Duluth.
“We’re not ever really closed for service, so it allows them to come in here and do their business.”
The airport also has two conference rooms available each with about a 25 person capacity, and equipped with WiFi. There are also accommodations for the flight crew of private aircraft.
“Usually the passengers go to their meeting or purpose for their business and then there’s an area for the pilot and crew,” Ziemer said.
There’s also a courtesy car available for the pilots, should they want to get something to eat, or visit the local towns, if time allows, he noted.
The main runway at Range Regional Airport is 6,758 feet long and 150 feet wide accommodates most commercial-sized aircraft and has a dual instrument landing system, allowing operations in inclement weather.
“It can easily accommodate a Boeing 737,” Ziemer said, adding that is the aircraft that Sun Country Airlines offers charter flights between Hibbing to Laughlin, Nevada on.
With waivers from the FAA, the airport is able to accommodate 757 and military support aircraft on occasion, such is the case when political candidates fly in during election season.
Ziemer said the runway can withstand the extra weight, but isn’t designed to do so on a regular basis, thus the reason for the waiver.
There are requirements that Range Regional Airport has to maintain due to its scheduled airline service that aren’t required of smaller airports, including having an airport fire rescue truck on site.
“All of the airport staff undergoes annual training to operate the truck in the event of an incident,” Ziemer said.
The airport crew, including Ziemer, consists of nine full-time and two part-time employees and all employees of the Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority, the governing body of the airport. They are responsible for keeping the runway clear in all weather conditions and are all trained on operations and equipment at the airport.
There are many other workers employed by the airline, TSA, and the airport’s various tenants.
Ziemer said when he started in 2008, he and his predecessor Shaun Germolus began looking at the future projects being proposed for the region in an effort to be prepared for growth.
“We would sit and discuss if these things come to be, the airport is not ready for that level of increase,” he said.
The Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority currently has an annual tax levy that is assessed to the cities of Chisholm and Hibbing.
There are six directors on the CHAA Board of Directors — three from Chisholm and three from Hibbing, and are appointed by their respective city council. The airport levy is voted on by directors once a year at a joint meeting.
By taking on an economic development role, the airport authority is hoping to attract new tenants and bring in more revenue to help make the airport more self-sufficient with the ultimate goal of a zero levy.
Detroit Diesel, a tenant of the airport, is planning to expand its operations in the next year or so from its current size of 60,000 square feet to 120,000 square feet.
This summer a new aircraft hanger is set to be constructed at Range Regional Airport, near the Life Link hangar that currently exists there.
Range Regional Airport owns roughly 60 acres of property to the east of the airport along Highway 37, identified for future development. Ziemer said the property is on the state’s shovel-ready list, and approximately half of that property is available for non-aeronautical purposes.
Range Regional Airport is in the midst of a 20-year master plan, and is hoping to have the plan approved by the FAA in about two years from now.
Ziemer said the master plan will develop into an airport layout plan, and items included on that plan need to be justified with the FAA in order to obtain funding.
“So it’s not just a wish list, there’s a lot of planning and documentation that goes into this document,” he said.
More information on the Range Regional Airport master plan is available online at: rangeregionalairportmasterplan.com.
