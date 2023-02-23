Ida Rukavina

Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Ida Rukavina poses at the agency’s main office near Eveleth.

 Mark Sauer

Iron Range native Ida Rukavina on Dec. 21, was named Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation commissioner by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Rukavina, who grew up in Pike Township north of Virginia, becomes the 19th commissioner of the state of Minnesota economic development agency founded in 1941.

