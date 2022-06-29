Roy Kuitunen: ‘SOAR information for us retirees, senior citizens’

AURORA — Roy Kuitunen of Palo, a longtime employee of Erie/LTV, said his wife Viva encouraged him to join SOAR, the Steelworkers retirees, and he’s glad he and Viva became active members.
Her parents, the late Winston and Thelma Cadwell, had been members for many years.
“I have only belonged to SOAR for the last 10 years. Viva decided we should join when she retired from her job in 2012. She encouraged me to join to visit and socialize with the people I had worked with for many years,” he said.
Viva Kuitunen said, “My father Winston W. Cadwell started working at Erie in 1957. He worked for a time in the tire shop, then as a plumber/pipefitter and this was his position when he retired at the age of 62 in 1980 or 1981. When he was in SOAR, he held the position of treasurer. He was a member up until his death in 1993.”
Roy Kuitunen, 75, worked at Erie/LTV for 31 years from 1970 to 2001, retiring after the shutdown in 2001. “I worked as a greaser, railroad car repairman, millwright and locomotive mechanic. Locomotive mechanic was the position I had when LTV closed.”
He talked about the advantages of being in SOAR. “It is great to visit with former coworkers, as we come from different communities, and we have a place where we can gather to visit.
“SOAR has been a great source of information for us retirees and senior citizens.’’
They have had many speakers come to tell of the agencies and services in our area that can help with vision and hearing impairments, and where to find other equipment such as walkers or wheelchairs for physical impairments. An example of these agencies is Senior Linkage Line and AEOA. Law enforcement officers have come many times to give us and update us with tips for remaining safe in our communities and information on the many scams targeting seniors. EMTs and other healthcare professionals have given us information on the quality and speed of care we can receive in our rural area. Firefighters and the Red Cross have given us information to keep us safe in our homes, concerning what can cause fires and other safety hazards we might face as we grow older. Every one to two years a lawyer has come to keep us updated on the latest laws pertaining to wills, estate planning, and end-of-life directives. Representatives from Veterans Affairs have come to give the latest services available to veterans. Local politicians and area spokespeople for our federal representatives keep us updated on legislative issues that will affect us.”
The main thing for the Kuitunens is that the “people are great to know and visit with. We help each other by sharing our own experiences with different agencies and facilities, and the results with them, both good and bad.”
