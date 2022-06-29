Retired Steelworkers stay active with SOAR

HOYT LAKES — Edmund “Ed” Casey worked at Erie Mining Company, later LTV Steel Mining, for 38 years — 32 of them as a railroad car repairman.
Casey, 83, and his wife Judy, live in Hoyt Lakes, and he is president of the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR) chapter in Aurora, started by people who had retired from Erie/LTV or had worked there until operations closed in June 2001, 21 years ago this month.
Casey has a real passion for the organization and wants to invite new members.
He said this about SOAR: “The biggest advantage of being a SOAR member is that we are informed of what’s happening with the issues that affect retirees and senior citizens. We are fortunate to still be able to visit with other retirees that we worked with, some of them 60 years ago. Now with the new membership campaign going on, we are being introduced to people from other unions. The SOAR bylaws have been changed to allow us to invite people other than Steelworkers into our group. You also don’t have to come from a union shop. The only criteria are that we’re like-minded.
“Our main issues are protecting Social Security and Medicare. Without these benefits we would have to go back to work. The Right-to-Work is sugar-coated: It’s really a union-busting tactic,” said Casey.
Right-to-work means that employees have a choice of joining or not joining the union at a workplace. “It would destroy the unions,” he said.
Talking about the monthly meetings of SOAR, Casey said, “We have a potluck following the meeting, and the women are excellent at bringing something to share. We also have a speaker who will address issues that will make our lives easier.”
Anyone interested in joining the group or who has questions, call Casey at 218-225-2329.
The website for SOAR has this message: “Our union is stronger when Steelworker retirees are involved as activists, advocates and volunteers, which is why we established the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR) in 1985. With the establishment of SOAR, our union solidified its focus on the unique issues impacting USW retirees and their spouses. Further, SOAR has been engaged in countless efforts to assure security for current and future generations of retirees regardless of whether they belong to a union or not.”
Bill Pienta, international president of SOAR, said this in a newsletter of SOAR: “I recently attended the USW Installation of the International Executive Board and listened to International USW President Tom Conway speak about our union’s plan for organizing. Many of our traditional businesses have changed significantly and, in most cases, have seen a reduction in membership. So, I looked at a few of the industries and what I discovered was a surprise.
“In 2021 US car dealerships sold approximately 15 million vehicles. In the past, when dealerships used colorful brochures to sell a car, it was estimated that seven brochures were handed out to prospective buyers for each sale of a vehicle. Those 105 million brochures represent a lot of top-quality paper that, in most cases, is no longer used. Likewise, many of us in SOAR remember when our paychecks were distributed to us each week in an envelope. Now millions of workers receive their pay by direct deposit.
“As we all know, gas and oil have been in the headlines lately, so I looked at the statistics regarding refineries in the US and found that in the last 20 years, there have been 24 refineries that have been permanently shut down. As for new refineries, there has not been a new refinery built in the US in almost 30 years.
“As the membership in the USW changes, the membership of SOAR will also change. However, as these changes do occur, our mission will remain the same: To improve the standard and quality of living for our active and retired members, and the labor community.”
A brochure encouraging SOAR membership urges retirees to “Stay informed, stay involved, stay active.”
SOAR has more than 22 chapters in the United States and Canada. “Membership in SOAR is no longer limited to retired USW members or like-minded retirees. SOAR’s bylaws were amended in 2019, welcoming anyone 45 and older who agrees with and supports the guiding principles and programs of the organization and the union. “We are stronger together,” is the SOAR motto.
