Rich Nolan.jpg

Rich Nolan

 Submitted photo

An American mining renaissance is within reach. Congress and the Biden administration have worked to support development of the secure, reliable, and responsible mineral supply chains that our economy, energy future, and national security demand.

But for all the momentum to rebuild and modernize our industrial base, a failure to address the nation’s broken mine permitting process threatens to undercut the entire effort.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments