“Lee was an excellent reporter. He was very respectful, never pushing for the one-liner or headline. He was truly interested in the facts and reported them accurately.” - Jim Swearingen, former General Manager at USS Minntac Mine
“What I appreciate most about Lee and his writing is that he brings his whole life experience into his writing. He gained invaluable experience working in the mines and at IRRR. When he wrote he brought that life experience into his writing, almost writing for the reader.” - Kelsey Johnson, former President, Iron Mining Association
“Lee is a fair journalist who truly sees the people that work in our mining industry and recognizes our commitment to our local communities that we live in.” - Julie Lucas, Executive Director, Mining Minnesota
“Lee Bloomquist is one of the most persistent journalists and prolific writers I know. He is also a subject matter expert, spending decades covering the mining industry. When I was Commissioner of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Agency, I was lucky enough to lure Lee away from the Duluth News Tribune to write for the agency. Through his work, we were able to open multiple channels of communication with the residents of the Iron Range. Lee has a genuine love for the region and its stories. He is a keen observer of people and drawn to the positive news, never seeking the sensational. As a result, Lee has a broad readership. To this day, if I see a Lee Bloomquist byline, I take time to read his work!” - Sandy Layman, Retired State Representative and former IRRR(B) Commissioner
“Lee is a long-trusted voice on the Iron Range and exemplifies our way of life. His many years in the newsroom and reporting have been extremely valuable to Rangers and lawmakers alike.” - 8th Congressional District Congressman Pete Stauber
“I met Lee years ago while I was Mayor of Chisholm. His writing has always been direct and uncompromising, which automatically made him a favorite of mine. What I appreciate most about Lee is the time he takes to get to know who he is writing about. When I was contemplating a Senate run last spring, we chatted a couple of times. I told him how important my family is to me and that I need to be home to help with my dad. He told me he thought my priorities were in the right order. Fast forward to September, Lee calls to talk about Hibbing Taconite. Before we started the interview, he asked me how my dad was doing. He cares about more than just the story. What sets him apart? Lee Bloomquist is a true gentleman. In this day and age that cannot be taken for granted.” - Mike Jugovich, St. Louis County Commissioner, District 7
“I have known Lee for over 35 years, both as a reporter and as an employee. Lee has always demonstrated the highest integrity and personal standard of excellence. His even temperament and genuine care for others has and continues to guide all of his personal and professional endeavors. Because Lee has served the region in a number of different roles, his understanding and love for northeastern Minnesota, its communities, industries and history make him a regional asset.” - Mark Phillips, IRRR(B) Commissioner
“Lee Bloomquist has been a family friend for many, many years. My father, Bob McDonald, always said that Lee was a writer who always wrote the truth and let the people know what really happened. I appreciate his work and can count on him to get to the bottom of the story. His connections throughout the Iron Range are the catalyst for quality writing and quality stories. It is a pleasure to have him covering St. Louis County. He is a stand up guy who always has put others first! He is a battler and a lover of the Range!” - Paul McDonald, St. Louis County Board Chairman and former Head Coach of Vermilion Men’s Basketball
“Lee is a great ambassador for the mining industry and for the Iron Range in general. In all my dealings with Lee, he is always very professional. He made me feel comfortable sharing both industry and personal information with the sole purpose of educating his readers and writing an interesting article.” - Ed LaTendresse, former General Manager at Hibbing Taconite Company (HibTac)
“You can always count on Lee to report with Iron Range integrity, Iron Range ethics.” - Keith Nelson, St. Louis County Commissioner, District 6.
