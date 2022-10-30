Parkville: Small town with a big heart

MOUNTAIN IRON — The sentiment among former and current Parkville residents is much the same — they love the area just south of Minntac and Virginia and said it was a great place for the many kids living there to grow up.
Those residents echoed the feelings of former resident and 1955 Mountain Iron High School graduate Joyce Chopp.
“Parkville was a wonderful place to live in,’’ said Chopp, who moved there when she was just 3 years old.
Those residents have a somewhat different feeling these days driving through Parkville as U.S. Steel continues to buy up houses as the mine expands.
“We drive by every road in Parkville,’’ Chopp, who now lives in Virginia, said. “We get so sad when we do that’’ when so many homes have been taken down in recent years and months.
David Stanaway, who grew up in a family with seven children on Parkville’s Second Street (now Falcon Avenue), is also sad to see the once bustling area continuing to disappear.
“When I go through I just block it all out,’’ he said. “A lot of our youth is there and it’s going to be gone.’’
—
Stanaway’s sister Gail, who now lives in Mountain Iron, vividly remembers Mitch’s gas station, Aggie’s Supper Club on Old Highway 169 and the trolley that went through Parkville. Getting penny candy and popsicles for a nickel at Snell’s store was a highlight growing up, as were the parades ending at Nichols Town Hall, she added.
Stanaway recalled sledding down the big hill on 2nd Street and ending up across Parkville Road.
If the neighborhood kids weren’t sledding down the big hill, they could go south a couple houses to Elmer and Sylvia Johnson’s home. Elmer Johnson built a playhouse and a snowy/icy track down from that into their backyard, said Johnston, which is something all the kids enjoyed on their metal saucers.
The ice rink was another popular place the kids would gather, Stanaway said, with all the parents taking turns supervising.
“There was always something to do,’’ he said.
“Everybody just got along,’’ Johnston said, and had “good, clean fun.’’
Parkville resident Shirley (Tuorila) Savela, who raised seven children on 1st Street, said it was a great place to live. It was even better when Pearl Lehman moved in nearby with eight kids of her own, she added. Savela and her eight Tuorila siblings grew up in the rural Sebeka area.
“The big thing was all the kids,’’ said Shirley’s son Del Savela. There were so many kids, Parkville was divided into north and south teams to field football and baseball teams, he added.
“Everyone’s children collected around our place,’’ Shirley Savela said, and their sauna drew a lot of kids too. “That sauna was so busy,’’ she said, especially after football practice. Shirley Savela moved to Parkville in 1955 and has remained there until this day. She is now in a townhome near Nichols Town Hall.
The Parkville School was a common bond, as well, for former residents.
“We all pretty much had the same teachers,’’ Johnston said.
That included Mrs. Phaneuf, Mr. Pagliaccetti, Mrs. Larson, Mr. Leff, Mrs. Fuller, Mrs. Thorne and Mr. Hamari, just to name a few.
Most of the kids attending Parkville School shared another thing in common.
“Virtually everybody in Parkville walked to school,’’ Johnston said.
Chopp, 85, reminisces “about Parkville a lot.’’ With all of those kids in the neighborhood, she considered all of her friends like brothers or sisters. “There was a real closeness there.’’
“It was a very good place to grow up,’’ Johnston added.
Stanaway said kids were always out in the neighborhood and all of the different parents watched over them. “It takes a village to raise a kid,’’ he said. “That was pretty much it.’’
“It was a small town with a big heart,’’ said Savela, who always hated to see it demolished and removed. “It was just like a funeral to see homes taken down.’’
When the school went down, ‘that was awful,’’ she said. “Lots of memories went down with everything.’’
Chopp realizes “nothing stays the same,’’ but she says she’ll never forget the area where she grew up.
“Parkville is still in our hearts. It was our home town.’’
—
The rich history of Parkville was captured in the Parkville Reunion booklet from July 4-6 in 1980.
According to the booklet, the first recorded plotting of Parkville was made on April 16, 1914 by Nels and Christina Anderson of Virginia, who had purchased the property from the Filmore Mining Company. About two weeks later, they plotted the Parkville First Addition. The second, third and fourth additions were plotted in the following seven years, according to the 1980 Parkville Reunion booklet.
The historical accounting went on to say, “with an established suburban railway, known to its users as the streetcar, which traveled from Gilbert-Genoa-Eveleth on the east end to Hibbing on the west end, the plotting of Parkville was a good financial investment for the Andersons. The streetcar tracks ran east and west through the approximate center of the new community and parallel with the County Road.’’
“There were sufficient families settled in the new community by 1917 to warrant the building of a brick school house (K-6); prior to that time the students had to ride to Virginia on the streetcar. … In 1924, the population growth warranted the doubling in size of the school building, and the seventh grade was added. Parkville was made a part of the Mt. Iron School District.’’
Later, the booklet stated, “The Parkville School site was purchased in 1916 and a building was erected at a cost of $28,500, six years later, in 1924, an addition to the school was built at a cost of $50,000. Later as the years went by the school was the center of the activities for the community until the Town Hall was built.’’
Regarding the post office, the reunion booklet said it opened on May 1, 1923 after the community’s postal needs were determined. The post office was then established in the corner of the local grocery store, owned and operated by Ingebret Roswold, who became its first postmaster.
“The store and post office were centrally located and adjacent to the Parkville stop of the Range inter-urban railway, locally known as the ‘streetcar.’ ‘’
The post office was moved across the street in 1933 at Parkville Road and Second Street.
“Along with the post office, there was the little super market known to all as Snell’s Grocery. Its roots date from 1933 and closed its doors in 1962 when the Snells retired. Many children found their way to the store and pressed their noses against the glass candy counter while deciding what to buy with the pennies they clutched in their fists.’’
“Since the closing of the store, we are left without a place to buy some needed grocery items unless we drive into town,’’ the booklet stated.
In addition “The House on the Corner’’ is remembered by Johnston and many others.
“Do you remember it — the ‘house on the corner’ with the fairytale qualities of a Hansel and Gretel cottage? This is the home at 202 3rd Avenue that was born the dream-child of Otto Johnson, passed to the attention of John Yelenich, and was adopted in 1969 by Tony Meizo who lavished it with care in an attempt to nurture and restore its charm.’’
“Recognized by a Historical - Cultural Survey of the Iron Range for its unique architecture and setting, the property was considered by a State Review Board in 1979 for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.’’
The history includes a vast array of businesses located in Parkville and activities that originated there.
All of it will be remembered and never forgotten by those from the “small town with a big heart.’’
