Owning a little piece of the area’s history

BABBITT — Sometimes, while walking through the rooms of her small Babbitt hotel, Billie Rouse thinks about the men who lived there decades ago.
She wonders what their lives were like when they worked at the mine, and if some of the accounts she’s heard about the structure are based on fact. She tries to picture what the spaces once looked like before the building was altered, and she thinks about the conversations that once took place within its walls.
“It seems like a very happy place,” she said. “I can only imagine in its heyday the stories and tales and laughter.” Perhaps the miners talked about fishing adventures — and who knows what else.
Some days, Rouse can almost hear voices from the past “echo in the hallway.”
Not in a ghostly way, mind you.
In a way that says: This place has a history, and history should not be forgotten.
When Rouse and her husband, Mike Rouse, bought the nearly 7,000-square-foot structure in 1995, it had already been converted into a small hotel, then named the Alder Inn. But remnants from the old “Staff House” remained scattered throughout.
The hotel at 13 Alder Road, now called Alder Place The Inn, was built by Reserve Mining Co., in the 1950s as the Staff House — a place to house people visiting or working at the newly-opened mine.
In the early-1950s, Reserve Mining began constructing its taconite plant in Babbitt and processing facilities near Lake Superior in Silver Bay. The venture was so named because the company owners, thinking taconite was a future resource that might not be needed for some years until higher grade ore was depleted, decided to hold the site “on reserve” for a number of years prior.
Along with the Staff House, the company constructed its first 80 houses on a new Babbitt town site — plotted on a former certified seed potato farm owned by Dr. Charles Lemont of Virginia. The company eventually built hundreds more houses after the mine began operations in October 1955.
Billie and Mike Rouse bought the Alder Inn as an investment purchase from a fellow named Stan Verbick. The building, constructed heavily with steel, had been transformed into a hotel after Reserve Mining closed in 1986, its demise largely due to its inability to compete with imported steel.
The couple had moved from Indiana to Birch Lake, north of Babbitt, in the early-1980s, after falling in love with the lakes and woods of northeastern Minnesota during their 1976 honeymoon visiting what is now the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Billie was from Indianapolis; Mike from the farming country of Noblesville. Neither “was exactly a mining place,” Billie Rouse noted.
“I moved here because of the Boundary Waters. I didn’t know anything about mining.”
But that didn’t mean she wasn’t ready to learn.
After all, the self-proclaimed “history buff,” who had once worked at a railroad museum and always felt “compelled to preserve history,” had become the keeper of a small treasure trove of Reserve Mining Co., artifacts.
Among the relics left at the hotel were a green Reserve Mining helmet and room keys with keychains labeled, “Reserve Mining Company, Babbitt, Minnesota.”
Perhaps most illuminating of the Staff House’s history, however, were the many pages of its original blueprints.
The drawings show, for instance, Rouse said, that guest rooms were smaller than they are now. Some of the hotel’s current rooms, large enough to accommodate families, have what looks like a beam on the ceiling. That’s really where a wall used to be, she explained.
The blueprints show that the rooms on one side of the structure were smaller than those on the other. Rouse said she has been told the smaller rooms, which had access to a community bathroom, were for Reserve Mining workers; the larger counterparts, outfitted with private bathrooms, were where “the upper tier,” such as mining executives, stayed.
But more defined details of the Staff House’s interior and usage are something Rouse is lacking.
That’s where Babbitt resident Bill Krueger comes in.
—
There were, indeed, two different wings of the Staff House, said Krueger, who lived at the mining company’s lodging facility for roughly a year as a young man, fresh out of serving for two years with the United States Army.
The larger rooms, as he recalls, often housed “people from Silver Bay,” whereas, “the other end was for people who were single and didn’t want to buy a house.”
Krueger started work as a mining engineer at Reserve in June 1964. Initially, he said, “I was put on the guest end,” in one of the smaller rooms. All the rooms on the other side at the time were occupied. When a space opened up, “I transferred to the other end.”
Blueprints show there were eight of both the smaller, “guest” rooms, and of the larger chambers. Where there once were eight small rooms, there are now four larger hotel guest rooms, Rouse said.
Alder Place The Inn currently offers nine guest rooms, but has the capacity for 12. One of the rooms near the lobby was once a post office, Rouse noted. And the Staff House had gathering rooms for people staying in each section.
The community space was a place “with lounge chairs, where people could watch TV and BS,” Krueger said.
The Bovey native, with an education from the University of North Dakota, had taken the job at Reserve when he couldn’t find an engineering position at a South American mine, which had been his aspiration.
At the time he was “adapting to civilian life.” Staying at the Staff House suited his needs. Krueger eventually moved into a house with a couple buddies who also worked at the mine. He later married, had a child, and has lived most of his life in Babbitt.
Krueger said he has good memories of the Staff House. “It was clean and comfortable.” He recalls that “the guest side was strictly for guests. Once I transferred to the other side, I had to pay. But the rent was reasonable.”
The rooms on the guest end, he said, “were like regular motel rooms” with a bed, dresser and desk. They were single occupancy and had access to a community kitchen to make meals and to the shared bathroom.
Rouse said she’s heard stories that women from town came in to cook for the men at the Staff House.
That’s true, Krueger said, but according to his recollections, “they only cooked for people who came up from Silver Bay. There was not any sort of restaurant” on the premises.
The Staff House was also a temporary place to live for people like Babbitt resident David Serena’s father.
“My dad stayed there when he came up in 1956” to work for the new taconite mine. Serena’s family was from Michigan, where his father had worked at a mine. One day, when Serena’s mom had a doctor’s appointment in Duluth, his dad visited Reserve and put in a job application. By the time they got home, there was already a message asking him “to come start working.”
Serena said his dad lived at the Staff House and worked at Reserve for about a year before moving the rest of the family to Babbitt and buying a house in town when Serena was in fourth grade.
“I’ve had a good life here,” said the 74-year-old, who also worked on and off at the mine.
His daughter, Dawnlarae Roseth, is now an employee at Alder Place The Inn.
—
Krueger’s and Serena’s insights are just the sort of priceless information Rouse is always looking to hear, said the co-owner, who serves as the inn’s primary operator. Her husband is the music instructor at Ely High School.
She has slowly, but quite surely, been updating and adding to the hotel. “When we first got here, it was pretty industrial.” Rouse decided to make it a little more homey, incorporating fabrics and decor to warm up the ambiance, as well as to honor the inn’s northwoods setting.
Alder Place, located on nearly 3 acres of land at the edge of Babbitt near Birch Lake, is an ideal stepping off place for outdoor enthusiasts — close to ATV, snowmobile and cross-country ski trails, a paved bicycle path, hiking trails, and public beach and boat launches. It’s just a short drive, as well, to the BWCAW for a paddle aboard a canoe. And its parking lot has ample room for vehicles and trailers.
“I wanted to play up the northwoods, but also the mine — that’s its history. As I went through and looked at things I tried to decide how to keep the metal building — how to sort of keep it the same but also change it.”
She purposefully worked with deliberation while modifying the hotel, so as to “not take it too far away from mining — to keep a little bit of a balance.”
Rouse adorned the space with outdoorsy pieces accurate for the Staff House’s timeframe, such as vintage sleds and skis and a U.S. Forest Service lunch pail “to pay homage to the people who take care of us in fires.”
At one time, she said, “I imagine the Staff House had a phone booth so the fellows had a way to call home.” Rouse, thus, obtained an antique wooden phone booth for the lobby.
The goal is to make the inn welcoming and comfy. After all, Alder Place The Inn’s slogan is: “Your home up north.”
“We always tell guests, ‘Welcome home,’” Rouse said.
Much like at home, guests can use the community kitchen — and they are asked to please remember to wash their dishes.
Most importantly, though, is preserving the Staff House’s history. “Mining is part of the history here,” said Rouse, who passionately believes that “we must always be respectful of our history. It may not be our future. Things may change. But we have to respect our history.”
So she is taking good care of the mementos from the mine, such as the two Reserve mugs she found, one which boasts: “1,000,000 man hours without a disabling injury 2/27/76 to 2/22/77.”
Several of the chairs in the Common Room are original to the Staff House, labeled with numbered tags that say, “Reserve Mining Company.” Other chairs have paper labels stapled under the wooden seats: “Staff House, Babbitt, Minn.”
The third component of the hotel, Rouse said, is a bit of humor. “There are certain things that are really serious in our lives.” Rouse counters that with signs placed around the inn, intended to make people smile.
One, placed next to a framed photo of the hotel proprietor, reads: “Sarcasm, just one more service I offer.” Another indicates there will be a “$5 charge for whining.”
—
Taking care of an aging building has, at times, been a challenge. Such is the responsibility of maintaining an historic structure.
Billie and Mike Rouse recently received an Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Business Energy Retrofit grant to help replace an outdated furnace with a new, energy-efficient one. The previous boiler, fueled by liquid propane, was the original heating system installed in the 1950s.
Rouse said there is energy loss from the older windows also, something to be addressed in the future.
She is blessed, Rouse said, to have her friend, Terry Aho, an unofficial handyman who she can call on to fix just about anything, from flooring to toilets. “He is amazing. He’ll jump in a heartbeat to help out.”
Little by little, the old Staff House-turned inn is continually coming together, one improvement at a time. Employee Roseth came up with the idea of someday converting one of the hotel’s rooms into a little café, offering a small selection of food, such as coffee and sandwiches. The café’s name? “Why, ‘The Staff House,’ of course,” Rouse said.
The hotel has been a big part of the owners’ lives and the lives of their children and grandchildren, she added. It’s a privilege to own “a little piece of history.”
And those old blueprints — Rouse plans to eventually frame them and hang them on the walls.
That way, she said, no one will ever forget the history of Reserve Mining Co.’s Staff House.
