Norri: Election 2022 a turning point for Iron Range

Editor’s note: Republican Matt Norri is running against incumbent Democrat Dave Lislegard for District 7B State Representative. Both candidates were offered an opportunity to write a column for this issue of MINE.
—
Mining is a way of life here in Northeast Minnesota. It’s the reason so many of our beloved small towns on the Range exist, and has powered our economy for generations. Our region takes immense pride knowing that it was our parents and grandparents whose hard work mining iron ore helped the United States win two World Wars.
This election is a turning point for our region. For years, we’ve been able to rely on the giants of the Iron Range to throw their weight around down in Saint Paul and not only protect but advance our interests at the Capitol. Unfortunately the voice of the Range is no longer as loud or as powerful as it was years ago.
That’s one of the reasons I decided to run for office. Coming from a small business background I know how important our mining industry is to our communities. Dave Lislegard talks a good game about supporting mining, but too often he does what’s politically convenient by voting for anti-mining policies, tax increases, and supporting party leaders who simply don’t support mining in Minnesota.
It used to be that our legislators went down to the Capitol and raised hell, making life difficult for both parties if they weren’t doing enough for the Range. Those days are long gone. Range Democrats have sat by quietly while anti-mining legislators from Duluth and the Twin Cities wage war and promote policies that could end mining in Minnesota as we know it.
Democrats simply do not support mining in Minnesota. A vote for any Democrat is a vote for a party that won’t do a thing when they get to Saint Paul to speed up the permitting process or stop the relentless attacks on our way of life.
Just this past session, Dave Lislegard voted to raise electric rates for iron mines, oil refineries, and paper mills — price hikes that would make mining financially impossible. He voted against a simple statement of support for mining in Minnesota, and voted with Metro Democrats against requiring the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to develop and promote the state’s mining and timber industries.
We’ve watched as the permits for PolyMet have languished for literally decades, bogged down by frivolous lawsuits and bureaucratic delays. In 2022 there’s no excuse why we shouldn’t be able to get an up or down decision on a mine within a few years. If it can be done safely and in line with our environmental standards, the projects should move forward.
As your next State Representative, I’m going to be a loud and relentless voice for mining and our Iron Range way of life at the Capitol. I’ll fight to streamline and improve the permitting process, and oppose any taxes or mandates that would hurt the mining industry.
I want our state agencies to be partners — not adversaries — in growing our mining industry, attracting new mining opportunities to our region, and helping our local communities take advantage of the economic boost that comes from mining projects. We need to partner with our trade schools, colleges, and universities to ensure we have well-trained workers available to work these jobs.
To me this is a no-brainer. Environmentalists should embrace — not demonize — Minnesota mining because we can do it here in the United States better than anywhere in the world. Countries like Russia and China don’t pay one bit of attention to environmental laws and utilize slave and child labor in their mines.
Green technology like solar panels and car batteries require immense amounts of precious metals. We can mine those minerals and grow jobs here in Minnesota or we can enrich countries who hate us.
There’s no doubt in my mind that if we can unleash the potential of our region that we can truly restore the range, invigorate our local economies, and continue our proud mining tradition for generations to come. The status quo is not going to do it — we need a change in leadership and elect bold leaders not afraid to stand up for the best interests of our region.
I humbly ask for your trust and support to be your voice for the Iron Range. I’ll always fight for our Iron Range workers, families, and communities. I’ll support our law enforcement, protect your pocketbook, and work every day to Restore the Range.
