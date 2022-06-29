New recreational activities create challenges

CHISHOLM — Reclaimed mine pits are providing recreational opportunities for the public, but at the same time, can create challenges for the emergency responders when called to administer help there.
The Redhead Mountain Bike opened in 2020 near Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm and currently encompasses 25 miles of single track, professionally built mountain bike trails at the site of an abandoned mine pit.
Redhead is owned by the City of Chisholm and operates in partnership with Minnesota Discovery Center and the Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists (IROC) organization.
Pete Kero, IROC Board Member and avid mountain bike rider, said all of the black diamond (most difficult) trails at Redhead have a high elevation change estimated at around 200 feet — some notable areas are Orange Crush, Fractured Falls, and Secret Garden.
The Chisholm Fire Department recently purchased gear, ropes, harnesses and helmets, to help with high angle and low angle rescue, and with the help of the Hibbing Fire Department is planning to train about a dozen of its members to use this new gear. After they receive their training, the selected members will work to train the remainder of the department.
“We plan to start training in July,” Chisholm Fire Chief Masucci said.
For riders like Kero, it’s comforting to know that emergency services are in place to help out riders in an emergency.
“I just really want to thank the city and the rescue services for stepping up and providing this service as our ridership at Redhead increases — it’s just nice for the riders and IROC to know that the safety equipment is there should anybody experience an unexpected accident on the trails,” Kero said.
Even before Redhead officially opened, emergency responders from local agencies performed practice drills at the trail, using an utility task vehicle and a wheeled basket purchased by the City of Chisholm for remote area rescue.
“We’ve been called out there four or five times over the past couple of years, and used the basket once out there,” Masucci said.
Emergency responders are able to pull the basket behind the UTV on some sections of trail, but on the more narrow portions, that’s not feasible.
“The biggest issue with Redhead is you can get to the Trailhead, but pretty much you have to walk in — it’s too narrow,” Masucci said. “You have to get in there on foot, and it takes a lot of manpower.”
Masucci said it takes about eight to 10 people to walk the wheeled basket down the trail at Redhead, and through the hills.
“It’s very labor intensive — that’s why it takes all three departments (fire, police and ambulance).”
About a half dozen firefighters from the Chisholm Fire Department are training on high and low angle rescue with the Hibbing Fire Department. Massucci said once they are trained, the plan is for them to train the remainder of his department.
Hibbing Fire Chief Erik Jankila said all of the members of his department are trained in high angle and low angle rescue.
Masucci said the high and low angle rescue gear will come in handy not only at Redhead, but wherever that type of rescue is needed. He noted that about five years ago, firefighters from Hibbing and Virginia were called to rescue an individual who fell into a pit on the east end of Chisholm.
Riders are encouraged to download the Trailforks app to their phone when visiting the Redhead. Not only does the app provide the latest on trail conditions and any closures, it can also be used in an emergency situation to help first responders identify what portion of the trail riders are on.
Masucci also recommends riders use a buddy system while out on the trail.
