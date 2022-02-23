New process building sought at Coleraine lab

When you’re 100 years old, a little face-lift might be in order.
In the case of a group of nearly 100-year-old buildings, maybe a big face-lift.
The Natural Resources Research Institute (NRRI) Coleraine Lab is in line for a major refresh under funding efforts by Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm and Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing.
A new mineral processing and metallurgy processing building would be constructed at the laboratory under a $10 million measure introduced by the two Iron Range legislators at the 2022 Minnesota Legislature.
“What they’re looking at is kicking up the plant in Coleraine,” Sandstede said. “It’s pretty cutting edge work they’re doing and it’s important to us and our region.”
NRRI’s staff of laboratory technicians at the site along Highway 169 in Coleraine for decades have conducted iron ore research and the development of higher-value products from northeastern Minnesota iron.
United States Steel Corp. once operated the site as a train maintenance facility.
In 1986, NRRI and United States Steel Corp. forged a relationship under which NRRI began managing the Coleraine laboratory.
In 1989, the laboratory was transferred to University of Minnesota ownership, under which it operates today through NRRI.
Since then, the facility has focused on improving the iron ore processing flowsheet, developing uses of by-product rock for construction and highway purposes, and developing value-added iron products from iron ore concentrate.
But as the iron ore industry continues to evolve and advance, the laboratory now needs more space.
A new process building constructed with funding from the legislation and other sources would allow the facility to improve research on the next generation of iron ore and mineral products, Rolf Weberg, NRRI executive director said.
“It would be a state-of-the-art building to drive state-of-the-art research,” Weberg said. “It would be a one-and-a-half story building with an overhead crane that would allow us to move more equipment in and out for different processes.”
The lab has a newer main office building.
However, many of the existing buildings on the 27-acre site date to the early 1900s.
“The oldest building in Coleraine was built in 1906,” Weberg said. “A lot of the buildings showed up in the early 1930s and 1940s.”
Portions of research conducted at the laboratory are confidential projects for mineral producers.
But its latest internal endeavor is looking at the future of iron products and processing.
“They have an ‘Iron of the Future,’ program that they kicked off a while ago,” Sandstede said. “It’s a neat thing. They have their whole focus on this.”
‘Iron of the Future,’ focuses on developing and introducing a portfolio of practices, processes and iron products that require less energy and water while also reducing effluents, according to NRRI.
‘Iron of the Future,’ conducts research and development in areas that iron ore companies don’t have the resources to fully investigate.
The need for a new building is clear, Weberg said.
“When you walk in the building, you can see outside with the doors closed,” Weberg said of the existing process building. “It’s needed and necessary.”
Even with a new building, NRRI would retain the old structures on the site, Weberg said.
“It will give us a lot more room to do what we want to do,” Weberg said of a new process building. “But we’re still going to use the old buildings.”
Conceptual drawings of a new building haven’t been developed yet, according to Weberg.
If legislative funding is approved for a new process building, other funding sources would then be secured, Weberg said.
“The fact that they’re (legislators) highlighting the needs at NRRI is welcome,” Weberg said. “It’s a great investment in the Coleraine laboratory and we’re getting a lot of nice collaboration in the industry, which is nice to see.”
Construction could be complete in 2024.
Existing equipment at the laboratory would be moved into the new building and funding secured to acquire more equipment, Weberg said.
The legislation would also fund new space for a water and mineland remediation laboratory at NRRI’s headquarters in Duluth.
“We’ve simply outgrown it,” Weberg said. “We need more space for hoods and instruments we’ve had to install in closets because we don’t have enough room. It would give us a 30 to 40 percent increase in lab space on the fourth floor. We would repurpose desk space into lab space.”
Tomassoni and Sandstede’s legislation seeks a one-time appropriation of $10 million in fiscal year 2023 from the state’s general fund for the new building.
Sandstede said the funding may ultimately be sought from a state bonding bill.
