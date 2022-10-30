New electric vehicle world

Fully electric excavating equipment was on display along side a wide range of cars and trucks.

 MARK SAUER

Electric vehicles may be the wave of the future, but there is still plenty to learn about them and making sure sufficient charging stations are in place.

Lake Country Power and several other electric cooperatives kept the ball rolling at last month’s North Country EV Show & Tell Event in Duluth.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments