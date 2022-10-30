New electric vehicle world

Electric vehicles may be the wave of the future, but there is still plenty to learn about them and making sure sufficient charging stations are in place.
Lake Country Power and several other electric cooperatives kept the ball rolling at last month’s North Country EV Show & Tell Event in Duluth.
“The driving purpose behind it is education,’’ said Tami Zaun, LCP public relations coordinator. “We want potential future buyers, whether they’re coop members or not, we just want consumers to be educated about electric vehicles.’’
“Maybe it is the right investment for them or maybe they’re not ready to jump in,’’ she added. “EVs are an option when you go to the dealership. Being an educated consumer is always a good thing.’’
The event at Bayfront Park featured a discussion panel of EV industry experts, while several types of EVs were available to the public for viewing. That included models including the Ford F-150, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla, hybrid trucks, work vans, an excavator Mean Green mower and more.
Even with the success of the EV event — held for the third time in the last four years — is the area ready to have a bunch of electric vehicles on the road?
“We’re getting there,’’ Zaun said. “There are more (public) charging stations being put in.
Zaun pointed out that about 85% of a EV owner’s charging happens at home. That is a big piece of the puzzle, LCP wants coop members to know.
“If they do decide, we can make it easy for them,’’ she added, by giving them a rebate on the electric vehicle charger itself. Also, “We’ve got an overnight program’’ on our off peak rate to save even more money due to a reduced electric rate. The overnight program runs from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. generally.
“A lot of these vehicles are very smart with the technology that’s built into them,’’ Zaun said, to actually schedule what time you want your vehicle to start charging.
At the same time, “we realize in northern Minnesota we may be a little slower to get into the EV market than the people in the Twin Cities,’’ said Greg Schulzetenberg, LCP manager of community relations and marketing. “People do wonder about cold weather and how that’s going to affect batteries. We’re seeing that’s a concern for people,’’ he said.
Plus there is “Range anxiety’’ of “having to travel so far in rural Minnesota. They’re worried about running out of juice.’’
While travel distance is a concern, Schulzetenberg said a lot of these batteries are being designed for the extremes and they are getting better every day.
He said the EV infrastructure, charging stations and availability of “some of these resources’’ remain big issues.
For a trip to the Twin Cities, for example, EV owners will have to find out where they have to charge up along the way. A map of charging stations can be found at www.energywisemn.com/plugintomn or on the PlugShare app.
Still, he said the majority will charge at home, drive to work and run errands during the day and will not exhaust their charge each day, according to Schulzetenberg.
At the current time, lots of infrastructure is still needed for EVs and the coop has work to do as well.
“We’re going to need more juice,’’ Schulzetenberg said, with that much more demand coming online. “Everyone will have to figure out how to get it.’’
LCP’s incentives will let EV owners get their feet wet in the EV game with rebates on chargers and the off peak charging program (which is about half the cost for a kilowatt hour).
—
While EV purchases are on the rise, many would like to see metals mined for the EV batteries in the United States and in Minnesota.
“We have a resource here in northeastern Minnesota that we feel we have to at least look and do the studies’’ to see if it can be safely mined, Schulzetenberg said. “I think that’s the big thing here. It’s a real polarizing subject right now’’ with firms like Twin Metals, Polymet and Talon Metals seeking to mine precious metals that are used in the EV batteries.
“Our stance is that mining has been part of our history here for years. It’s been very important to our country as far as producing materials that we need,’’ he added.
“There’s a push to produce locally’’ as a nation, Schulzetenberg said, to be self-sufficient and get away from relying on imports. “If we can mine it safely here, we should at least explore. “Without exploring we wouldn’t find any success anywhere.’’
Zaun added that the U.S. can mine a lot safer than in other countries and is a frontrunner in “doing it as safely as possible.’’
“It’s not just jobs on the Iron Range. Whatever consumer you are, you need these materials,’’ Schulzetenberg said. “You need these components for phones, for solar panels, for EVs. You need copper nickel and cobalt. If we can get those in our own country, we should explore it.’’
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.